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Oklahoma bashes out 15 runs, salvages series finale over Razorbacks

by: DanielShi5 hours ago

No. 24 Oklahoma (31-18, 13-14 SEC) had nine straight runners reach in the top of the seventh as part of a 15 run outburst to salvage the series finale over No. 17 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC), 15-10. 

Reliever Colin Fisher got the first two outs of the inning on just 13 pitches in a 7-7 tie, but unraveled as the Sooners sent 12 hitters to the plate. Deiten LaChance, who finished the series 6-for-10, kept the inning alive with a walk. 

Trey Gambill then hit a 2-run home run to give Oklahoma the lead back after Oklahoma saw both a 5-1 lead and a 7-4 lead get away after the Razorbacks put up a 3-spot the previous half inning. 

Fisher then loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, 0-2 single and a walk. Coach Dave Van Horn yanked him in favor of Mark Brissey. Brissey had not appeared in a game since April 18 and immediately gave up a grand slam to Drew Dickerson to blow the game open.

Fisher was charged with 6 earned runs in just 1 ⅔ innings of relief. He has now allowed 4 or more earned runs in four of his last five SEC appearances and has a season ERA of 5.43 in 53 innings after starting the season with 22 scoreless frames.

Arkansas’ search for a Sunday starter continues as Cole Gibler lasted just 2+ innings, allowing 5 runs and striking out 4. Arkansas found themselves down 3-0 three batters into the game after a single and walk preceded a 3-run LaChance home run. 

Arkansas got plenty of offensive firepower of their own. TJ Pompey hit a pair of home runs as part of a 3-for-4 day that also included a game-tying 2-run RBI single before things imploded for the Arkansas pitching staff in the top of the seventh. 

Shortstop Camden Kozeal also hit a 3-run homer for his team-leading 16th in the fifth to cut into a 5-1 Oklahoma lead at the time as part of a 2-for-5 day. 

With the loss, Arkansas now falls back into a tie for sixth at 15-12 in the SEC heading into the final weekend. The Razorbacks will now need to sweep Kentucky to keep the streak of 18-win SEC seasons that dates back to 2017. Arkansas will also likely have to win out to keep any faint hopes of hosting a regional alive. 

Arkansas does maintain essentially a two-game lead over the rest of the field for ninth place in the SEC. Ole Miss is one game back at 14-13 but Arkansas owns the direct tiebreaker thanks to a series win earlier this month. The top 8 teams get a single bye in the SEC Tournament while the Top 4 get a double bye. 

First pitch of the Kentucky series is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will be streamed on SEC Network+. 

Live Updates:

No. 17 Arkansas (34-17, 15-11 SEC) goes for just its second sweep in SEC play against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-18, 12-14 SEC) after engineering a comeback to clinch the series with a 12-8 win in the middle game of the series. Arkansas found themselves tied for fifth in the SEC standings overnight and squarely back in the hosting conversation for a regional. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma starts fellow lefty Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA).  

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
1B Carter Rutenbar
LHP Cole Gibler

Oklahoma:

CF Jason Walk
3B Camden Johnson
1B Detien LaChance
SS Jaxon Willits
LF Trey Gambill
C Brendan Brock
RF Dasan Harris
DH Drew Dickerson
2B Kyle Branch
LHP Cord Rager

Bottom 9th:

  • Helfrick grounded out to third, 1 out
  • Aloy grounded out to short, 2 outs
  • Souza flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 9th:

  • Harris struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Dickerson walked
  • Branch singled to right, Dickerson scored on an error by the right fielder, Branch to third, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 10
  • Walk struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Johnson lined out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

  • Pompey homered to left center, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 10
  • Gavyn Jones replaced Bodin
  • Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out
  • Ruiz walked
  • Kozeal grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Ruiz out at second, 3 outs

Top 8th:

  • James DeCremer replaced McGuire
  • Willits lined out to center, 1 out
  • Gambill flied out to center, 2 outs
  • Brock struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

  • Jason Bodin replaced Smithburg
  • Ruiz hit by a pitch
  • Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz to third
  • Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Kozeal to second, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 8
  • Helfrick struck out looking, 1 out
  • Kozeal advanced to third on a wild pitch
  • Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Souza singled to center, Kozeal scored, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 9
  • Niu reached on an error by the third baseman, Souza to second
  • Stewart lined out to right, 3 outs

Top 7th:

  • Walk grounded out to short, 1 out
  • Johnson struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • LaChance walked
  • Willits homered to left center, LaChance scored, Oklahoma 9, Arkansas 7
  • Gambill hit by a pitch
  • Brock singled to right center, Gambill to third
  • Brock stole second
  • Harris walked
  • Mark Brissey replaced Fisher
  • Dickerson homered to right, Gambill scored, Brock scored, Harris scored, Oklahoma 13, Arkansas 7
  • Branch singled to right
  • Branch stole second
  • Walk walked
  • Johnson singled to center, Branch scored, Walk to third, Johnson to second, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 7
  • Tate McGuire replaced Brissey in a 1-0 count to Johnson
  • LaChance grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

  • Trent Collier replaced Rager
  • Aloy homered to left, Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 5
  • Souza walked
  • Mason Bixby replaced Collier
  • Niu walked, Souza to second
  • Stewart grounded out to second, Souza to third, Niu to second, 1 out
  • Nate Smithburg replaced Bixby in a 1-0 count on Stewart
  • Pompey singled to left, Niu scored, Souza scored, Arkansas 7, Oklahoma 7
  • Rutenbar grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Pompey out at second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

  • Willits walked
  • Colin Fisher replaced Dossett
  • Gambill flied out to right, Willits to second, 1 out
  • Willits advanced to third on a wild pitch
  • Brock homered to right, Willits scored, Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 4
  • Harris singled to center
  • Dickerson struck out swinging, Harris stole second, 2 outs
  • Harris stole third
  • Branch flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

  • Stewart grounded out to first, 1 out
  • Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Rutenbar singled to first
  • Ruiz walked, Rutenbar to second
  • Kozeal homered to right, Ruiz scored, Rutenbar scored, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 4
  • Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

  • Cooper Dossett replaced Eaves
  • Walk flied out to right, 1 out
  • Johnson singled to left
  • LaChance grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Johnson out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

  • Aloy grounded out to short, 1 out
  • Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs
  • Niu lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 4th:

  • Harris struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Dickerson flied out to right, 2 outs
  • Branch grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

  • Pompey homered to right center, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 1
  • Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out
  • Ruiz hit by a pitch
  • Kozeal fouled out to the catcher, 2 outs
  • Helfrick singled to left, Ruiz to second
  • Helfrick picked off, catcher to first, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

  • Johnson walked
  • Steele Eaves replaced Gibler
  • Johnson advanced to second on a balk
  • LaChance singled to left, Johnson scored, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 0
  • Willits flied out to center, 1 out
  • Gambill grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs, LaChance to second
  • Brock flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

  • Aloy singled to right
  • Souza struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

  • Harris struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Dickerson homered to right, Oklahoma 4, Arkansas 0
  • Branch lined out to third, 2 outs
  • Walk struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

  • Ruiz lined out to third, 1 out
  • Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs
  • Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st:

  • Walk singled to left
  • Walk stole second
  • Johnson walked
  • Walk advanced to third on a wild pitch
  • LaChance homered to left, Walk scored, Johnson scored, Oklahoma 3, Arkansas 0
  • Willits struck out looking, 1 out
  • Gambill struck out looking, 2 outs
  • Brock flied out to center, 3 outs

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