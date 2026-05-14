Razorbacks regional hosting chances dealt massive blow with loss to Kentucky

No. 12 Arkansas saw its hosting chances dealt a virtual death nail with a 4-3 loss in the series opener to Kentucky (31-18, 13-15 SEC). The Razorbacks committed 2 errors, including a run-scoring error in the fourth that ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

The Razorbacks lost a game started by ace Hunter Dietz for the first time since March 28. While Dietz turned in his ninth quality start of the season, allowing 3 earned runs in 6 innings, Dietz allowed 2 runs just 3 batters into the game when Ethan Hindle hit a 2-run homer to left.

Arkansas’ offense found little success early against Kentucky starter Nate Harris and reliever Tommy Skelding, who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, despite allowing a run to score on a wild pitch in the third. Damian Ruiz broke the no-hit bid with a bunt single.

The next sign of trouble for Dietz came in the bottom of the fourth when he loaded the bases with no outs before inducing a 4-6-3 double play to limit the damage. Dietz looked to be out of the inning on a grounder to short off the bat of Owen Jenkins, but shortstop Camden Kozeal committed his seventh error of the season when Carter Rutenbar couldn’t pick his low throw out of the dirt, allowing another run to score.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn replaced Rutenbar with Reese Robinett at first the next time the Razorbacks took the field on defense.

With Kentucky desperately needing wins to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky coach Nick Mingione made the unorthodox move to bring in Jaxon Jelkin in the eighth with the Razorbacks trailing by 2 in the eighth. Jelkin, Kentucky’s ace, was the scheduled starter for the series finale Saturday. Prior to today’s outing, all 13 of his appearances were starts.

The gamble paid off. Jelkin allowed just 1 run in 2 innings and threw 29 pitches, Zack Stewart tagged him for a leadoff home run in the ninth, but Jelkin set down TJ Pompey, Robinett and Ruiz to lock down his first save.

Arkansas now likely must win both games over the next two days against Kentucky and get plenty of help from teams above them in the RPI to host a regional. Game 2 against Kentucky is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

RPI Rooting Guide:

Below is an RPI rooting guide for the rest of Thursday with the scores at time of publication. Arkansas needs the teams on the left to lose to help them in the RPI.

No. 16 Georgia @ Auburn (2) (Georgia wins 2-1)

No. 17 Oregon State v. Air Force (163) (Oregon State leads 7-2, B8)

No. 18 West Virginia v. TCU (42) (West Virginia wins 2-0)

No. 19 Oregon v. USC (8) (USC leads 1-0, T5)

No. 20 Cincinnati v. Texas Tech (131) (Cincinnati Wins 13-1)

No, 21 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (32) (Tennessee wins 9-7)

No. 22 Kansas @ BYU (75) (Kansas leads 9-6, T9)

No. 23 Virginia @ Louisville (91) (Virginia wins 8-3)

No. 24 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (48) (Louisiana wins 7-2)

No. 25 Oklahoma State v. Arizona (189) (Arizona wins 7-4)

No. 26 Missouri State @ Kennessaw State (82) (Missouri State wins 5-3)

No. 27 Arkansas @ Kentucky (Kentucky wins 4-3)

No. 28 Jacksonville State @ DBU (78) (Dallas Baptist wins 13-3)

No. 29 Boston College v. GT (2) (Georgia Tech wins 9-0)

No. 30 UCSB v. UC Riverside (286) (UCSB wins 1-0)

SEC Standings Guide:

6th: 16-12 Florida (beat LSU 11-8)

7th: 16-12 Mississippi State (beat Texas A&M 18-11)

8th: 15-13 Arkansas (lost to Kentucky)

9th: 14-14 Ole Miss (lost to Alabama 5-4)

10th: 14-14 Tennessee (beat Oklahoma 9-7)

No. 12 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC) looks to vault themselves into a hosting position for the regionals against the Kentucky Wildcats (30-18, 12-15 SEC) in the final regular season series. The Razorbacks currently rank 27th in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and would likely need to jump at least 4-5 teams to have any chance of hosting.

Kentucky meanwhile is fighting just to get in the tournament. The Wildcats sit at 33rd in the RPI and was one of the Last Four In in D1Baseball’s latest projection. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA). The Razorbacks have won each of his last 6 starts. Kentucky counters with righty Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Carter Rutenbar

LHP Hunter Dietz

Kentucky:

CF Jayce Tharnish

SS Tyler Bell

2B Luke Lawrence

DH Ethan Hindle

RF Braxton Van Cleave

LF Will Marcy

1B Hudson Brown

C Owen Jenkins

3B Caeden Cloud

RHP Nate Harris

Top 9th:

Stewart homered to right, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 3

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Hindle singled to center

Cameron Owens replaced Hindle at first

Van Cleave reached on an error by the second baseman, Owens to third

W. Marcy grounded into a fielder’s choice, Van Cleave to second, Owens out at home, third to the catcher, 1 out, Marcy to first

Brown struck out swinging, 2 outs

Van Cleave stole third, Marcy stole second

Jenkins hit by a pitch

Cloud popped up to second, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Jaxon Jelkin replaced Sams

Aloy grounded out, pitcher to first, 1 out

Souza flied out to left, 2 outs

Niu grounded out to second, 3 outs

With Kentucky likely needing 2 wins to feel good about themselves this weekend for the tournament…. Nick Mingione goes to ace Jaxon Jelkin in the eighth. All 13 appearances for him were starts before today.

Bottom 7th:

James DeCremer replaced Dietz

Jenkins struck out swinging, 1 out

Cloud struck out swinging, 2 outs

Tharnish singled to short

Tharnish stole second

Bell hit by a pitch

Parker Coil replaced DeCremer

Lawrence grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett walked

Robinett advanced to second on a wild pitch

Ruiz grounded out to third, 2 outs

Helfrick singled to right, Robinett scored, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 2

Kozeal grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Van Cleave grounded out to second, 1 out

Marcy flied out to center, 2 outs

Brown struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out

Aloy singled to right

Souza walked, Aloy to second

Jack Sams replaced Skelding in a 0-1 count

Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Reese Robinett replaced Rutenbar at first

Bell grounded out to short, 1 out

Lawrence struck out swinging, 2 outs

Hindle struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Stewart walked

Pompey struck out looking, 1 out

Rutenbar flied out to left, 2 outs

Ruiz singled to third, bunt, Stewart to second

Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Hindle singled to left

Van Cleave singled to right, Hindle to second

Marcy hit by a pitch, Hindle to third, Van Cleave to second

Brown grounded into double play, second to short to first, Marcy out at second, Van Cleave to third, Hindle scored, Kentucky 3, Arkansas 1 , 2 outs

, Jenkins reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, Van Cleave scored, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 1

Jenkins stole second

Cloud walked

Tharnish popped up to second, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Tommy Skelding replaced Harris

Kozeal walked

Aloy grounded into a fielder’s choice, Kozeal out at second, third to second, 1 out

Souza grounded out to first, Aloy to second

Niu grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Tharnish grounded out to third, 1 out

Bell struck out looking, 2 outs

Lawrence struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Pompey walked

Pompey stole second

Rutenbar flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz grounded out to first, Pompey to third, 2 outs

Pompey scored on a wild pitch, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 1

Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Marcy flied out to left, 1 out

Brown doubled the right line

Jenkins struck out swinging, 2 outs

Cloud struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu walked

Stewart grounded out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Tharnish grounded out to short, 1 out

Bell singled to left

Lawrence struck out looking, 2 outs

Hindle homered to left, Bell scored, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

Van Cleave struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 1st: