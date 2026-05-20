Razorbacks power past Tennessee for first SEC Tournament win since 2023

No. 7 Arkansas (37-19, 17-13 SEC) used 4 home runs to power past No. 10 Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament, 8-4.

After scoring 10 runs in the regular season finale against Kentucky in the first inning, Arkansas wasted no time getting the offense going in the bottom of the first. Camden Kozeal and Zack Stewart greeted Tennessee starter Evan Blanco with a pair of left-on-left home runs. Stewart’s 2-run shot made it 3-0 after a Ryder Helfrick walk.

Nolan Souza added an RBI double to cap a 4-run inning.

Stewart now has 5 home runs in his 4 games after leading off the bottom of the third with a home run out of the stadium on the first pitch. It was his first multi-homer game in an Arkansas uniform and brought his season total to 13 after only hitting 8 in the first 40 games.

STEW HIT IT OUT OF THE HOOVER MET pic.twitter.com/iMt9EIqmER — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 20, 2026

Tate McGuire held down Tennessee’s offense in a spot start, throwing 3 shutout innings and striking out 4 before the Volunteers tagged Parker Coil for 3 runs (1 earned).

An error by center fielder Maika Niu allowed a pair of runs to score on a bloop double off the bat of Blaine Brown in the fifth after both runners took an extra base on a ball that got through Niu on a slick grass surface.

With Tennessee back within 3, Dave Van Horn turned to James DeCremer, who has continued to get high-leverage opportunities after returning from injury. DeCremer stranded Brown at second and came back to pitch 2 more innings, allowing just 1 run.

TJ Pompey got all 3 of the Tennessee runs back on one swing with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fifth in front of a pair of walks. Ryder Helfrick’s walk before the homer was helped by the first automatic ball-strike system (ABS) challenge in Arkansas history. A 0-1 pitch initially called a strike by home plate umpire David Savage was overturned to a ball, flipping the count from 0-2 to 1-1. Helfrick walked on 5 pitches.

THAT'S A BALL BLUE pic.twitter.com/9wocSbfV4N — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 20, 2026

Arkansas finished the day 2 for 3 on ABS challenges.

Tennessee never got the tying run back to the plate after the home run. Cole Gibler got the final six outs without allowing a run.

Arkansas now faces No. 2 Texas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

No. 7 Arkansas (36-19, 17-13 SEC) opens the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 Tennessee (38-19, 15-15 SEC).

The Razorbacks will likely need to win multiple games to have any chance to sneak into the Top 16 of the NCAA Tournament and as a regional host. Arkansas will hold back on throwing ace Hunter Dietz to avoid pitching him on short rest for the second straight week after he threw 99 pitches against Kentucky.

Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.61 ERA) gets the ball instead. Tennessee starts lefty Evan Blanco (7-3, 4.56 ERA) after beating South Carolina 11-6 in the opening round of the tournament.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Tate McGuire

Tennessee:

C Garrett Wright

2B Blake Grimmer

3B Henry Ford

DH Trent Grindlinger

1B Levi Clark

SS Manny Marin

LF Blaine Brown

RF Nate Eisfelder

CF Jay Abernathy

LHP Evan Blanco

Top 9th:

Abernathy grounded out to short, 1 out

Wright grounded out to short, 2 outs

Grimmer grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out

Niu fouled out to first, 2 outs

Robinett struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Cole Gibler replaced DeCremer

Clark doubled to left

Marin grounded out to short, 1 out

Stone Lawless replaced Brown

Lawless flied out to right, Clark to third, 2 outs

Eisfelder grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Mark Hindy replaced Abraham

Stewart struck out looking, 1 out

Bo Rhudy replaced Hindy

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Abernathy singled to left

Wright struck out looking, 1 out

Abernathy stole second

Grimmer doubled to left center, Abernathy scored, Arkansas 8, Tennessee 4

Ford flied out to right, 2 outs

Grindlinger struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Robinett singled to right

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett advanced to second on a wild pitch

Kozeal grounded out to short, Robinett to third, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Clark struck out looking, 1 out

Marin walked

Brown grounded into a fielder’s choice, Marin out at second, first to short, 2 outs

Eisfelder struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Kozeal walked

Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Ethan Baiotto replaced Day

Pompey homered to left, Helfrick scored, Kozeal scored, Arkansas 8, Tennessee 3

Souza grounded out to short, 2 outs

Rutenbar walked

Niu grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Abernathy flied out to left, 1 out

Wright singled to left

Grimmer struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ford doubled to right, Wright scored, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 3

James DeCremer replaced Coil

Grindlinger grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Chandler Day replaced Blanco

Niu flied out to left, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Parker Coil replaced McGuire

Ford struck out swinging, 1 out

Grindlinger reached on an error by the third baseman

Clark singled to center, Grindlinger to second, Clark to second on a fielding error by the centerfielder, Grindlinger to third

Marin struck out swinging, 2 outs

Brown doubled to right center, Grindlinger scored, Clark scored, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 2

Eisfelder flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Stewart homered to right, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 0

Pompey singled to second

Souza flied out to left

Rutenbar replaced Aloy in a 0-1 count

Rutenbar struck out looking, Pompey caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs

Kuhio Aloy is coming out of this game on a first pitch swing. Uncomfortable swing. Rutenbar in.

Top 3rd:

Eisfelder grounded out to second, 1 out

Abernathy popped up to third, 2 outs

Wright singled to left

Grimmer flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Robinett struck out looking, 1 out

Ruiz singled to right

Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Clark struck out swinging, 1 out

Marin struck out swinging, 2 outs

Brown grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz grounded out to third

Kozeal homered to right center, Arkansas 1, Tennessee 0

Helfrick walked

Stewart homered to right, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 3, Tennessee 0

Pompey singled to the pitcher, advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher

Souza doubled to right, Pompey scored, Arkansas 4, Tennessee 0

Aloy flied out to right, Souza to third, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: