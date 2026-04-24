Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

Oklahoma offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

by: Daniel Fair2 hours agohawgbeat

Arkansas has landed a late 2026 commitment from Shawnee (Okla.) offensive lineman Kaden Bramlage, he announced on his social media Thursday evening.

Bramlage, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 285 pounds, was previously committed to Lamar. He also had offers from Oklahoma State and several other smaller schools.

Bramlage is an interior offensive lineman, so he’ll play at guard at Arkansas.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

More HawgBeat Arkansas Football Content

You may also like