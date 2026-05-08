Razorbacks blast quartet of home runs to run-rule Oklahoma

No. 17 Arkansas (33-17, 14-11 SEC) blasted four home runs to win the series opener in run-rule fashion over No. 24 Oklahoma (30-17, 12-13 SEC), 12-2 in seven innings.

After giving up the game’s first run in the top of the second, Arkansas sent nine hitters to the plate and chased Oklahoma starter LJ Mercurius after just 4 outs recorded.

Maika Niu opened the Hogs’ account with a an RBI double before a TJ Pompey RBI single.

Damian Ruiz hit his first home run since April 17 against Georgia, a 2-run shot to left field into the Hog Pen to cap the inning.

Oklahoma’s first run came at a heavy price for Arkansas. Carter Rutenbar tried to block a ball hit to him at first base. The ball took a wicked hop and bounced up and hit Rutenbar in the face.

With Rutenbar bleeding, Alexander Peck was called into action for just the sixth time in SEC play to take over at first base.

After striking out in his first plate appearance, Peck was just 1-for-14 on the season, but launched a 2-run home run for his first extra-base hit of his career and stretch the Razorback lead to 7-2.

With Hunter Dietz on the mound, the 7 runs were more than enough support as Dietz turned in yet another solid start. Because of the run-rule, Dietz gets credit for a complete game, striking out seven and working around 7 hits and 3 walks. One of the 2 runs charged to Dietz was unearned thanks to a fielding error out in left field by Ruiz.

Dietz’s season ERA now sits at 3.22 and the Razorbacks have won each of the last 6 games that Dietz has started.

Oklahoma came into the game with a reputation for playing small ball, leading the SEC in stolen bases, but it was Arkansas that gave the Sooners a taste of their own medicine. Despite the prominence of the long ball, Arkansas used back-to-back bunt singles up the third base line from TJ Pompey and Ruiz to load the bases with no outs.

Camden Kozeal then drove everyone in with a grand slam to straightaway center, his 15th home run of the year, tying catcher Ryder Helfrick for the team lead.

15th of the year for Camden 🦆 pic.twitter.com/mam3wdfW8Z — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 8, 2026

Maika Niu capped off the run-rule with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh.

Arkansas looks to clinch the series against the Sooners with a game to spare. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 17 Arkansas (32-17, 13-11 SEC) opens its final home series of the season against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-16, 12-12 SEC). The Razorbacks are clinging to outside chances to host a regional for the fourth straight season. Arkansas also enters the play Friday 2.5 games out of fourth in the SEC for a coveted double bye in the conference tournament.

The Razorbacks also currently hold the final single bye spot at No. 8 with four teams within two games of Arkansas in the chasing pack, including Oklahoma. Arkansas sends lefty Hunter Dietz (6-2, 3.43 ERA) to the mound. The Razorbacks have won each of Dietz’s last five starts. Oklahoma counters with righty LJ Mercurius (6-5, 4.95 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

1B Carter Rutenbar

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

3B TJ Pompey

RF Zack Stewart

LHP Hunter Dietz

Oklahoma:

3B Camden Johnson

C Brendan Brock

1B Detien LaChance

SS Jaxon Willits

LF Trey Gambill

DH Drew Dickerson

CF Jason Walk

2B Kyle Branch

RF Dasan Harris

RHP LJ Mercurius

Bottom 7th:

Souza flied out to left, 1 out

Niu homered to left, Arkansas 12, Oklahoma 2

Top 7th:

Branch struck out swinging, 1 out

Harris singled to left

Johnson singled to left, Harris to second

Brock grounded into a double play, pitcher to short to first, Johnson out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Reid Hensley replaced Barfield

Stewart walked

Pompey singled to third, bunt, Stewart to second

Ruiz singled to third, bunt, Stewart to third, Pompey to second

Kozeal homered to center, Ruiz scored, Stewart scored, Pompey scored, Arkansas 11, Oklahoma 2

Helfrick singled to center

Issac Williams replaced Hensley

Helfrick out at second, catcher to second, 2 outs

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Gambill grounded out to short, 1 out

Dickerson struck out looking, 2 outs

Walk grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Kozeal lined out to right, 1 out

Helfrick walked

Jaden Barfield replaced Wesloski

Peck homered to left, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 7, Oklahoma 2

Aloy grounded out to short, 2 outs

Souza doubled to left

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Johnson doubled to left

Brock struck out swinging, 1 out

LaChance singled to left, Johnson to third, scored on an error by the left fielder, Arkansas 5, Oklahoma 2

LaChance out at second, catcher to second, 2 outs

Willits grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Gambill grounded out to third, 1 out

Dickerson struck out swinging, 2 outs

Walk walked

Branch singled to short, Walk to second

Harris grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Aloy lined out to center, 1 out

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Brock popped up to short, 1 out

LaChance struck out swinging, 2 outs

Willits grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Aloy walked

Souza singled to right, Aloy to second

Niu doubled to left, Aloy scored, Souza to third, Arkansas 1, Oklahoma 1

Stewart flied out to center, Souza scored, Niu to third, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1, 1 out

Pompey singled to right, Niu scored, Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 1

Pompey stole second

Ruiz homered to left, Pompey scored, Arkansas 5, Oklahoma 1

Kozeal singled to left

Nick Wesloski replaced Mercurius

Helfrick fouled out to second, 2 outs

Peck struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Gambill walked

Dickerson grounded into a fielder’s choice, third to second, Gambill out at second, 1 out

Walk struck out swinging, 2 outs

Branch walked, Dickerson to second

Harris singled to first, Dickerson scored, Branch to second, Oklahoma 1, Arkansas 0

Alexander Peck replaced Rutenbar at first

Johnson grounded out to second, 3 outs

A painful run against Arkansas as Carter Rutenbar takes a nasty shot in the face on a hop. 2 walks in the inning so far. Hogs had a shot to turn two and didn’t. Now Alexander Peck takes over at first.

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz struck out looking, 1 out

Kozeal singled to right

Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: