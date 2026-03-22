Razorbacks reach sweet high point for second straight season: Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over Panthers
The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in as many years with a 94-88 win over the No. 13 High Point Panthers. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 36 points and outlasted High Point in a back-and-forth affair in which neither team led by more than 10 points the entire game.
With the game tied at 83 with just over three minutes remaining, Acuff and the Razorbacks kicked it into another gear. Acuff scored 7 straight points to get the separation that proved to be the difference. Acuff’s backcourt mate Meleek Thomas, complemented with 19 points.
Playing without Nick Pringle in the front court for the second straight game, Arkansas got double-doubles from both Malique Ewin and Billy Richmond. Ewin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Richmond had 15 and 10.
High Point’s Rob Martin finished with a team-high 30 points and went toe-to-toe with Acuff for most of the night, but committed a turnover in High Point’s last gasp with 40 seconds left. Arkansas kept three-point marksman Chase Johnston to just 9 points on 3-for-8 after he scored 14 in the opening round against Wisconsin.
Arkansas now awaits the winner between No. 1 Arizona and No. 9 Utah State in San Jose for a spot in the Elite 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. and will be broadcast on TruTV.
Here are social media’s best reactions to another clutch performance from Acuff.