Razorbacks reach sweet high point for second straight season: Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over Panthers

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in as many years with a 94-88 win over the No. 13 High Point Panthers. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 36 points and outlasted High Point in a back-and-forth affair in which neither team led by more than 10 points the entire game.

With the game tied at 83 with just over three minutes remaining, Acuff and the Razorbacks kicked it into another gear. Acuff scored 7 straight points to get the separation that proved to be the difference. Acuff’s backcourt mate Meleek Thomas, complemented with 19 points.

DARIUS ACUFF JR., AND ONE! 😤



The @RazorbackMBB guard is starting to take over pic.twitter.com/xunIcPEWCC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2026

Playing without Nick Pringle in the front court for the second straight game, Arkansas got double-doubles from both Malique Ewin and Billy Richmond. Ewin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Richmond had 15 and 10.

High Point’s Rob Martin finished with a team-high 30 points and went toe-to-toe with Acuff for most of the night, but committed a turnover in High Point’s last gasp with 40 seconds left. Arkansas kept three-point marksman Chase Johnston to just 9 points on 3-for-8 after he scored 14 in the opening round against Wisconsin.

Arkansas now awaits the winner between No. 1 Arizona and No. 9 Utah State in San Jose for a spot in the Elite 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. and will be broadcast on TruTV.

Here are social media’s best reactions to another clutch performance from Acuff.

Darius Acuff gets a lot of attention, deservedly so, but man Meleek Thomas is a special scorer. One of the most underappreciated players in the country — Stephen A. SCIAC (@DeerDevil650) March 22, 2026

Rob Martin just cheat-coded Meleek Thomas on that fast break.



My goodness. — Made For March (@madeformarch) March 22, 2026

https://twitter.com/ilovecommr12514/status/2035544623364407301

Game of runs…Hogs gotta get one soon — Matt Snyder (@Matt_Snyder) March 22, 2026

Calling of the Hogs might be canceled..



Details at 10 — BUCKEYE NATION JEFF 🅾️❤️🩶 (@magic_mahomes) March 22, 2026

Acuff got it got it plain and simple style and substance NBA all star within 5 years. — Sean Stevens (@BenchyStevens) March 22, 2026

https://twitter.com/hyattwatcher/status/2035564817407234230

Darius Acuff with 36 points and six assists as Arkansas beats High Point.



The best PG in college basketball.



The best freshman PG to ever play for John Calipari. https://t.co/6y7kT1UkUX — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2026

Even in close games & when the team needs him, dude isn't rattled & comes in clutch. Acuff is ice cold bruh. 🧊 https://t.co/hoD70FOqVn — Snoop (@Snoopfromda901) March 22, 2026

Acuff TOP 3 HANDS DOWN😤 — Jy (@jyjohaad) March 22, 2026