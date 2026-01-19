ProHog Report: Kam Curl's clutch interception, plus other former Razorbacks still in NFL postseason

The Los Angeles Rams are in the NFL’s NFC Championship game for the second time since the 2021 season and former Arkansas safety Kam Curl‘s clutch interception set them up to get there.

In Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Chicago Bears, Curl intercepted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ second down pass with the game tied at 17 in overtime. Rams kicker Harrison Mevis connected on a 42-yard field goal 10 plays later to secure the 20-17 win for LA, who is now has the Seattle Seahawks standing in their way of a Super Bowl appearance.

“What a freaking play,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Curl’s momentum-shifting pick. “The job our defense did, it is a game ball-worthy performance for the whole group and that is why we are advancing to the NFC Championship.”

A grinning Curl said on the field following the game that the entire Rams secondary had something to prove.

“We heard a little noise, you know, in the wind about our secondary,” Curl told NBC Sports sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. “They were hating on us, but we came to show to them what we can do. We make plays back there and win games for the team.”

Asked by Hartung to elaborate, Curl echoed that the message was load and clear.

“We won’t even give them no air time, but we heard it,” Curl continued. “That is why we play like that and are going to continue to play like that.”

Curl, a native of Muskogee (Okla.) is in his second year with the Rams, sixth NFL season overall after being selected by Washington – then called “Football Team” – in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He started 33 games for Arkansas between 2017-2019, totaling 165 tackles and 2 interceptions in that span. He was selected Third Team All-SEC in 2019.

Former Arkansas Mackey winner’s patience pays off

Like Curl, Hunter Henry will play in his first professional conference championship game on Sunday.

The Pulaski Academy alumnus and former Razorback star tight end helped the New England Patriots take down the Houston Texans 28-16 in the AFC Divisional Round. It is not only the first time Henry, who is one of the team’s captains, has been this far in his career, but his second time in the postseason with the Pats and first since his inaugural season with the team in 2021.

“Just the past two weeks have been, honestly, two of my favorite games I have ever been a part of, in my career” Henry said. “The environment, the electricity, the fans (and) everybody into it just giving us a true home field advantage. It was really, really special to be a part of that.”

One of two Mackey Award winners to come out of Fayetteville, Henry was drafted 35th overall by the then-San Diego Chargers, a team he played for through the 2020 season before signing with the Patriots. He led New England with seven receiving touchdowns during the regular season.

Other ProHogs still in the NFL postseason

• WR Tyrone Broden (Seattle Seahawks) is currently on the injured practice squad roster.

• LB Dre Greenlaw (Denver Broncos) dealt with a hamstring injury throughout 2025 that has limited him.

• DT Eric Gregory (New England Patriots) is a teammate of Henry and has appeared in 6 games in 2025.

• C Beaux Limmer (Los Angeles Rams) has played in three games in 2025.

• LB Drew Sanders (Denver Broncos) has spent most of the season on the PUP list with a foot injury.

