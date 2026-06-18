Patriot League Player of the Year signs with Arkansas softball

Boston University transfer outfielder and reigning Patriot League Player of the Year Kylie Doherty has signed with Arkansas softball, the program announced on Thursday.

The senior to be slashed .404/.479/.894 in 62 games, all starts, with 80 hits, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 27 home runs, 89 runs batted in, 34 walks, and 27 strikeouts in 198 at-bats, plus stole 5 bases. Her 27 homers and 89 RBI are Patriot League single-season records. Defensively, Doherty compiled a .911 fielding percentage with 109 putouts and committed 1 error playing mostly in left field.

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Player Profile

AWARD

• 2x NFCA All-Region First Team (2025, 26)

• 2026 ECAC Player of the Year

• 2x All-ECAC Team (2025, 26)

• 2026 Patriot League Player of the Year

• 2x All-Patriot League First Team (2025, 26)

• 2024 All-Patriot League Second Team

• 2026 Patriot League All-Tournament Team

• 2026 Academic All-Patriot League Team

• 4x Patriot League Player of the Week (4/14/25, 2/9/26, 3/16/26, 4/20/26)

• Patriot League Rookie of the Week (2/27/24)

• 2025 NFCA Scholar-Athlete

• 2025 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll

AS A SOPHOMORE IN 2025

Had a breakout second-year campaign in the outfield, joining infielder Megan Coyle as the only two Terriers to start all 58 games to help BU three-peat as Patriot League tournament champions … Batted .338 with 55 runs scored, 46 RBIs, 13 homers, eight doubles, three triples, three stolen bases and 22 walks to earn a .406 on-base percentage … Added 70 putouts and zero errors for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage … Claimed her first NFCA All-Region (First Team), All-ECAC and All-PL First Team honors for her efforts … The 13 home runs marked the second most in program history and tied-for-fith in the PL … Recorded 17 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI performances while posting a team-high 28-game hitting streak along with a 29-game streak of reaching base … Batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple in the second game at FGCU … Totaled a season-high five RBIs at Brown hitting 2-for-4 with the help of a grand slam homer … Reached home plate a program-record five times in a 15-inning thriller at Bucknell thanks to a 4-for-8 performance that also included a walk … Went a combined 5-for-8 with five walks, four RBIs, three runs scored, a homer and double over three games against Boston College and Kentucky (2x) to earn her first career PL Player of the Week award … Delivered an RBI single in the 3-2 PL title game win at Army.

AS A FRESHMAN IN 2024

Started 46 of 56 games played in the outfield to help the Terriers sweep the Patriot League regular season and tournament titles for the second consecutive year while also boasting 53 wins, tying the 2002 UMass squad for the most ever by a program located in the Northeast … Also helped the Terriers end the season nationally ranked by two organizations (#21 D1Softball, #23 NFCA) for the first time … Batted .235 with seven doubles, seven homers, a triple, 37 RBIs and 32 runs scored with 19 walks for a .325 on-base percentage … Earned six multi-hit games and a team-high 13 multi-RBI performances to earn All-PL Second Team recognition … Hit a homer in wins vs. Queens, Coastal Carolina, Army, Yale, Colgate, Holy Cross and Lafayette … Totaled four RBIs and a triple in that same game against Coastal Carolina … Had a single and run scored in the NCAA win over Cleveland State.

BEFORE BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Served as team captain her senior year, earning League MVP and League All-Star Team honors … Tied the school’s career home run record at 34 … Tied the single season home run record as a junior, collecting 16 homers while adding League All-Star accolades … Also played with the club, Polar Crush … Two-time team captain on the volleyball team, earning State All-Star and two League All-Star honors alongside Scholastic Player of the Year recognition … Added League All-Star accolades on the indoor track & field team … Represented Team USA in dog agility as the youngest team member in Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Rina and Paul Doherty, who are both from Canada … A 3x All-Canadian, father played college and professional hockey, while mother, a 2x Academic All-Canadian, played college volleyball … Has one younger sibling, Jake … Enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences, majoring in political science.

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