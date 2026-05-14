Razorbacks regional hosting chances dealt massive blow with loss to Kentucky
No. 12 Arkansas saw its hosting chances dealt a virtual death nail with a 4-3 loss in the series opener to Kentucky (31-18, 13-15 SEC). The Razorbacks committed 2 errors, including a run-scoring error in the fourth that ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.
The Razorbacks lost a game started by ace Hunter Dietz for the first time since March 28. While Dietz turned in his ninth quality start of the season, allowing 3 earned runs in 6 innings, Dietz allowed 2 runs just 3 batters into the game when Ethan Hindle hit a 2-run homer to left.
Arkansas’ offense found little success early against Kentucky starter Nate Harris and reliever Tommy Skelding, who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, despite allowing a run to score on a wild pitch in the third. Damian Ruiz broke the no-hit bid with a bunt single.
The next sign of trouble for Dietz came in the bottom of the fourth when he loaded the bases with no outs before inducing a 4-6-3 double play to limit the damage. Dietz looked to be out of the inning on a grounder to short off the bat of Owen Jenkins, but shortstop Camden Kozeal committed his seventh error of the season when Carter Rutenbar couldn’t pick his low throw out of the dirt, allowing another run to score.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn replaced Rutenbar with Reese Robinett at first the next time the Razorbacks took the field on defense.
With Kentucky desperately needing wins to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky coach Nick Mingione made the unorthodox move to bring in Jaxon Jelkin in the eighth with the Razorbacks trailing by 2 in the eighth. Jelkin, Kentucky’s ace, was the scheduled starter for the series finale Saturday. Prior to today’s outing, all 13 of his appearances were starts.
The gamble paid off. Jelkin allowed just 1 run in 2 innings and threw 29 pitches, Zack Stewart tagged him for a leadoff home run in the ninth, but Jelkin set down TJ Pompey, Robinett and Ruiz to lock down his first save.
Arkansas now likely must win both games over the next two days against Kentucky and get plenty of help from teams above them in the RPI to host a regional. Game 2 against Kentucky is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
RPI Rooting Guide:
Below is an RPI rooting guide for the rest of Thursday with the scores at time of publication. Arkansas needs the teams on the left to lose to help them in the RPI.
No. 16 Georgia @ Auburn (2) (Georgia wins 2-1)
No. 17 Oregon State v. Air Force (163) (Oregon State leads 7-2, B8)
No. 18 West Virginia v. TCU (42) (West Virginia wins 2-0)
No. 19 Oregon v. USC (8) (USC leads 1-0, T5)
No. 20 Cincinnati v. Texas Tech (131) (Cincinnati Wins 13-1)
No, 21 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (32) (Tennessee wins 9-7)
No. 22 Kansas @ BYU (75) (Kansas leads 9-6, T9)
No. 23 Virginia @ Louisville (91) (Virginia wins 8-3)
No. 24 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (48) (Louisiana wins 7-2)
No. 25 Oklahoma State v. Arizona (189) (Arizona wins 7-4)
No. 26 Missouri State @ Kennessaw State (82) (Missouri State wins 5-3)
No. 27 Arkansas @ Kentucky (Kentucky wins 4-3)
No. 28 Jacksonville State @ DBU (78) (Dallas Baptist wins 13-3)
No. 29 Boston College v. GT (2) (Georgia Tech wins 9-0)
No. 30 UCSB v. UC Riverside (286) (UCSB wins 1-0)
SEC Standings Guide:
6th: 16-12 Florida (beat LSU 11-8)
7th: 16-12 Mississippi State (beat Texas A&M 18-11)
8th: 15-13 Arkansas (lost to Kentucky)
9th: 14-14 Ole Miss (lost to Alabama 5-4)
10th: 14-14 Tennessee (beat Oklahoma 9-7)
Live Updates:
No. 12 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC) looks to vault themselves into a hosting position for the regionals against the Kentucky Wildcats (30-18, 12-15 SEC) in the final regular season series. The Razorbacks currently rank 27th in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and would likely need to jump at least 4-5 teams to have any chance of hosting.
Kentucky meanwhile is fighting just to get in the tournament. The Wildcats sit at 33rd in the RPI and was one of the Last Four In in D1Baseball’s latest projection. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA). The Razorbacks have won each of his last 6 starts. Kentucky counters with righty Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
1B Carter Rutenbar
LHP Hunter Dietz
Kentucky:
CF Jayce Tharnish
SS Tyler Bell
2B Luke Lawrence
DH Ethan Hindle
RF Braxton Van Cleave
LF Will Marcy
1B Hudson Brown
C Owen Jenkins
3B Caeden Cloud
RHP Nate Harris
Top 9th:
- Stewart homered to right, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 3
- Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Hindle singled to center
- Cameron Owens replaced Hindle at first
- Van Cleave reached on an error by the second baseman, Owens to third
- W. Marcy grounded into a fielder’s choice, Van Cleave to second, Owens out at home, third to the catcher, 1 out, Marcy to first
- Brown struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Van Cleave stole third, Marcy stole second
- Jenkins hit by a pitch
- Cloud popped up to second, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Jaxon Jelkin replaced Sams
- Aloy grounded out, pitcher to first, 1 out
- Souza flied out to left, 2 outs
- Niu grounded out to second, 3 outs
With Kentucky likely needing 2 wins to feel good about themselves this weekend for the tournament…. Nick Mingione goes to ace Jaxon Jelkin in the eighth. All 13 appearances for him were starts before today.
Bottom 7th:
- James DeCremer replaced Dietz
- Jenkins struck out swinging, 1 out
- Cloud struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Tharnish singled to short
- Tharnish stole second
- Bell hit by a pitch
- Parker Coil replaced DeCremer
- Lawrence grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett walked
- Robinett advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Ruiz grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Helfrick singled to right, Robinett scored, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 2
- Kozeal grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Van Cleave grounded out to second, 1 out
- Marcy flied out to center, 2 outs
- Brown struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out
- Aloy singled to right
- Souza walked, Aloy to second
- Jack Sams replaced Skelding in a 0-1 count
- Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Reese Robinett replaced Rutenbar at first
- Bell grounded out to short, 1 out
- Lawrence struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Hindle struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Stewart walked
- Pompey struck out looking, 1 out
- Rutenbar flied out to left, 2 outs
- Ruiz singled to third, bunt, Stewart to second
- Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Hindle singled to left
- Van Cleave singled to right, Hindle to second
- Marcy hit by a pitch, Hindle to third, Van Cleave to second
- Brown grounded into double play, second to short to first, Marcy out at second, Van Cleave to third, Hindle scored, Kentucky 3, Arkansas 1, 2 outs
- Jenkins reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, Van Cleave scored, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 1
- Jenkins stole second
- Cloud walked
- Tharnish popped up to second, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Tommy Skelding replaced Harris
- Kozeal walked
- Aloy grounded into a fielder’s choice, Kozeal out at second, third to second, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to first, Aloy to second
- Niu grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Tharnish grounded out to third, 1 out
- Bell struck out looking, 2 outs
- Lawrence struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Pompey walked
- Pompey stole second
- Rutenbar flied out to center, 1 out
- Ruiz grounded out to first, Pompey to third, 2 outs
- Pompey scored on a wild pitch, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 1
- Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Marcy flied out to left, 1 out
- Brown doubled the right line
- Jenkins struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Cloud struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out
- Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Niu walked
- Stewart grounded out to first, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Tharnish grounded out to short, 1 out
- Bell singled to left
- Lawrence struck out looking, 2 outs
- Hindle homered to left, Bell scored, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0
- Van Cleave struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz flied out to center, 1 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs