Razorbacks blast four home runs to run-rule Ole Miss in series opener

No. 22 Arkansas (31-16, 12-10 SEC) hit 4 home runs, their most in a league game since March 20 against South Carolina en route to a 12-2 run-rule win in 7 innings against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC).

Arkansas got bad news pregame as coach Dave Van Horn confirmed that first baseman Reese Robinett could be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Zack Stewart came into the game with just 24 at-bats against lefties, but got the start against Ole Miss lefty Hunter Elliott. In three previous starts against Arkansas, Elliott allowed just 6 earned runs in 17 ⅓ innings. Fourth time is the charm as Arkansas tagged Elliott for 6 earned runs in 3+ runs on a trio of home runs.

Stewart held his own against Elliott, working a 7-pitch, 2-out full count walk to extend the inning to TJ Pompey. Pompey hit a 3-run homer to left-center to give the Hogs an early 3-0 lead in the second.

POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE pic.twitter.com/1ZEHMd67u3 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 1, 2026

That would be all the offense that Arkansas would need as Hunter Dietz turned in his fourth quality start in his last five appearances. Dietz struck out 9 Rebels in 6 innings of 1-run ball and now has 100 strikeouts on the season, the first in the SEC to reach the century mark.

Camden Kozeal added a 2-run shot in the third inning before Kuhio Aloy hit his first home run in 46 at-bats to push Arkansas’ lead to 6-0.

Dietz worked around 4 walks across his outing with the help of two ground ball double plays and faced 24 batters. The only blemish against Dietz was a solo home run from Judd Utermark in the top of the sixth.

Ryder Helfrick gave Arkansas all the insurance they would need with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, his team-leading 15th of the season and put the game into run-rule territory, 11-1.

Cooper Dossett gave up a solo home run to Austin Fawley in the seventh in relief, but Arkansas got that run right back with an RBI double to cap Aloy’s 3-for-4 day to walk off the Rebels.

Arkansas looks to clinch the series against the Rebels 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 22 Arkansas (30-16, 11-10 SEC) opens a weekend series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-15, 11-10 SEC). Both teams are looking to build their resume in the final 9 games of the regular season. Arkansas will be without first baseman Reese Robinett after he was listed as “out” on the SEC Availability Report. Arkansas sends lefty ace Hunter Dietz (5-2, 3.62 ERA) while Ole Miss counters with fellow southpaw Hunter Elliott (4-1, 5.82 ERA). Elliott has made three previous starts against Arkansas, allowing 6 earned runs in 17 ⅓ innings (3.11 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Maika Niu

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Ole Miss:

CF Hayden Federico

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

DH Colin Reuter

LF Topher Jones

2B Dom Decker

C Austin Fawley

SS Owen Paino

LHP Hunter Elliott

Bottom 7th:

Ruiz flied out to left, 1 out

Souza singled to second

Aloy doubled to right, Souza scored, Arkansas 12, Ole Miss 2

Top 7th:

Cooper Dossett replaced Dietz

Alexander Peck replaced Rutenbar at first

Decker grounded out to short, 1 out

Fawley homered to left , Arkansas 11, Ole Miss 2

, Paino struck out looking, 2 outs

Federico singled to left

Brett Moseley replaced Federico at first base

Bissetta struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Landon Koenig replaced Waters

Souza tripled to right center

Aloy grounded out to first, Souza scored, 1 out, Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 1

Stewart hit by pitch

Pompey reached on a fielder’s choice, Stewart advanced to second on a throwing error by the shortstop

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu singled to center, Stewart scored, Pompey to third, Arkansas 8, Ole Miss 1

Niu stole second

Helfrick homered to right, Niu scored, Pompey scored, Arkansas 11, Ole Miss 1

Terry Hayes Jr. replaced Koenig

Kozeal flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Federico flied out to center, 1 out

Bissetta lined out to right, 2 outs

Utermark homered to right, Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 1

Furniss walked

Reuter walked, Furniss to second

Jones struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Helfrick struck out looking, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ruiz lined out to right, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Reuter singled to center

Jones struck out swinging, 1 out

Decker grounded out to first, Reuter to second

Fawley walked

Paino struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Aloy homered to center, 1 out, Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 0

Stewart walked

Landon Waters replaced Elliott

Pompey grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Stewart out at second, 1 out

Pompey stole second

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Bissetta struck out looking, 1 out

Utermark flied out to right, 2 outs

Furniss struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Niu grounded out to short, 1 out

Helfrick walked

Kozeal homered to right, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 0

Ruiz grounded out to second, 2 outs

Souza flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Decker fouled out to third, 1 out

Fawley walked

Paino singled to center, Fawley to second

Federico grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Paino out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Ruiz singled to center

Souza flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz picked off, pitcher to first to second to pitcher to short, 2 outs

Aloy singled to right

Stewart walked, Aloy to second

Pompey homered to left center, Aloy scored, Stewart scored, Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 0

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Furniss singled to center

Reuter grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Furniss out at second, 2 outs

Jones struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar hit by a pitch

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch

Helfrick flied out to center, 2 outs

Kozeal fouled out to third, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Federico struck out looking, 1 out

Bissetta struck out looking, 2 outs

Utermark struck out looking, 3 outs

Hunter Dietz works back from 3-0 to K the leadoff hitter. Strikes out the side on just 13 pitches.