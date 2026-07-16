Potential starting five for Arkansas basketball with roster finalized

The Arkansas basketball team’s roster is now finalized. John Calipari earned the commitment of 2027 big man Caleb Ourigou on Tuesday, who is expected to reclass and join the team this year, which means the roster is set.

Arkansas’ roster is very young and consists mostly of freshmen, with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. It’s headlined by five-star guards Jordan Smith Jr. and Abdou Toure and a plethora of other highly-ranked players.

It’s been a long and winding road for Arkansas to finalize the roster, as it grabbed two transfers from the portal to go along with the freshmen.

Now, the only thing that’s left to get set in stone is the schedule. Arkansas has non-conference matchups against Arizona (neutral site in Phoenix), Michigan State (neutral site in Detroit), at North Carolina (SEC/ACC Challenge) and Central Michigan at home. There’s also a home exhibition game against Gonzaga in the preseason.

With the roster finalized, HawgBeat takes a look at what the starting five should look like when the ball is tipped later this year.

The No. 3 player in the nation according to Rivals has earned just about every accolade possible in his high school career and is a shoe-in to start at the point guard spot.

The Washington D.C. native’s length helps him be a better defensive product than what Arkansas had at the same position last year, though there may be some scoring drop off from what Darius Acuff Jr. produced.

That’s not a knock on Smith though, Acuff was just a generational scoring talent.

Smith is already being talked about as a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft and appears to be the next great guard in the Calipari machine.

6’2 PG Jordan Smith Jr. | Committed to Arkansas | McDonalds All-American Game



12 PTS

6 REBS

4 AST

2 STL



Im not asking for a comparison…



But what type of Production should I expect from him under Cal?



Darius Acuff, Boogie Fland or DJ Wagner?? TTM pic.twitter.com/m6GUlolbIY — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) April 1, 2026

There’s a world where Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson takes this spot to start out, but Toure is one of the most athletic prospects in the country and we believe he’ll get the nod to start at the shooting guard spot.

Toure has risen from four-star status, where he was when Calipari took his commitment, to five-star status and is the No. 14 player in the class by Rivals.

Doing some prep for Hoop Summit and…Abdou Toure…OH MY GOD! pic.twitter.com/UFc0IRsQNy — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) April 3, 2026

One of the reasons we’re giving Toure the nod here is because Calipari could opt to have a scoring threat come off the bench in Wilkinson, similar to what the Hogs had with Meleek Thomas most of last season.

SF — Billy Richmond III

The only returning starter from last year’s team threw everyone for a loop with his draft decision and is back for his third year of college basketball.

The fan-favorite from last year’s squad, Richmond provides veteran leadership and an unrelenting motor. His athleticism was on full display nearly all of last season and should remain in the spotlight throughout next season.

BILLY RICHMOND JUST WON THE DUNK CONTEST 😱



oh wait



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/WEU8zH6FZ6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 15, 2026

PF — Miikka Muurinen

The Trevon Brazile replacement, Muurinen is a freshman forward from Finland whose athleticism and shooting ability will work in a few different ways. He can be a rim-runner and plays well above the rim, but his ability to shoot the ball allows for great floor spacing that will help his teammates as well.

Muurinen has played overseas the last few seasons for the Finland National Team and also suited up for Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit, where he had 10 points and had eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

New basketball content has landed on Hogs+ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QzcVUp5Dze — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) July 9, 2026

C — Cooper Bowser

The longest-tenured college basketball player on the roster, Cooper Bowser is heading into his fourth season of college basketball. He comes from Furman where he averaged 13.8 points and 5.9 boards per game on 76.6% shooting.

Bowser will need to add some size before the season starts, as he’s listed at 215 pounds right now. That’s simply not large enough to be an effective center in the SEC, so he’s going to add some weight between now and the start of the season.

Big men battling ⚔️



🎥 Watch more from practice on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/LKlqBS9Dh4 — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) July 13, 2026

Other notes

– This is the deepest front court that Arkansas has had under Calipari, with five guys all capable of playing some amount of minutes. Not necessarily the most talented, but there’s a lot of options and foul trouble — something that plagued them the last two seasons — should be more manageable.

– Arkansas also has another expected reclass at the guard spot in Davion Thompson, who is a three-point sniper and will contribute this coming season.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.