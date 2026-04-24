Razorbacks shut out Missouri, move to two games above .500 in SEC play
No. 24 Arkansas (29-15, 11-9 SEC) secured its first SEC shutout of the season to clinch the series over the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC) with a game to spare, 6-0.
The Razorbacks found themselves locked in a pitcher’s duel for the second straight day the first time through the order. Cole Gibler allowed just 1 hit in his 6 innings of work in the best start of his career. Gibler struck out 5 and worked around 3 walks, throwing 57 of his 90 pitches for strikes.
Missouri starter Brady Kelhenbrink came into the game with a 6.49 ERA, the highest among all NCAA qualifiers in the SEC, but had no problem mowing down Arkansas the first time through the lineup. Kehlenbrink struck out 7 the first time through in 3 perfect innings.
Carter Rutenbar served as Arkansas’ sparkplug again, dumping a leadoff single into center field to start the fourth once the lineup turned over. Two batters later, Camden Kozeal hit a 2-run home run to right field to break the scoreless tie.
Steele Eaves faced just one over the minimum for a 3 inning save in relief of Gibler, the first of his career. Between Gibler and Eaves, Arkansas allowed just 2 hits and held Missouri to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
After a rough first 3 innings, Arkansas got at least one runner on base in the final 6 innings. The Razorbacks picked up 3 insurance runs in the sixth, all on two-strike, two-out hits. Maika Niu split a pair of outfielders in the gap on an 0-2 pitch after failing to get the bunt down on a safety squeeze for an RBI double.
Zack Stewart drove in two more with a single up the middle on a 1-2 pitch.
Through the first two games of the series, all 11 of Arkansas’ runs have either come with 2 outs in the inning or 2 strikes on the batter at the plate.
Arkansas goes for its second straight road sweep 2 p.m. Saturday and a chance to climb three games above .500 for the first time all season in SEC play. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
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No. 24 Arkansas (28-15, 10-9 SEC) tries to win its sixth SEC game in its last nine games against the Missouri Tigers (20-22, 3-16 SEC). The Tigers gave Arkansas all they could handle in the Razorbacks’ 5-4 series opening win, leaving the tying run on first in the bottom of the ninth. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (3-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound to try and clinch the series. Missouri counters with fellow southpaw Brady Kehlenbrink (3-6, 6.49 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler
Missouri:
1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
C Mateo Serna
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
CF Kaden Peer
3B Keegan Knutson
LF Donovan Jordan
LHP Brady Kehlenbrink
Bottom 9th:
- Durnin lined out to left, 1 out
- Ward grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Serna grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 9th:
- Luke Fricker replaced Salas
- Ruiz fouled out to first, 1 out
- Helfrick singled to center
- Kozeal grounded out to the pitcher, Helfrick to second, 2 outs
- Niu walked
- Souza hit by a pitch, Helfrick to third, Niu to second
- Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Knutson grounded out to third, 1 out
- Jordan struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Woita flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Souza reached on an error by the second baseman
- Souza stole second
- Stewart grounded out to short, Souza to third, 1 out
- Robinett singled to center, Robinett scored, Arkansas 6, Mizzou 0
- Robinett stole second
- Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs
- Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom 7th:
- Steele Eaves replaced Gibler
- Serna grounded out to second, 1 out
- Benson struck out looking, 2 outs
- Seals singled to right
- Peer lined out to right, 3 outs
Top 7th;
- Ruiz singled to left
- Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Helfrick flied out to center, Ruiz to third, 1 out
- Kozeal popped out to second, 2 outs
- Niu lined out to center, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Woita grounded out to short, 1 out
- Durnin flied out to center, 2 outs
- Ward grounded out to third, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Helfrick singled to left
- Kozeal singled to left, Helfrick to third
- Eli Skidmore replaced Kehlenbrink
- Niu doubled to right center, Helfrick scored, Kozeal to third, Arkansas 3, Mizzou 0
- Souza walked
- Zack Stewart replaced Aloy
- Stewart singled to center, Kozeal scored, Niu scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 5, Mizzou 0
- Robinett lined out to center, 2 outs
- Pompey walked, Souza to third, Stewart to second
- Isaiah Salas replaced Skidmore
- Rutenbar grounded out to short, 3 outs
Maika Niu failed to get the bunt down twice, then hit an RBI double into the gap.
Bottom 5th:
- Benson walked
- Seals struck out swinging, 1 out
- Peer walked, Benson to second
- Knutson popped out to second, infield fly, 2 outs
- Jordan flied out to center, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Aloy grounded out to third, 1 out
- Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Pompey walked
- Pompey stole second
- Rutenbar grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Durnin struck out swinging, 1 out
- Ward struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Serna struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Rutenbar singled to center
- Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Kozeal out at second, 1 out
- Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs
- Kozeal homered to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 2, Mizzou 0
- Niu singled to the pitcher, bunt
- Niu stole second
- Souza lined out to center, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Peer lined out to second, 1 out
- Knutson lined out to short, 2 outs
- Jordan singled to center
- Woita grounded out to first, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Aloy struck out looking, 1 out
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Pompey struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Serna grounded out to short, 1 out
- Benson walked
- Seals lined out to right, 2 outs
- Benson caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out
- Niu flied out to center, 2 outs
- Souza flied out to left, 3 outs
First contact for Arkansas of the day is a deep fly ball to center. Kaden Peer did a perfect job timing his leap and robbing a homer.
Bottom 1st:
- Woita grounded out to second, 1 out
- Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs
- Ward flied out to left, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs