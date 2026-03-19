Razorbacks say Aloha to March Madness: Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over Hawaii

The No. 4 seed in the West Region had no problem dispatching the No. 13 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors a wire-to-wire win, 97-78. Arkansas‘ star backcourt duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. showed no sign of March Madness nerves, combining for 45 points on 18-for-35 shooting from the field.

Arkansas scored the first 11 points and never looked as the Big West champions had a tough time adjusting to the increased level in opposition. The Rainbow Warriors came in as one of four teams without any games against the rest of the 68-team field that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks were dealt a blow on the injury front before the game. Nick Pringle was available, but did not play, putting the Razorbacks at just six rotation players. However, Arkansas got contributions from up and down the lineup. Five different Razorbacks scored in double figures.

Acuff led the Razorbacks with 24 points and 7 assists, setting the new Razorback single-season assist record with 223, topping the previous record of 220 set by Kareem Reid in 1995-1996.

Prior to the Razorbacks taking the floor, No. 12 seed High Point pulled off the upset against Wisconsin. Arkansas was weary of a potential upset but got the most complete game from Malique Ewin. Ewin finished just 4 assists short of a triple-double, instead settling for a 16-point, 12 rebound performance.

Trevon Brazile also took advantage of the great guard play, playing a big role in Arkansas’ 12 dunks, finishing 8-for-17 from the field for 19 points.

Hawaii was led by Dre Bullock, who finished with 22 points but just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Arkansas held the Rainbow Warriors to just 10-for-30 (33%) from three as a team.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ blowout win.

Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. looks like he is about to go on a legendary run in this March Madness tournament. — Anthony (@HoopingNScoopin) March 19, 2026

Acuff my fav player in the tournament — Incognito Migo (@migohardy4) March 19, 2026

TREVON MF BRAZILE ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! pic.twitter.com/U7HZMCIynY — The Ghost of Jukebox Past (@JukeboxGhostWPS) March 19, 2026

TREVON BRAZILE PUNCHED THAT ONE 😳 pic.twitter.com/KMLfkT8cHR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

Arkansas is gonna be tough to beat with Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.



Elite 8? — Luke Andruscik (@LukeAndruscik) March 19, 2026

Arkansas is so much fun. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 19, 2026

Malique Ewin in March pic.twitter.com/ZKnwuwGYRu — Lisan Ball Gaib (@strait_vibinn) March 19, 2026

Most March Madness Wins Of All Time:



Mike Krzyzewski – 101

Roy Williams – 77

Dean Smith – 65

Jim Boeheim – 61

John Calipari – 60

Tom Izzo – 60



John Calipari and Tom Izzo are now one of six coaches to have 60+ Tournament wins 🔥



Two legends. pic.twitter.com/4NudinhxGN — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 19, 2026

John Calipari sure knows how to recruit guys who can throw lobs. His ability to not only recruit size but makes sure he utilizes it in his game plans is so fun to watch to me. — Jay Cotts (@cotton_javon) March 19, 2026

John Calipari did it again.



Darius Acuff is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/FQWYDjHxHE — Zach Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) March 19, 2026

After two in person games. High Point Wisconsin was amazing.



Arkansas Hawaii has been less so. Darius Acuff Jr is a problem and deserves every bit of a top 4 pick.



I like Trevon Brazile as a late 1st rounder, stretchy, rim running high flying 4. Lottery if he had a jumper — Robin Hoods Homie (@mccannon15) March 19, 2026

Trevon Brazile actually levitates. — Francesco Semprucci (@fra_sempru) March 19, 2026

Trevon Brazile is about to climb the draft rankings this tournament. An unbelievable athlete. — irv everywhere (@irvv_m) March 19, 2026