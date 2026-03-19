Nick Pringle shows up on NCAA Availability Report for first round game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Arkansas center Nick Pringle was listed on the availability report released the eve of the Razorbacks’ first-round matchup with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Thursday.

This is the first time that Pringle has been listed on the availability report this season. It is worth noting he did not go through drills during the Hogs’ open practice on Wednesday afternoon, but he was out on the floor working with assistant coaches.

On the season, Pringle averages 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He secured six rebounds and had two key blocks against Vanderbilt in the Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament Championship win on Sunday.

The availability report also has Karter Knox listed as “Out,” which is not a surprise after his meniscus operation. Head coach John Calipari said he will not be available this weekend.

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