Razorbacks run-rule Arkansas-Pine Bluff for fifth straight win

No. 16 Arkansas won its fifth straight game, tying the longest winning streak of the season with a 12-2 run-rule win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Razorbacks took advantage of 12 free passes (9 walks and 3 hit batters) to score in five of the seven innings. Kuhio Aloy built on his strong weekend after breaking out of a prolonged slump. Aloy drove in 4 runs with a trio of singles.

Since breaking out of his 3-for-28 slump against Alabama, Aloy is now 7 for his last 14 to raise his batting average nearly 30 points from .252 to .281.

Kuhio's fourth RBI of the night pic.twitter.com/UgQi003Ilm — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2026

Carter Rutenbar reached base four times out of the leadoff spot with 3 walks. Eight of the nine Razorback starters got a hit. Damian Ruiz was the lone starter who failed to record a hit but reached base three times on a pair of hit by pitches and a walk.

Zack Stewart got a unique walk-off RBI. With a runner on third and just one out, Stewart looked to have hit a can of corn popup in foul territory to second baseman Trinidad de la Garza. De la Garza dropped the ball and Camden Kozeal scampered home to score the run and end the game.

Run-rule DUB in The Rock 🐗 pic.twitter.com/O5thjI8FID — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2026

Razorback pitchers held the Golden Lions to just two hits. Colin Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his first midweek start after being demoted from the weekend rotation. Mark Brissey also got back on track. After allowing at least 1 run in each of his last four appearances, Brissey allowed just 1 hit in 2 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Jackson Kircher and Cooper Dossett each allowed one run each in their outings.

The Razorbacks now return back to Baum-Walker Stadium for a series with Georgia which could have huge implications for the SEC standings. Arkansas sits three games behind the Bulldogs at 8-7. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

No. 16 Arkansas (24-13, 8-7 SEC) looks to carry over the momentum from its strongest week of the season after sweeping Alabama to vault themselves back into the SEC race. The Razorbacks are back on the road to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (17-21, 10-5 SWAC) at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (3-4, 4.50 ERA) after he was recently demoted from the Sunday Starter role against Alabama. The Lions start righty Reagan James (3-2, 5.45 ERA)

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Colin Fisher

Pine Bluff:

LF Jose Vasquez

SS Zach Wieder

RF Blake Coleman

2B Aaron Grant

DH Joe Adams

CF Zyon Hamilton

1B Lazaro Alvarado

3B Ian Smith

C Matt Dworsky

RHP Reagan James

Bottom 7th:

Rutenbar walked

Robinett singled to left, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal doubled to left, Rutenbar scored, Robinett to third, Arkansas 10, UAPB 2

Ruiz hit by a pitch

Souza flied out to center, Robinett scored, Kozeal to third, Ruiz to second, 2 outs, Arkansas 11, UAPB 2

Niu walked

Stewart fouled out to second, 2 outs, Kozeal scored, Arkansas 12, UAPB 2

Top 7th:

Cooper Dossett replaced Brissey

Gingerich walked

Gingerich advanced to second on a balk

Hockemeyer grounded out, Gingerich to third, 1 out

Alvarado grounded out to second, Gingerich scored, 2 outs, Arkansas 9, UAPB 2

Smith walked

Gietzen struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy struck out looking, 2 outs

Pompey singled to left

Pompey stole second

Pompey picked off of second base, pitcher to short, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Wieder popped up to short, 1 out

Coleman struck out swinging, 2 outs

Grant grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Stewart doubled to right

Aloy singled to right, Stewart scored, Arkansas 7, UAPB 1

Aloy advanced to second on a wild pitch

Pompey walked

Jordan Medellin replaced Hasten

Rutenbar popped up to short on the infield fly rule, 1 out

Helfrick walked, Aloy to third, Pompey to second

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ruiz hit by a pitch, Aloy scored, Pompey to third, Helfrick to second, Arkansas 8, UAPB 1

Souza walked, Pompey scored, Helfrick to third, Ruiz to second, Arkansas 9, UAPB 1

Brendan Hamlin replaced Medelin

Niu flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Nick Hockemeyer replaced Hamilton

Hockemeyer grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out

Alvarado singled to left

Smith walked, Alvarado to second

Owen Gietzen replaced Dworsky

Gietzen struck out swinging, 2 outs

Vasquez fouled out to the catcher, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Jack Hasten replaced Fabian

Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz flied out to left, 2 outs

Souza doubled to right

Niu flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Jackson Kircher replaced Fisher

Vasquez struck out swinging, 1 out

Wieder walked

Coleman walked, Wieder to second

Wieder advanced to third on a wild pitch, Coleman out at second, catcher to second, 2 outs

Grant walked, Wieder scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 6, UAPB 1

Weston Gingerich replaced Adams

Mark Brissey replaced Kircher in a 1-0 count

Gingerich struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Ruiz walked

Souza singled to left, Ruiz to second

Ruiz stole third, Souza stole second

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Stewart hit by a pitch

Aloy singled to center, Ruiz scored, Souza scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 5, UAPB 0

Kenney Fabian replaced King

Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs

Stewart scored on a passed ball, Aloy to second, Arkansas 6, UAPB 0

Rutenbar singled to left, Aloy to third

Rutenbar stole second

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Alvarado grounded out to second, 1 out

Smith lined out to right, 2 outs

Dworsky grounded out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Niu singled to third, bunt,

Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out, Niu to second

Aloy singled to center, Niu scored, Arkansas 3, UAPB 0

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Aloy stole second

Rutenbar walked, Aloy advanced to third on a wild pitch

Joe King replaced James

Helfrick walked, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Grant grounded out to short, 1 out

Adams singled to the pitcher

Adams picked off of first, pitcher to first, 2 outs

Hamilton grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar walked

Helfrick singled to left, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal singled to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, Arkansas 1, UAPB 0

Ruiz grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Kozeal out at second, 2 outs, Arkansas 2, UAPB 0

Souza struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 1st: