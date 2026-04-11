Razorback bats explode in late innings to clinch series over Alabama

No. 22 Arkansas (23-13, 7-7 SEC) exploded for 10 runs in the final 2 innings to clinch the series over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-10, 8-6 SEC) and bring their SEC record back to .500.

For the first 4 innings, the game was a near carbon copy of Friday’s game. Arkansas found themselves down 3-1 because of the Alabama running game. The Crimson Tide stole 4 bases off Cole Gibler making his first start of his career.

Gibler lasted 4 ⅔ innings in his first start, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), walking 4 and striking out two.

Arkansas’ offense came alive in the fifth inning. Nolan Souza snuck a ball inside the left field line for a leadoff double. Carter Rutenbar continues to impress, his RBI single cut the lead to just one. Rutenbar is the team’s leader in batting average in SEC games (13-for-38, .342). The Razorbacks pulled off a double steal of their own before scoring on a throwing error to tie the game.

Arkansas played fundamental baseball, moving runners with productive outs the entire afternoon. The Razorbacks scored 5 runs on outs, including Ryder Helfrick’s go-ahead sac fly.

The Razorbacks chased Alabama starter Zane Adams after 6 innings and feasted on an Alabama bullpen that struggled for the second straight day.

In just 6 innings of work across the first two games, Arkansas plated 18 runs, including 5 runs in both the eighth and the ninth inning Saturday. TJ Pompey hit a home run for the second straight game and now has eight on the season, third-most on the team.

Sweet Home TJ Pompey pic.twitter.com/6e5EcIyVWm — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 11, 2026

The Razorbacks finished 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Steele Eaves allowed an unearned run to score in the sixth to tie the game but got 5 key outs to bridge the gap to Colin Fisher. Eaves stranded the go-ahead run in scoring position.

Colin Fisher made his first relief appearance of the season, getting the final 9 outs, allowing 2 runs.

The Razorbacks look to sweep the Crimson Tide 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 22 Arkansas (22-13, 6-7 SEC) looks to build on a series opening win over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-9, 8-5 SEC) and clinch the series and bring their SEC record back to .500. Arkansas also picked up 11 spots in the RPI to move into the top 50. The Razorbacks now turn to lefty Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.57 ERA) for his first start in his career. Alabama turns to lefty Zane Adams (4-2, 4.07 ERA). Adams pitched a career-high 8 scoreless innings against the Razorbacks in 2024, striking out 5.

Alexander Peck also gets just his second start of his career, playing first base. Peck has not appeared in the starting lineup since the third game of the season against Texas Tech.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

CF Maika Niu

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Alexander Peck

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Cole Gibler

Alabama:

CF Bryce Fowler

SS Justin Lebron

RF Brady Neal

3B Jason Torres

C John Lemm

DH Eric Hines

LF Chase Kroberger

1B Luke Vaughn

2B Brennan Holt

LHP Zane Adams

Bottom 9th:

Lebron struck out swinging

Peyton Steele replaced Neal

Steele walked

Caleb Barnett replaced Torres

Steele advanced to second on defensive indifference

Barnett singled to right, Steele scored, Arkansas 15, Alabama 6

Will Plattner replaced Lemm

Plattner grounded out to short, 2 outs

Evan Taylor replaced Hines

Taylor grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Niu hit by a pitch

Kozeal grounded out to second, Niu to second, 1 out

Niu stole third

Ruiz walked

Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch

Aloy singled to center, Niu scored, Ruiz to third, Arkansas 11, Alabama 5

Tate Robinson replaced Morris

Robinett walked

Souza singled to right, Ruiz scored, Aloy scored, Robinett to third, Arkansas 13, Alabama 5

Pompey singled to right center, Souza to third, Robinett scored, Arkansas 14, Alabama 5

Christian Turner replaced Colin Fisher

Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Robinett scored, Arkansas 15, Alabama 5

Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Hines singled to left

Osterhouse grounded out to the pitcher, Hines to second, 1 out

Vaughn singled to left, Hines to third

Holt grounded into a fielder’s choice, Hines scored, Vaughn out at second, second to short, Arkansas 10, Alabama 5

Fowler grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Kozeal doubled to left

Ruiz singled to center, Kozeal scored, Arkansas 6, Alabama 4

Aloy singled to center, Ruiz to second

Luke Smyers replaced Mitchell

Robinett singled to first, bunt, Ruiz to third, Aloy to second

Souza flied out to center, Ruiz scored, Aloy to third, Robinett to second, 1 out, Arkansas 7, Alabama 4

Austin Morris replaced Smyers

Pompey homered to left, Aloy scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 10, Alabama 4

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Colin Fisher replaced Eaves

Neal walked

Torres grounded into a double play, second to first, Neal out at second, 2 outs

Lemm grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Osterhouse replaced Kroberger in left field

Sam Mitchell replaced Adams

Pompey doubled to left

Rutenbar grounded out to short, Pompey to third, 1 out

Helfrick grounded out to short, Pompey scored, 2 outs, Arkansas 5, Alabama 4

Niu grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Reese Robinett replaced Peck at first base

Hines struck out swinging, 1 out

Justin Osterhouse replaced Kroberger

Osterhouse singled to center

Vaughn reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Osterhouse to second

Osterhouse advanced to third on a passed ball, Vaughn to second

Holt walked

Fowler flied out to left, Osterhouse scored, 2 outs, Alabama 4, Arkansas 4

Lebron struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Kozeal reached on a throwing error by the second baseman

Ruiz grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, sacrifice, Kozeal to second, 1 out

Aloy walked

Peck flied out to left, 2 outs

Souza grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Lebron grounded out to short. 1 out

Neal doubled to left center

Steele Eaves replaced Gibler

Torres struck out looking, 2 outs

Lemm grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Peck lined out to right, 1 out

Souza doubled to left

Pompey hit by a pitch

Rutenbar singled to center, Souza scored, Pompey to second, Alabama 3, Arkansas 2

Pompey stole third, Rutenbar stole second, Pompey scored on a throwing error by the catcher, Rutenbar to third, Arkansas 3, Alabama 3

Helfrick flied out to center, Rutenbar scored, Arkansas 4, Alabama 3

Niu flied out to left. 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Lemm grounded out to second, 1 out

Hines struck out swinging, 2 outs

Krobeger singled to the pitcher, bunt

Vaughn walked, Kroberger to second

Holt singled to center, Kroberger scored, Vaughn to second, Alabama 3, Arkansas 1

Fowler flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Kozeal popped up to short, 1 out

Ruiz flied out to left, 2 outs

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Holt walked

Holt stole second

Fowler popped up to second, 1 out

Lebron singled to center, Holt scored, Alabama 2, Arkansas 1

Neal grounded out to second, Lebron to second, 2 outs

Lebron stole third

Torres grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Pompey lined out to right, 1 out

Rutenbar doubled to right

Helfrick singled to third, Rutenbar to third

Niu grounded into a fielder’s choice, Helfrick out at second, third to second, Rutenbar scored, 2 outs, Arkansas 1, Alabama 1

Niu picked off, pitcher to first to short, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Lemm grounded out to second, 1 out

Hines struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kroberger walked

Vaughn popped up to third, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz walked

Aloy singled to left, Ruiz to second

Peck struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Fowler singled to right

Lebron grounded into a fielder’s choice, Fowler out at second, short to second, 1 out

Lebron stole second

Lebron stole third, scored on a throwing error by the catcher, Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

Neal walked

Torres grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Neal out at second, 3 outs

Top 1st: