Razorbacks say Aloha to March Madness: Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over Hawaii
The No. 4 seed in the West Region had no problem dispatching the No. 13 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors a wire-to-wire win, 97-78. Arkansas‘ star backcourt duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. showed no sign of March Madness nerves, combining for 45 points on 18-for-35 shooting from the field.
Arkansas scored the first 11 points and never looked as the Big West champions had a tough time adjusting to the increased level in opposition. The Rainbow Warriors came in as one of four teams without any games against the rest of the 68-team field that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
The Razorbacks were dealt a blow on the injury front before the game. Nick Pringle was available, but did not play, putting the Razorbacks at just six rotation players. However, Arkansas got contributions from up and down the lineup. Five different Razorbacks scored in double figures.
Acuff led the Razorbacks with 24 points and 7 assists, setting the new Razorback single-season assist record with 223, topping the previous record of 220 set by Kareem Reid in 1995-1996.
Prior to the Razorbacks taking the floor, No. 12 seed High Point pulled off the upset against Wisconsin. Arkansas was weary of a potential upset but got the most complete game from Malique Ewin. Ewin finished just 4 assists short of a triple-double, instead settling for a 16-point, 12 rebound performance.
Trevon Brazile also took advantage of the great guard play, playing a big role in Arkansas’ 12 dunks, finishing 8-for-17 from the field for 19 points.
Hawaii was led by Dre Bullock, who finished with 22 points but just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Arkansas held the Rainbow Warriors to just 10-for-30 (33%) from three as a team.
Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ blowout win.