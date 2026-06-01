Pair of Arkansas pitchers enter transfer portal

Arkansas pitchers Jacob Imoto and Joey Lorenzini have entered the transfer portal, they announced on Monday.

Lorenzini was a freshman in 2025 and made just two appearances on the mound for the Razorbacks. He pitched just one inning against Oral Roberts and allowed two hits and a home run. In his second appearance against Northern Colorado, he gave up three hits, four runs and a home run.

Imoto transferred from Palomar College and did not appear in any games for the Razorbacks.

The two are the third and fourth Razorbacks to enter the transfer portal this cycle.

Jacob Imoto Bio

2025 (Freshman at Palomar College)

Made 20 appearances on the mound (all in relief) as a true freshman … Posted a 4-2 record with a 2.45 ERA and a team-leading five saves in 44.0 innings pitched … Recorded 52 strikeouts … Allowed 17 runs (12 earned) on 32 hits and 18 walks … Limited opposing hitters to a .199 batting average on the year.

High School

Attended Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Calif. … Rated by Perfect Game as the No. 497 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Also played football, lining up at inside linebacker for the Grizzlies.

Joey Lorenzini Bio

High School

Attended Rocklin High School in Rocklin, Calif. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 217 overall prospect and the No. 22 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 38 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in California by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 116 overall prospect and the No. 18 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 20 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in California by Prep Baseball Report … 2025 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – California All-Region First Team … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California All-Region Second Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California Region Honorable Mention.