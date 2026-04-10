Razorbacks use key Alabama error to spark 6-run inning to topple Crimson Tide

No. 22 Arkansas (22-13, 6-7 SEC) scored six runs in the eighth inning against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-9, 8-5 SEC) to pick up a win in the series opener, 7-5 and snap Alabama’s 18-game home winning streak.

For the first seven innings, Arkansas’ offense was similar to what fans had become accustomed to, strikeouts and low contact without much production. Alabama ace Tyler Fay held Arkansas to just one run across 6 innings of work, striking out 4. Fay got some help in the fifth when Alabama executed a perfect relay from center field to cut down what would have been the go-ahead run at the time in the 1-1 game.

Arkansas found much more success against the Alabama bullpen. Camden Kozeal led off the eighth with a solo home run to left on a 0-2 pitch to cut the Alabama lead to 3-2. Zack Stewart followed two batters later with a game-tying RBI single.

Alabama coach Rob Vaughn went to his closer Hagan Banks with two outs in the inning with runners on second and third in a tie game. Banks looked to have escaped the inning with a routine groundball to short, but shortstop Justin Lebron, considered a consensus top-10 prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, threw the ball wide of the bag, allowing two runs to score.

TJ Pompey, who had been mired in a 1-for-16 slump, followed two-pitches later with a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 7-3.

Arkansas got another great start from Hunter Dietz, starting for the first time in a series opener, allowing just 2 runs on a pair of solo home runs across 6 innings. In his last four starts, Dietz has gone 23 ⅔ innings with just a 3.04 ERA, all against SEC opponents.

Razorback coach Dave Van Horn went to Gabe Gaeckle for his first appearance out of the bullpen in the seventh. Gaeckle allowed the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters to reach before allowing a run to score on a groundout. Gaeckle did strand two runners in scoring position to keep the Hogs in the game.

Van Horn went straight to his closer Ethan McElvain in the eighth. McElvain put runners on the corners to start the inning but bounced back with a pair of popups and a strikeout.

McElvain put the first two on in the ninth again, but did not have such luck a second time. Landon Schaefer, who came into the game as a pinch-runner, misplayed a pair of fly balls to right field, allowing Alabama to plate 2 runs and bring the tying run to the plate with no outs. Lefty Parker Coil retired all 3 hitters he faced to seal the game for the Hogs.

Arkansas looks to clinch the series 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

No. 22 Arkansas (21-13, 5-7 SEC) hits the road again to face off against one of the hottest teams in the SEC in the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8, 8-4 SEC). After starting conference play 0-3, the Crimson Tide have rattled off three straight series wins over Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma to vault themselves into clear third in the SEC race. Alabama starts righty Tyler Fay (6-2, 4.07 ERA), who has the lone solo no-hitter in an SEC game this season against Florida. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.70 ERA) in the game one slot for the first time in his career.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

CF Christian Turner

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Alabama:

CF Bryce Fowler

SS Justin Lebron

RF Brady Neal

3B Jason Torres

C John Lemm

DH Eric Hines

LF Chase Kroberger

1B Luke Vaughn

2B Brennan Holt

RHP Tyler Fay

Play-By-Play

Bottom 9th:

Fowler hit by a pitch

Lebron singled to right, Fowler to third

Lebron to second on defensive indifference

Neal singled to right, Fowler scored, Lebron scored, Arkansas 7, Alabama 5

P arker Coil replaced McElvain

Torres flied out to center, 1 out

Lemm grounded out to second, Neal to second, 2 outs

Hines struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Ethan McElvain replaced Gaeckle

Lemm hit by a pitch

Hines singled to right, Lemm to third

Kroberger fouled out to the catcher, 1 out

Vaughn popped up to second, 2 outs

Holt struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Kozeal homered to left, Alabama 3, Arkansas 2

Helfrick grounded out to second, 1 out

Souza doubled to right

Stewart singled to right, Souza scored, Alabama 3, Arkansas 3

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Landon Schaefer replaced Stewart at first

Aloy doubled to left, Schaefer to third

Hagan Banks replaced Heiberger

Niu reached on an error by the shortstop, Schaefer scored, Aloy scored, Niu to second, Arkansas 5, Alabama 3

Pompey homered to left, Niu scored, Arkansas 7, Alabama 3

Evan Steckmesser replaced Banks

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs

What a time for Kuhio Aloy to get his first hit since March 29. Go-ahead run to third with two outs in the form of Landon Schaefer (pinch-ran for Stewart).

Arkansas finally caught a break. A grounder to short that should have been the third out, sending the game tied to the bottom of the eighth. Instead, a two-run error followed by a two-run homer. 7-3 Hogs. Hogs have plated 6 in the inning.

Bottom 7th:

Gabe Gaeckle replaced Dietz

Vaughn walked

Holt singled to right, Vaughn to third

Fowler grounded into a fielder’s choice, Holt out at second, second to short, Vaughn scored, Fowler to first, Alabama 3, Arkansas 1

Lebron grounded out to second, Fowler to second, 2 outs

Neal intentionally walked

Fowled advanced to third on a wild pitch, Neal to second

Torres struck out swinging, 3 outs

Nice job by Gaeckle to strand two in scoring position. Keeps this one within a bloop and a blast territory.

Top 7th:

Matthew Heiberger replaced Fay

Aloy walked

Maika Niu replaced Turner

Niu grounded out, pitcher to second to first, 1 out

Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs

Rutenbar struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Neal homered to left, Alabama 2, Arkansas 1

Torres reached on an error by the second baseman

Lemm struck out swinging, 1 out

Hines struck out looking, 2 outs

Kroberger grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza grounded out to short, 2 outs

Stewart hit by a pitch

Robinett flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Vaughn struck out swinging, 1 out

Holt walked

Fowler struck out looking, 2 outs

Lebron struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out

Turner singled to left

Pompey flied out to center, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to right, Turner to third

Kozeal doubled to right, Turner scored, Rutenbar out at home, center to short to catcher, 3 outs, Arkansas 1, Alabama 1

Bottom 4th:

Neal struck out swinging, 1 out

Torres struck out looking, 2 outs

Lemm walked

Hines singled to left, Lemm to second

Kroberger grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Helfrick grounded out to second, 1 outs

Souza grounded out to third, 2 outs

Stewart walked

Robinett struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Holt grounded out to second, 1 out

Fowler flied out to left, 2 outs

Lebron grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Turner fouled out to short, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to right

Kozeal flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Lemm grounded out to first, 1 out

Hines homered to left, Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

Kroberger flied out to left, 2 outs

Vaughn grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Souza walked

Stewart flied out to left, 1 out

Robinett flied out to center, 2 outs

Aloy flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Fowler walked

Lebron lined out to right, 1 out

Fowler advanced to second on a wild pitch

Neal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Torres struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to first, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out, pitcher to short to first, 3 outs

A pair of spectacular plays by the Tide from the middle infielders. Hogs go down in order on just nine pitches.