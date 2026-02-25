No. 5 Razorbacks set for six games in Woo Pig Classic to conclude non-conference play

It was a smooth fight through the Razorback Invitational for the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 opening weekend at Bogle Park, but they delivered the final knockout blow against Northwestern on a very chilly day to finish out a second-straight unblemished weekend.

“Any week is obviously a successful weekend when you leave 5-0, but I thought we learned some valuable lessons and some different ways to win,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “I thought Sunday was a battle. They battled elements, they battled another team that just kept throwing punches, we battled ourselves at times and we outlasted a really good Northwestern team so I am pleased with the character it revealed.

“There are some things we need to fine tune from that and we’ll hit that pretty hard this week but I think we are looking forward to being home against the slate we have.”

The Hogs are riding an 11-game win streak into the final non-conference slate in the Woo Pig Classic at Bogle with six scheduled games from Thursday-Sunday. They will take on Omaha and Charlotte twice – both of which are Top 10 squads in the latest Softball America Mid-Major poll – as well as single game matchups against Boise State and Kansas.

An additional note, there will be some Arkansas flavor coming to town. Omaha utility Alyson Edwards is a Mansfield native and former Arkansas Female Athlete of the Year who led the Lady Tigers to three Class 2A state championship games in her decorated prep career, taking the whole thing her senior season in 2024. Bentonville alumna and current Kansas infielder Kadence Stafford played with current Razorback Kasey Wood on two of the Tigers’ 6A state title teams in 2021 and 2022.

Lockdown Defense, Again

Arkansas had the top-rated defense in 2025, finishing with a nation-leading .984 fielding percentage and tied Florida Atlantic for the least amount of errors (24).

With six returning every game starters, plus two established transfers, it is no shock that the Hogs are currently second nationally with a .991 percentage, directly behind SEC foe Mississippi State’s .992. Arkansas is tied with the Bulldogs and – this weekend’s opponent – Omaha for a season-low 3 errors, but the Hogs have not committed one since opening weekend and also had a streak of four straight shutout victories.

Alongside longtime assistant and defensive leader Matt Meuchel, six Razorback teams under Deifel have finished in the Top 6 nationally so not only is it not a shock to her, it is the standard.

“I think we have the best defense in the country so it is what we have come to expect,” Deifel said. “We do not expect perfection by any means, but we play a high level of defense, and have tremendous defenders. I think it still surprises me, I guess, to go through a weekend like that with all of the elements and not have any (errors).

In her typical healthy competitive fashion, Deifel added that as exceptional as her defensive unit performed there was still some meat left on the bone.

“I do think there are still some plays we could have made, but I think it is a good combination right now of our pitchers taking care of business and handling the ball really well,” she continued. “They are feeding off of each other nicely right now.”

Can’t Keep Freshman Sensation Off Base

While the Razorbacks have locked down tight defensively, it has virtually been impossible to not mention the dynamic offense in some form each week.

The bottom of the order put them ahead against Northwestern to eventually take the game, but true freshman Brinli Bain has not only been scorching hot at the plate, leading the team with a .515 batting average, but she has reached base safely in all 14 contests while batting in the 5 hole since the Coastal Carolina game on Feb. 7.

Bain, a native of Eagleville (Tenn.), has started 13 of the 14 games and though Deifel expected her to contribute immediately, Bain has even surpassed the Head Hog’s expectations.

“Absolutely, it has impressed me,” Deifel said without skipping a beat when asked about Bain’s production. “No matter what I said (before) I think that for her to perform and be as productive as she is that is going to open a lot of people’s eyes, like ‘oh, I know Coach Deifel said something about that but this is really special’. You can’t not look at what she is doing right now and not see that she is a special player.

“As much as I expected from her, I would say maybe she is surpassing that even in this short amount of time and I had such high expectations for her. She is playing at such a high level, works so hard and is so intentional about what she does. She is not going to get outworked by anyone and will make sure she is prepared so it is cool to see that in a game setting.”

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Omaha – Thursday, 4 p.m. CT SEC Network+

Boise State – Friday, 4:45 p.m. CT SEC Network+

Charlotte – Friday, 7 p.m. CT SEC Network+

Omaha – Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT SEC Network+

Charlotte – Saturday, 4:45 p.m. CT SEC Network+

Kansas – Sunday, 12:15 p.m. CT (No TV)

Click here for information on live stats and more.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State LHP Loula-Rae McNamara: 15 GP, 2.57 ERA, 30 IP, 33 H, 11 ER, 14 BB, 23 K

Boise State IF Skylar Stroh: .370/.388/.587, 16 GP, 46 AB, 17 hits, 4 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K

Boise State IF Kate Penberthy: .294/.383/.549, 16 GP, 51 AB, 15 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 7 BB, 6 K

Boise State C Mya Flindt: .275/.327/.510, 16 GP, 51 AB, 14 H, 3 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 3 BB, 13 K

Charlotte IF Teagan Ritchie: .263/.288/.561, 17 GP, 57 AB, 15 H, 1 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 2 BB, 18 K

Charlotte IF Jaylah Jarrell: .556/.618/.1.074, 14 GP, 27 AB, 15 H, 1 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 5 BB, 2 K

Charlotte IF Jenna Lord: .423/.475/.808, 17 GP, 52 AB, 22 H, 4 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K

Kansas IF Hailey Cripe: .364/.453/.841, 16 GP, 44 AB, 16 H, 6 2B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 6 BB, 6 K

Kansas C Ella Boyer: .302/.380/.651, 15 GP, 43 AB, 13 H, 3 2B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 10 K

Kansas OF Aynslee Linduff: .444/.500/.756, 16 GP, 45 AB, 20 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 7 BB, 3 K

Omaha LHP Maddie Groff: 6 GP, 2.94 ERA, 33.1 IP, 29 H, 14 ER, 3 BB, 44 K

Omaha IF Taylor Sedlacek: .486/.620/.946, 13 GP, 37 AB, 18 H, 2 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 11 BB, 7 K

Omaha IF Katherine Johnson: .378/.531/.757, 13 GP, 37 AB, 14 H, 2 2B, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 4 K

Omaha OF Sammy Schmidt: .533/.605/.900, 11 GP, 30 AB, 16 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 6 BB, 5 K