Razorbacks explode for six home runs in series opener against South Carolina
No. 4 Arkansas (17-6, 3-1 SEC) scored in each of the first six innings to take the first game of the series over the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-11, 0-4 SEC), 22-6 in a seven inning run-rule win. It’s the second most runs Arkansas has ever scored against the Gamecocks and the most since 1997 when the Razorbacks scored 30, their most in an SEC game ever.
Center fielder Maika Niu came into the game going through a power outage, but hit a pair of home runs to bring his season total to five. Niu had not homered in his last 40 at-bats. He hit a three-run homer against South Carolina starter Josh Gunther in the first to give Arkansas a commanding 4-0 lead.
Niu also flashed his defensive abilities when he took an extra-base hit away from Ethan Lizama on a ball tailing towards left field.
Arkansas hit six home runs off Gamecock pitching and had no problem generating baserunners. Along with home runs from TJ Pompey, Kuhio Aloy, Damian Ruiz and Camden Kozeal, the Razorbacks generated 15 free passes (12 walks and 3 hit by pitches). Two of the walks were with the bases loaded forcing in runs.
South Carolina hit a trio of home runs to account for its six runs, two of which came off starter Gabe Gaeckle but the Razorbacks already scored 17 runs before the Gamecocks broke the shutout. Gaeckle allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out seven in five innings of work.
The lopsided score allowed for the SEC debuts of three different players on both sides of the scorecard. Landon Schaefer got his first SEC at-bat. Alexander Peck appeared in his first SEC game as a pinch runner and also drew a walk. Jordan Martin pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief of Gaeckle and Luke Cornelison also made his SEC debut on the mound.
Arkansas will go back-to-back SEC series wins with lefty Hunter Dietz on the mound (2-2, 4.18 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Live Updates:
No. 4 Arkansas (16-6, 2-1 SEC) hits the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-10, 0-3 SEC). The Gamecocks come into the game on a four-game losing streak after being one of just three teams swept on the opening weekend of SEC play at the hands of Florida. South Carolina also lost a midweek game 11-8 against Charlotte. The Razorbacks will send out Friday night starter Gabe Gaeckle for the sixth straight weekend (2-1, 2.73 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Josh Gunther (2-0, 3.65 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
South Carolina
3B Patrick Evans
CF Tyler Bak
2B Will Craddock
C Talmadge LeCroy
SS KJ Scobey
DH Logan Sutter
LF Ethan Lizama
RF Luke Yuhasz
1B Beau Hollins
RHP Josh Gunther
Play-By-Play:
Bottom 7th:
- Luke Cornelison replaced Martin
- Reynolds lined out to right, 1 out
- Jamison struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Erik Parker replaced Craddock.
- Parker singled to right field
- Randolph homered to left field, Parker scored, Arkansas 22, South Carolina 6
- Scobey singled to center
- Sutter struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Landon Schaefer replaced Stewart
- Schaefer grounded out to short, 1 out
- Niu grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Peck walked
- Aloy grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Jordan Martin replaced Gaeckle
- Sutter walked
- Caleb Hoover replaced Lizama
- Hoover grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Sutter out at second, 2 outs
- Yuhasz singled to right
- Hollins popped up to short, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Niu homered to left, Arkansas 21, South Carolina 4
- Robinett walked
- Alexander Peck replaced Robinett at first
- Elijah Foster replaced Navarre
- Pompey walked, Peck to second
- Souza hit by a pitch, Peck to third, Pompey to second
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Kozeal walked, Peck scored, Pompey to third, Souza to second, Arkansas 22, South Carolina 4
- Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Evans singled to left
- Bak singled to right, Evans to second
- Aaron Jameson replaced Bak at first
- Craddock grounded out to third, Evans to third, Jameson to second, 1 out
- Randolph struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Scobey flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Robinett struck out looking, 1 out
- Aloy advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Pompey homered to left, Aloy scored, Arkansas 19, South Carolina 4
- Souza walked
- Ruiz singled to left, Souza to second
- Kozeal singled to right, Souza to third, Ruiz to second
- Helfrick lined out to center, Souza scored, Ruiz to third, Arkansas 20, South Carolina 4, 2 outs
- Stewart flied out to left, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Craddock flied out to center, 1 out
- LeCroy walked
- Jake Randolph replaced LeCroy at first
- Scobey homered to right, Randolph scored, Arkansas 17, South Carolina 2
- Sutter reached on a missed catch error by the left fielder, Sutter to second
- Lizama struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Yuhasz homered to right field, Sutter scored, Arkansas 17, South Carolina 4
- Hollins grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Ruiz walked
- Kozeal hit by a pitch, Ruiz to second
- Helfrick walked, Ruiz to third, Kozeal to second
- Stewart walked, Ruiz scored, Kozeal to third, Helfrick to second, Arkansas 10, South Carolina 0
- Parker Marlatt replaced Hodges
- Niu doubled to left center, Kozeal scored, Helfrick scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 12, South Carolina 0
- Robinett doubled to left, Stewart scored, Niu scored, Arkansas 14, South Carolina 0
- Aloy reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Robinett to third, Aloy to second
- Pompey struck out looking, 1 out
- Souza singled to right, Robinett scored, Aloy to third, Arkansas 15, South Carolina 0
- Ruiz singled to center, Aloy scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 16, South Carolina 0
- Bryce Navarre replaced Marlatt
- Kozeal grounded into a force out, Ruiz out at second, first to short, Souza to third, Kozeal to first
- Helfrick reached on a missed catch error by the second baseman, Souza scored, Kozeal to third, Arkansas 17, South Carolina 0
- Stewart walked, Helfrick to second
- Niu grounded into a fielder’s choice, Helfrick out at third unassisted, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Hollins flied out to right, 1 out
- Evans struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Bak struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Niu walked
- Niu stole second
- Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out
- Aloy homered to left center, Niu scored, Arkansas 9, South Carolina 0
- Bradley Hodges replaced Gunther
- Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Souza grounded out, pitcher to first, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Sutter flied out to center, 1 out
- Lizama flied out to center, 2 outs
- Yuhasz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Pompey singled to left
- Pompey stole second
- Pompey advanced to third on a wild pitch
- Ruiz homered to left, Pompey scored, Arkansas 6, South Carolina 0
- Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 7, South Carolina 0
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Evans fouled out to right, 1 out
- Bak singled to short
- Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs
- LeCroy walked, Bak to second
- Scobey struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz walked
- Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0
- Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second
- Stewart struck out looking, 1 out
- Niu homered to center, Kozeal scored, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 4, South Carolina 0
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Aloy flied out to right, 3 outs