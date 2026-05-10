Oklahoma bashes out 15 runs, salvages series finale over Razorbacks

No. 24 Oklahoma (31-18, 13-14 SEC) had nine straight runners reach in the top of the seventh as part of a 15 run outburst to salvage the series finale over No. 17 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC), 15-10.

Reliever Colin Fisher got the first two outs of the inning on just 13 pitches in a 7-7 tie, but unraveled as the Sooners sent 12 hitters to the plate. Deiten LaChance, who finished the series 6-for-10, kept the inning alive with a walk.

Trey Gambill then hit a 2-run home run to give Oklahoma the lead back after Oklahoma saw both a 5-1 lead and a 7-4 lead get away after the Razorbacks put up a 3-spot the previous half inning.

Fisher then loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, 0-2 single and a walk. Coach Dave Van Horn yanked him in favor of Mark Brissey. Brissey had not appeared in a game since April 18 and immediately gave up a grand slam to Drew Dickerson to blow the game open.

going going GRAND 🚀@DrewMDickerson's second of the day! pic.twitter.com/5VkdJHd2ZC — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 10, 2026

Fisher was charged with 6 earned runs in just 1 ⅔ innings of relief. He has now allowed 4 or more earned runs in four of his last five SEC appearances and has a season ERA of 5.43 in 53 innings after starting the season with 22 scoreless frames.

Arkansas’ search for a Sunday starter continues as Cole Gibler lasted just 2+ innings, allowing 5 runs and striking out 4. Arkansas found themselves down 3-0 three batters into the game after a single and walk preceded a 3-run LaChance home run.

three-run Lachance launch to get us started 🚀@DeitenLachance pic.twitter.com/MDwnL29fun — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 10, 2026

Arkansas got plenty of offensive firepower of their own. TJ Pompey hit a pair of home runs as part of a 3-for-4 day that also included a game-tying 2-run RBI single before things imploded for the Arkansas pitching staff in the top of the seventh.

Shortstop Camden Kozeal also hit a 3-run homer for his team-leading 16th in the fifth to cut into a 5-1 Oklahoma lead at the time as part of a 2-for-5 day.

WHO ELSE BUT CAMDEN CLUTCH 🦆 pic.twitter.com/QwrwOLfDDz — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 10, 2026

With the loss, Arkansas now falls back into a tie for sixth at 15-12 in the SEC heading into the final weekend. The Razorbacks will now need to sweep Kentucky to keep the streak of 18-win SEC seasons that dates back to 2017. Arkansas will also likely have to win out to keep any faint hopes of hosting a regional alive.

Arkansas does maintain essentially a two-game lead over the rest of the field for ninth place in the SEC. Ole Miss is one game back at 14-13 but Arkansas owns the direct tiebreaker thanks to a series win earlier this month. The top 8 teams get a single bye in the SEC Tournament while the Top 4 get a double bye.

First pitch of the Kentucky series is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 17 Arkansas (34-17, 15-11 SEC) goes for just its second sweep in SEC play against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-18, 12-14 SEC) after engineering a comeback to clinch the series with a 12-8 win in the middle game of the series. Arkansas found themselves tied for fifth in the SEC standings overnight and squarely back in the hosting conversation for a regional. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma starts fellow lefty Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Carter Rutenbar

LHP Cole Gibler

Oklahoma:

CF Jason Walk

3B Camden Johnson

1B Detien LaChance

SS Jaxon Willits

LF Trey Gambill

C Brendan Brock

RF Dasan Harris

DH Drew Dickerson

2B Kyle Branch

LHP Cord Rager

Bottom 9th:

Helfrick grounded out to third, 1 out

Aloy grounded out to short, 2 outs

Souza flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Harris struck out swinging, 1 out

Dickerson walked

Branch singled to right, Dickerson scored on an error by the right fielder, Branch to third, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 10

Walk struck out swinging, 2 outs

Johnson lined out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Pompey homered to left center, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 10

Gavyn Jones replaced Bodin

Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out

Ruiz walked

Kozeal grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Ruiz out at second, 3 outs

Top 8th:

James DeCremer replaced McGuire

Willits lined out to center, 1 out

Gambill flied out to center, 2 outs

Brock struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Jason Bodin replaced Smithburg

Ruiz hit by a pitch

Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz to third

Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Kozeal to second, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 8

Helfrick struck out looking, 1 out

Kozeal advanced to third on a wild pitch

Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza singled to center, Kozeal scored, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 9

Niu reached on an error by the third baseman, Souza to second

Stewart lined out to right, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Walk grounded out to short, 1 out

Johnson struck out swinging, 2 outs

LaChance walked

Willits homered to left center, LaChance scored, Oklahoma 9, Arkansas 7

Gambill hit by a pitch

Brock singled to right center, Gambill to third

Brock stole second

Harris walked

Mark Brissey replaced Fisher

Dickerson homered to right, Gambill scored, Brock scored, Harris scored, Oklahoma 13, Arkansas 7

Branch singled to right

Branch stole second

Walk walked

Johnson singled to center, Branch scored, Walk to third, Johnson to second, Oklahoma 14, Arkansas 7

Tate McGuire replaced Brissey in a 1-0 count to Johnson

LaChance grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Trent Collier replaced Rager

Aloy homered to left, Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 5

Souza walked

Mason Bixby replaced Collier

Niu walked, Souza to second

Stewart grounded out to second, Souza to third, Niu to second, 1 out

Nate Smithburg replaced Bixby in a 1-0 count on Stewart

Pompey singled to left, Niu scored, Souza scored, Arkansas 7, Oklahoma 7

Rutenbar grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Pompey out at second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Willits walked

Colin Fisher replaced Dossett

Gambill flied out to right, Willits to second, 1 out

Willits advanced to third on a wild pitch

Brock homered to right, Willits scored, Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 4

Harris singled to center

Dickerson struck out swinging, Harris stole second, 2 outs

Harris stole third

Branch flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Stewart grounded out to first, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to first

Ruiz walked, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal homered to right, Ruiz scored, Rutenbar scored, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 4

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Cooper Dossett replaced Eaves

Walk flied out to right, 1 out

Johnson singled to left

LaChance grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Johnson out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Aloy grounded out to short, 1 out

Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs

Niu lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Harris struck out swinging, 1 out

Dickerson flied out to right, 2 outs

Branch grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Pompey homered to right center, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 1

Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out

Ruiz hit by a pitch

Kozeal fouled out to the catcher, 2 outs

Helfrick singled to left, Ruiz to second

Helfrick picked off, catcher to first, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Johnson walked

Steele Eaves replaced Gibler

Johnson advanced to second on a balk

LaChance singled to left, Johnson scored, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 0

Willits flied out to center, 1 out

Gambill grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs, LaChance to second

Brock flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Aloy singled to right

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Harris struck out swinging, 1 out

Dickerson homered to right, Oklahoma 4, Arkansas 0

Branch lined out to third, 2 outs

Walk struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz lined out to third, 1 out

Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: