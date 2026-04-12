Razorbacks complete third straight comeback win, sweep Crimson Tide

No. 22 Arkansas (24-13, 8-7 SEC) scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to complete the sweep over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-11, 8-7 SEC) 3-2 and complete the first half of SEC play with a winning record.

Alabama scored the first two runs and punched first for the third straight day. The Crimson Tide scored a run in the second inning off Tate McGuire , making his first SEC start. The Tide doubled their lead in the third, taking advantage of a leadoff error by the third baseman TJ Pompey.

McGuire threw just 52 pitches, allowing 3 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), walking 2 and striking out 1.

Despite being out-hit 9-6, Arkansas took advantage of its opportunities and waited out Alabama starter Myles Upchurch. Ryder Helfrick led off the sixth with a triple into the right-center gap before Maika Niu drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Nolan Souza, who leads the team in batting average in SEC games (19-for-57, .333), tied the game with an RBI single up the middle in the seventh.

Alabama looked to be out of the eighth when Ashton Crowther picked off Ryder Helfrick with two outs attempting to go on the first move but first baseman Luke Vaughn dropped the ball when attempting to throw the ball to second base, allowing Helfrick to scamper into scoring position. Two pitches later, Camden Kozeal hit a go-ahead RBI double just fair inside the first base bag.

Camden ALWAYS Clutch 🦆 pic.twitter.com/R2xRIQf3Fc — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 12, 2026

Arkansas pitchers worked out of jams all game, stranding 12 Alabama runners on base and also turning a double play. The Crimson Tide went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

In his first weekend as a reliever, Gabe Gaeckle got out of a massive jam in the seventh when Alabama put runners on second and third with no outs. Gaeckle struck out the next two hitters before inducing a flyball to left with the bases loaded in a 2-0 count.

Ethan McElvain bounced back from Friday’s poor outing, getting the final 6 outs without allowing a baserunner and striking out the side in the eighth.

Arkansas makes its yearly voyage to North Little Rock to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 22 Arkansas (23-13, 7-7 SEC) looks to build on winning the first two games of the series over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-10, 8-6 SEC), bringing their SEC record back to .500. Arkansas’ reworked rotation also coincided with the Razorback offense waking up. Arkansas is coming off their first double-digit scoring output in SEC play since March 20 against South Carolina.

Arkansas turns to a new starter for the second straight day. Righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his first career SEC start. He does have 5 career starts, all in midweek games. Alabama counters with righty Myles Upchurch (4-2, 3.60 ERA) to try and avoid the sweep.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

CF Maika Niu

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Tate McGuire

Alabama:

CF Bryce Fowler

2B Brennan Holt

C Brady Neal

SS Justin Lebron

DH Eric Hines

1B Andrew Purdy

3B Jason Torres

LF Justin Osterhouse

RF Chase Kroberger

RHP Myles Upchruch

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Bottom 9th:

Christian Turner replaced Rutenbar in right field

Neal grounded out to second, 1 out

Lebron grounded out to third, 2 outs

Hines flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Souza grounded out to second, 1 out

Pompey flied out to center, 2 outs

Peck walked

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Barring extra innings, Carter Rutenbar’s on-base streak will end at 14. Bama needs 1 to tie, 2 to win.

Bottom 8th:

Ethan McElvain replaced Gaeckle

Kroberger struck out swinging, 1 out

Fowler struck out swinging, 2 outs

Holt struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Rutenbar flied out to center, 1 out

Helfrick walked

Niu flied out to center, 2 outs

Helfrick stole second

Kozeal doubled to right, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2

Ruiz hit by a pitch

Aloy grounded out to short, 3 outs

Arkansas getting all the breaks today. Alabama had the third out of the inning on a good pickoff but the first baseman dropped the ball. Camde Kozeal snuck one just inside the line to give the Hogs the lead for the first time today. Hogs 6 outs from a sweep.

Bottom 7th:

Neal singled to right

Lebron doubled to left, Neal to third

Hines struck out swinging, 1 out

Luke Vaughn replaced Purdy

Vaughn struck out swinging, 2 outs

Torres walked

Osterhouse flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Ruiz doubled to left

Aloy walked

Ashton Crowther replaced Upchurch

Souza singled to center, Ruiz scored, Aloy to second, Arkansas 2, Alabama 2

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Alexander Peck replaced Robinett

Peck grounded into a double play, short to first, Souza out at second

Bottom 6th:

Gabe Gaeckle replaced Coil

Torres flied out to right, 1 out

Osterhouse singled to second

Kroberger grounded into a fielder’s choice, Osterhouse out at second, third to second, 2 outs

Fowler singled to right, Kroberger to third

Holt lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Rutenbar flied out to left

Helfrick tripled to right center

Niu flied out to right, Helfrick scored, Alabama 2, Arkansas 1

Kozeal grounded out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Fowler struck out swinging, 1 out

Holt singled to the pitcher, bunt, advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher

Neal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Lebron intentionally walked

Holt stole third, Lebron stole second

Hines intentionally walked (2-0 count)

Purdy grounded out to second, 3 outs

Arkansas used the intentional walk twice to load the bases with 2 outs. Parker Coil fell behind 3-1 to Andrew Purdy before getting a groundout. Hogs still trail 2-0 to the sixth.

Top 5th:

Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey singled to left

Robinett flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Parker Coil replaced McGuire

Purdy grounded out to second, 1 out

Torres singled to left

Osterhouse flied out to right, 2 outs

Kroberger grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Niu lined out to short, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to second, 2 outs

Ruiz flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Kroberger reached on an error by a throwing error by the third baseman

Fowler flied out to center, 1 out

Holt walked, Kroberger to second

Neal lined out to right, 2 outs

Lebron doubled to right, Kroberger scored, Holt to third, Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Hines popped up to third, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Souza reached on an error by the first baseman

Pompey singled to left, Souza to second

Robinett popped up to the pitcher, bunt, 1 out

Rutenbar flied out to right, Souza to third, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out to second, 3 outs

Alabama misplayed the first two balls of the inning but the Hogs can’t take advantage. Robinett fails to get the bunt down.

Bottom 2nd:

Lebron walked

Hines singled to right, Lebron to third

Purdy singled to right, Lebron scored, Hines to second, Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

Torres struck out looking, 1 out

Osterhouse grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Purdy out at second, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out

Ruiz struck out looking, 2 outs

Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Fowler grounded out to second, 1 out

Holt grounded out to short, 2 outs

Neal fouled out to third, 3 outs

Top 1st: