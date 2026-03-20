Razorbacks explode for six home runs in series opener against South Carolina

No. 4 Arkansas (17-6, 3-1 SEC) scored in each of the first six innings to take the first game of the series over the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-11, 0-4 SEC), 22-6 in a seven inning run-rule win. It’s the second most runs Arkansas has ever scored against the Gamecocks and the most since 1997 when the Razorbacks scored 30, their most in an SEC game ever.

Center fielder Maika Niu came into the game going through a power outage, but hit a pair of home runs to bring his season total to five. Niu had not homered in his last 40 at-bats. He hit a three-run homer against South Carolina starter Josh Gunther in the first to give Arkansas a commanding 4-0 lead.

Niu also flashed his defensive abilities when he took an extra-base hit away from Ethan Lizama on a ball tailing towards left field.

Arkansas hit six home runs off Gamecock pitching and had no problem generating baserunners. Along with home runs from TJ Pompey, Kuhio Aloy, Damian Ruiz and Camden Kozeal, the Razorbacks generated 15 free passes (12 walks and 3 hit by pitches). Two of the walks were with the bases loaded forcing in runs.

South Carolina hit a trio of home runs to account for its six runs, two of which came off starter Gabe Gaeckle but the Razorbacks already scored 17 runs before the Gamecocks broke the shutout. Gaeckle allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out seven in five innings of work.

The lopsided score allowed for the SEC debuts of three different players on both sides of the scorecard. Landon Schaefer got his first SEC at-bat. Alexander Peck appeared in his first SEC game as a pinch runner and also drew a walk. Jordan Martin pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief of Gaeckle and Luke Cornelison also made his SEC debut on the mound.

Arkansas will go back-to-back SEC series wins with lefty Hunter Dietz on the mound (2-2, 4.18 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 4 Arkansas (16-6, 2-1 SEC) hits the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-10, 0-3 SEC). The Gamecocks come into the game on a four-game losing streak after being one of just three teams swept on the opening weekend of SEC play at the hands of Florida. South Carolina also lost a midweek game 11-8 against Charlotte. The Razorbacks will send out Friday night starter Gabe Gaeckle for the sixth straight weekend (2-1, 2.73 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Josh Gunther (2-0, 3.65 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

South Carolina

3B Patrick Evans



CF Tyler Bak



2B Will Craddock



C Talmadge LeCroy



SS KJ Scobey

DH Logan Sutter

LF Ethan Lizama

RF Luke Yuhasz

1B Beau Hollins



RHP Josh Gunther

Play-By-Play:

Bottom 7th:

Luke Cornelison replaced Martin

Reynolds lined out to right, 1 out

Jamison struck out swinging, 2 outs

Erik Parker replaced Craddock.

Parker singled to right field

Randolph homered to left field, Parker scored, Arkansas 22, South Carolina 6

Scobey singled to center

Sutter struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Landon Schaefer replaced Stewart

Schaefer grounded out to short, 1 out

Niu grounded out to short, 2 outs

Peck walked

Aloy grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Jordan Martin replaced Gaeckle

Sutter walked

Caleb Hoover replaced Lizama

Hoover grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Sutter out at second, 2 outs

Yuhasz singled to right

Hollins popped up to short, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Niu homered to left, Arkansas 21, South Carolina 4

Robinett walked

Alexander Peck replaced Robinett at first

Elijah Foster replaced Navarre

Pompey walked, Peck to second

Souza hit by a pitch, Peck to third, Pompey to second

Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kozeal walked, Peck scored, Pompey to third, Souza to second, Arkansas 22, South Carolina 4

Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Evans singled to left

Bak singled to right, Evans to second

Aaron Jameson replaced Bak at first

Craddock grounded out to third, Evans to third, Jameson to second, 1 out

Randolph struck out swinging, 2 outs

Scobey flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Robinett struck out looking, 1 out

Aloy advanced to second on a wild pitch

Pompey homered to left, Aloy scored, Arkansas 19, South Carolina 4

Souza walked

Ruiz singled to left, Souza to second

Kozeal singled to right, Souza to third, Ruiz to second

Helfrick lined out to center, Souza scored, Ruiz to third, Arkansas 20, South Carolina 4 , 2 outs

, 2 outs Stewart flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Craddock flied out to center, 1 out

LeCroy walked

Jake Randolph replaced LeCroy at first

Scobey homered to right, Randolph scored, Arkansas 17, South Carolina 2

Sutter reached on a missed catch error by the left fielder, Sutter to second

Lizama struck out swinging, 2 outs

Yuhasz homered to right field, Sutter scored, Arkansas 17, South Carolina 4

Hollins grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Ruiz walked

Kozeal hit by a pitch, Ruiz to second

Helfrick walked, Ruiz to third, Kozeal to second

Stewart walked, Ruiz scored, Kozeal to third, Helfrick to second, Arkansas 10, South Carolina 0

Parker Marlatt replaced Hodges

Niu doubled to left center, Kozeal scored, Helfrick scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 12, South Carolina 0

Robinett doubled to left, Stewart scored, Niu scored, Arkansas 14, South Carolina 0

Aloy reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Robinett to third, Aloy to second

Pompey struck out looking, 1 out

Souza singled to right, Robinett scored, Aloy to third, Arkansas 15, South Carolina 0

Ruiz singled to center, Aloy scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 16, South Carolina 0

Bryce Navarre replaced Marlatt

Kozeal grounded into a force out, Ruiz out at second, first to short, Souza to third, Kozeal to first

Helfrick reached on a missed catch error by the second baseman, Souza scored, Kozeal to third, Arkansas 17, South Carolina 0

Stewart walked, Helfrick to second

Niu grounded into a fielder’s choice, Helfrick out at third unassisted, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Hollins flied out to right, 1 out

Evans struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bak struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Niu walked

Niu stole second

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy homered to left center, Niu scored, Arkansas 9, South Carolina 0

Bradley Hodges replaced Gunther

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza grounded out, pitcher to first, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Sutter flied out to center, 1 out

Lizama flied out to center, 2 outs

Yuhasz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Pompey singled to left

Pompey stole second

Pompey advanced to third on a wild pitch

Ruiz homered to left, Pompey scored, Arkansas 6, South Carolina 0

Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 7, South Carolina 0

Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Evans fouled out to right, 1 out

Bak singled to short

Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs

LeCroy walked, Bak to second

Scobey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Ruiz walked

Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch

Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0

Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second

Stewart struck out looking, 1 out

Niu homered to center, Kozeal scored, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 4, South Carolina 0

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Aloy flied out to right, 3 outs