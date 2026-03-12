No. 5 Arkansas heading to Alabama for first SEC road series

Fresh off of a series win to open SEC play, the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-2) hit the road for their first conference series to take on the undefeated No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-0) at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Razorbacks dropped the opening game to the Bulldogs before taking the next two, while Alabama is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the country along with top-ranked Tennessee.

Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Alabama Batting average .396 .371 OPS 1.162 1.129 Runs per game 9.6 7.6 Home runs 38 46 Stolen bases (success rate) 19 (90%) 42 (84%) ERA 2.15 .88 Opponent batting average .215 .139 Fielding percentage .991 .982

Ella McWOW has returned

Sophomore third baseman Ella McDowell earned the nickname “Ella McWow” during her All-American sophomore campaign and she was on another level in the Georgia series as well as in Monday’s run rule victory over Missouri State.

The Texas native batted .692 with an insane 2.348 OPS, 9 hits, 13 runs batted in and 2 grand slams. On the season, McDowell is slashing .403/.482/.778 with 29 hits, 6 doubles, 7 home runs and 34 RBI.

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Friday – 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Saturday – 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Sunday – 1:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Click here for information on live stats and more.

ALABAMA OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Vic Moten: 0.55 ERA, 12 GP, 50.2 IP, 18 H, 4 ER, 16 BB, 62 K, .109 BAA

RHP Kaitlyn Pallozzi: 1.12 ERA, 13 GP, 37.2 IP, 21 H, 6 ER, 7 BB, 40 K

IF Brooke Wells: .533/.618/.1.150, 23 GP, 60 AB, 32 H, 7 2B, 10 HR, 29 RBI, 15 BB, 5 K

UTL Alexis Pupillo: .463/.537/.940, 24 GP, 67 AB, 31 H, 5 2B, 9 HR, 28 RBI, 7 BB, 7 K

OF Ana Roman: .389/.529/.870, 24 GP, 54 AB, 21 H, 1 3B, 8 HR, 27 RBI, 13 BB, 7 K

