Promising freshman transferring from Arkansas

Arkansas freshman and former Top 100 prospect Landon Schaefer is entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed with HawgBeat on Friday.

Schaefer is listed as both an infielder and outfielder on Arkansas’ website. He appeared in eight games for the Razorbacks and got one start in right field against Northern Colorado on March 17. He did not record a hit but drew two walks and struck out twice in five at-bats while also scoring three runs and stealing two bases.

The Fayetteville alumnus was a 20th round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies, but spurned the MLB Draft to go to college.

Schaefer is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal from Arkansas this cycle.

Landon Schaefer Bio

MLB Draft

2025 – Philadelphia Phillies, 20th round (No. 611 overall)

High School

Attended Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 70 overall prospect and the No. 31 shortstop in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 78 overall prospect and the No. 26 shortstop in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 125 overall draft prospect … Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 138 overall draft prospect … 2025 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2024 Area Code Games participant … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team.

Personal

Father, Todd, is an assistant coach for the Missouri women’s basketball program after spending eight seasons at Arkansas (2017-24).