Potential opponents for Arkansas in SEC Tournament

The regular season has come to a close and the postseason is all that’s left for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament this week.

Arkansas finished third in the Southeastern Conference with a record of 13-5. It technically tied Alabama for second, but the Tide hold the tiebreaker because of the head-to-head win over the Razorbacks.

The third-place finish guarantees Arkansas won’t face Florida — which dismantled the Hogs to the tune of 34 points, tied for the worst in John Calipari’s career — until the championship game, should both teams advance that far.

In Arkansas’ part of the bracket are three potential teams that the Hogs could face, and they’ve beaten all three of them.

The first of those three opponents is South Carolina and Oklahoma, which will face off in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The Gamecocks are the 14-seed while the Sooners are the 11-seed. Arkansas dismantled South Carolina early on in conference play at home with a 108-74 win. It was one of three times in league play Arkansas hung 100 points on its opponent.

Oklahoma was a road foe for the Razorbacks on Jan. 27, and it took a little more effort to dispatch the Sooners. Arkansas allowed the Sooners to hit 10 threes and trailed for most of the game, but six clutch points late by Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas allowed the Hogs to sneak out of Norman with an 83-79 win.

The third possible opponent Arkansas could play is Texas A&M, which is the four-seed. The winner of South Carolina-Oklahoma will play the Aggies in the second round, and the winner of that matchup will face Arkansas.

The game against the Aggies was much more recent than the others and was played at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 25. Bucky McMillan’s “Bucky Ball” style of play was in full force, with a relentless press that forced nine Arkansas turnovers throughout the game. A 23-point outing from Billy Richmond III, coupled with a 22-point, seven-assist game from Acuff, gave Arkansas the edge in that matchup.

Should Arkansas win its first-round matchup on Friday, which will be the final game of the day at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT, it could get a rematch with Alabama, which it faced at Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 18. Acuff scored 49 points and the Hogs pushed it to double-overtime, but foul trouble proved too much to overcome.

The potential opponents on that part of the bracket are 15-seed Ole Miss and 10-seed Texas, which play in the first round, 7-seed Georgia and 2-seed Alabama.

Arkansas went 2-2 against those teams, with road losses to the Bulldogs and Tide, with a road win over Ole Miss and a home win over Texas.

