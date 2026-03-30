Pallette becomes first Razorback to debut on the mound in three seasons

Former Razorback Peyton Pallette became the 67th player in program history to debut at the MLB level. Pallette came in to pitch for the Cleveland Guardians out of the bullpen twice across opening weekend against the Seattle Mariners. He retired all six batters he faced in his debut Friday in a 5-1 loss.

Welcome to the show, Peyton Pallette (2024 Glendale Desert Dogs).



Pallette, a rule 5 selection by Cleveland, made his debut last night pitching two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. In 2024, Pallette struck out six for the Desert Dogs in 5.2 innings pitched pic.twitter.com/4nrUGYqhAD — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) March 28, 2026

He was the first Arkansas player to debut since Grant Koch appeared in three games in May 2024 and the first pitcher to debut since Jackson Rutledge in September of 2023. The Benton product struck out the first two batters he faced, including 2025 AL MVP Cal Raleigh on a 2-2 cutter. He also became the first player in nearly 60 years to pitch at least two perfect innings in his major league debut for the Guardians.

Peyton Pallette is the first CLE pitcher to finish their MLB debut with 2.0+ perfect innings since Horacio Piña on August 14, 1968.



Pallette struck out a pair of 2025 MLB All-Stars in Brendan Donovan & Cal Raleigh to highlight his stellar debut.#GuardsBall | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/DU5AfaxE4a — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) March 28, 2026

Pallette faced nine batters in his second appearance and pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits with a walk and a strikeout.

In a little over one full season at Arkansas, including the COVID-shortened 2020 year, Pallette pitched to a 3.79 ERA across 61 2/3 innings striking out 70. He was a starter on the 2021 team that made the Super Regionals as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Pallette missed the entire 2022 season due to injury before being drafted No. 62 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He was moved to the Guardians organization during the 2025 Rule 5 draft.

Pallette must remain on the 26-man active roster for the entire 2026 season or be placed on outright waivers and offered back to the White Sox.

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