Oklahoma offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed a late 2026 commitment from Shawnee (Okla.) offensive lineman Kaden Bramlage, he announced on his social media Thursday evening.

Bramlage, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 285 pounds, was previously committed to Lamar. He also had offers from Oklahoma State and several other smaller schools.

Bramlage is an interior offensive lineman, so he’ll play at guard at Arkansas.

⭐️END OF SEASON HIGHLIGHTS⭐️

Shawnee HS

Team captain || 2024 5A-3 OL of the year

6’5 || 290lbs || class of 2026

60+ pancakes

0 sacks allowed || 0 QB pressure || 26 🅾️’s#TMRollsDeep || #C4Family

Film at all 5 positions‼️

Head coach: @JWMadonna @THEShawneeFB

HUDL:… pic.twitter.com/VHsUmhv1Nt — Kaden “Tank” Bramlage (@kadentank77) November 13, 2025

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