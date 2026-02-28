Razorbacks raise eyebrows at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There was not much to write home about during Arkansas football’s 2025 season as the team finished 2-10 and winless in SEC play for the third time since 2018.

Transfer running back Mike Washington Jr. was one of the lone bright spots and he immediately turned heads during the 40-yard dash competition at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 223 pound New York native matched Razorback legend Darren McFadden’s mark from 2008 with an official 4.33 time on his first try, which is tied for fifth-most among running backs since 2003 alongside Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo from 2024 and was the highest among this year’s running backs. Washington’s time is tied for the third-best overall thus far through the combine.

MIKE WASHINGTON JR. WITH A 4.33 AT 6’1 223 🤯 pic.twitter.com/n9RfREdk1N — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

Washington’s second attempt of 4.36 mirrored former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love for the second-best time among the backs.

In his only season as a Razorback, Washington became Arkansas’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2022 and scored 8 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry, plus he hauled in a receiving score.

Taylen Green’s Got Hops

Quarterback Taylen Green also made headlines with his 43.5-inch vertical jump, which shattered Anthony Richardson’s QB record (40.5″) set in 2023 and Green also broke Richardson’s record in the broad jump (10’9″) from that year, finishing with an 11’2″ jump.

.@RazorbackFB QB Taylen Green just shattered the QB vertical jump record.



A 43.5" vertical at 6'6", 227 pounds. 🫢



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ty5ihbZ0I4 — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

The Texas native additionally made jaws drop in the 40-yard dash, clocking an unofficial 4.37 on his first attempt, which is the second-fastest time by a quarterback since 2003. Green opted not to run a second time.

Green, 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, spent two years in Fayetteville after he transferred from Boise State. Last season, he threw for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He rushed for 777 yards and eight touchdowns.

One of the greatest Combine performances we've ever seen from a QB.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CYrWwzjURH — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Taylen Green would be the best athletic tester EVER at WR, barring agilities#noticing pic.twitter.com/rohvCD5SqU — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

Follow here for full Scouting Combine results.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.