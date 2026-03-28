Pair of 'Granny Hogs' add milestones in Game 1 triumph over Florida

Robyn Herron and Reagan Johnson have each already earned legendary status in Arkansas softball history and the star ‘Granny Hogs’ duo added to their legacies before a national prime time audience on ESPN2 in Friday’s 6-2 victory over Florida at Bogle Park to open the series.

Johnson surpassed Hannah McEwen to become the program’s all-time hits leader at 262 on a bases loaded RBI slap single to shallow right field. The Texas native tied the record earlier in the game with a single up the middle.

MAKING HISTORY



Reagan Johnson registers her 262nd career hit to set a new program career hits record, surpassing the previous mark of 261 set by Hannah McEwen in 2022! pic.twitter.com/W7mnMPb6rR — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 28, 2026

“The fans were amazing, I truly did not expect everything,” Johnson said of the support inside Bogle Park that included the first time she has ever received a standing ovation. “I didn’t expect it to come on the board and all that stuff, so it was awesome. And just hearing everybody cheering for me was just amazing.”

Possibly most impressive of all she’s accomplished as a Razorback, Johnson has never missed a game since the start of the 2023 season and registered her 195th Friday which ranks second in program history.

Head Hog Courtney Deifel recruited and developed both Johnson and McEwen, which made the evening even more memorable.

“It is really special, it’s really I mean it’s incredible for her,” Deifel said of Johnson’s feat. “It’s such an amazing record and honor for her, and she’s getting it from someone that laid the foundation for the this program from Hannah McEwen who is so good. And the crazy thing is when I describe both of them one of the first things that always comes to mind is just how consistent that they were and are.

“And that’s who Hannah McEwen was. She was just so consistent. She had such great hand eye. She was such a good table setter, and that’s exactly what Rae is. And Rae’s been consistent from the day she stepped on campus. She’s so dependable. She’s so good. She’s been a huge table setter for us and, such a steady force. So it’s a huge honor and she deserves it.”

Passing the torch 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aYvfzEAGwN — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 28, 2026

Herron had not pitched since Game 1 against Alabama on March 13 and was still listed as day-to-day resting a right knee injury coming into the series.

The Tampa (Fla.) product returned showing no signs of rust and had a no-hitter going through four of her five inning appearance. She struck out eight batters to improve to 10-2 on the season while also surpassing 500 career strikeouts, becoming the seventh Razorback to accomplish that feat and sits at 507 going into Game 2 against the Gators.

“I was ready to be back but overall I am extremely happy,” Herron said. “I was extremely motivated and maybe had a little nerves before the game, but I just think I settled in quick. If I just attack the first batter usually the rest falls in place and I think I did that well tonight.

“I think I was commanding my changeup well and my ability to start counts 0-2 or 1-2 helps a lot to get strikeouts because then it widens up the zone to finish them off.”

Herron and Johnson are two of three remaining from the nation’s No. 1 signing class in 2022, along with starting shortstop Atalyia Rijo, to which Herron dubbed the overall senior class the ‘Granny Hogs’.

“We are the Granny Hogs,” Herron said the first week of the season in February. “We were actually talking about how crazy it is that we are the seniors now because it really does go by so fast. But it’s nice to be older and we are more at ease knowing that we have been through this so many times so there is not as many unknowns as there was maybe when you are a freshman.”

The ninth-ranked Hogs (29-4, 4-3 SEC) look to take the series against the No. 3 Gators (32-3, 8-2 SEC) tonight at 7 p.m. CT and it will stream on SEC Network+.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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