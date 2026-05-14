No. 5 overall seed Arkansas begins NCAA Tournament run against Fordham

NCAA Tournament No. 5 overall seed Arkansas (42-11) kicks off the Fayetteville Regional against the Fordham Rams (27-26) at Bogle Park on Friday afternoon.

This weekend marks the sixth consecutive regional that Arkansas has hosted and the Hogs own a 4-0 all-time advantage over Fordham, who is in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in program history and first since 2022.

The Rams are led by eighth-year head coach Melissa Inouye and they beat regular season Atlantic 10 champion Loyola Chicago to take the A10 Tournament crown.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Fordham Batting average .337 .289 OPS 1.000 .775 Runs per game 7.5 4.7 Home runs 70 27 Stolen bases (success rate) 31 (94%) 47 (85%) ERA 2.52 3.46 Opponent batting average .215 .266 Fielding percentage .979 .971

How To Watch

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Fordham Rams

When: Friday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bogle Park – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: ESPN+

Full Regional Schedule

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Fordham – 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Washington vs. South Florida – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary game – 3:30 p.m.

Times are not final and can be adjusted by the NCAA and TV

Arkansas vs. Fordham Players To Watch

ARKANSAS

LHP Robyn Herron

2026 stats: 1.98 ERA, 27 GP, 106 IP, 69 H, 30 ER, 39 BB, 166 K, .177 BAA

1B Tianna Bell

2026 stats: .377/.454/.710, 53 GP, 162 AB, 61 H, 9 2B, 15 HR, 55 RBI, 20 BB, 16 K

UTL Brinli Bain

2026 stats: .355/.508/.543, 53 GP, 138 AB, 49 H, 17 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 42 BB, 18 K

3B Ella McDowell

2026 stats: .340/.426/.599, 53 GP, 162 AB, 55 H, 9 2B, 11 HR, 50 RBI, 22 BB, 14 K

RF Kailey Wyckoff

2026 stats: .350/.437/.586, 53 GP, 140 GP, 49 H, 10 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 17 BB, 19 K

FORDHAM

RHP Olivia Simcoe

2026 stats: 2.75 ERA, 26 GP, 134.2 IP, 118 H, 53 ER, 48 BB, 72 K, .233 BAA

CF Neleh Nogay

2026 stats: .390/.471/.407, 53 GP, 177 AB, 69 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, 26 BB, 19 K

2B Sadira Forcucci

2026 stats: .349/.448/.603, 51 GP, 146 AB, 51 H, 10 2B, 9 HR, 46 RBI, 24 BB, 31 K

C Nicki Sudall

2026 stats: .304/.420/.418, 53 GP, 158 AB, 48 H, 7 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 41 RBI, 21 BB, 12 K

DH Victoria Klimaszewski

2026 stats: .325/.391/.518, 43 GP, 83 AB, 27 H, 4 2B, 4 HR, 20 RBI, 8 BB, 20 K

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