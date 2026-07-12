Parker Coil taken in 20th round of MLB Draft by Guardians

Parker Coil was the 12th Razorback to come off of the board late in the 2026 MLB Draft, being selected in the 20th and final round by the Cleveland Guardians with the 603rd overall pick.

The southpaw from Oklahoma was also drafted last season by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 16th round and returned to school for his final season.

Coil posted a 3.99 earned run average this season in 27 appearances with 48 hits, 21 earned runs, 10 walks and 58 strikeouts across 47 1/3 innings.

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