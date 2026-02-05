Opening week SEC softball power rankings

Softball season has finally arrived and the 2026 campaign kicks off nationwide with a full slate of games beginning Thursday morning.

A record 14 of the 15 Southeastern Conference teams participated in the NCAA Tournament last season with the Texas Longhorns taking the crown in their inaugural season in the league.

The nation’s premier conference will be loaded again and the million dollar question is whether or not all 15 teams will earn an NCAA bid (I say not). 12 teams cracked Softball America’s Preseason Top 25 poll, headlined by the defending champion Longhorns at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3, Tennessee took the No. 4 spot, Arkansas at No. 7, then Florida rounded out the Top 10.

Each week through the end of the season, HawgBeat will release weekly power rankings based on team performance and strength of schedule. Below is the inaugural rankings.

1) Oklahoma

2025 finish: 52-9 (17-7), Women’s College World Series Semifinalist

Predicted 2026 NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

2025 finish: 56-12 (16-8), Women’s College World Series Champion

Predicted 2026 NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Arkansas

2025 finish: 44-14 (14-10), Fayetteville Super Regional Runner-Up

Predicted 2026 NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Florida

2025 finish: 48-17 (14-10), Women’s College World Series participant

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Tennessee

2025 finish: 47-17 (15-9), Women’s College World Series Semifinalist

Predicted 2026 NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) South Carolina

2025 finish: 42-15 (13-11), Columbia Super Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Georgia

2025 finish: 35-23 (7-16), Gainesville Super Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) LSU

2025 finish: 42-16 (12-12), Baton Rouge Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Alabama

2025 finish: 40-23 (12-12), Norman Super Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Mississippi State

2025 finish: 39-19 (13-11), Lubbock Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Texas A&M

2025 finish: 48-11 (16-7), College Station Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Ole Miss

2025 finish: 42-21 (11-13), Women’s College World Series Participant

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Auburn

2025 finish: 35-24 (6-18), Tallahassee Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14)Missouri

2025 finish: 25-31 (6-18)

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) Kentucky

2025 finish: 31-28 (7-17), Clemson Regional Runner-Up

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

