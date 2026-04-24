Oklahoma offensive lineman commits to Arkansas
Arkansas has landed a late 2026 commitment from Shawnee (Okla.) offensive lineman Kaden Bramlage, he announced on his social media Thursday evening.
Bramlage, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 285 pounds, was previously committed to Lamar. He also had offers from Oklahoma State and several other smaller schools.
Bramlage is an interior offensive lineman, so he’ll play at guard at Arkansas.
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