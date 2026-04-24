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Razorbacks shut out Missouri, move to two games above .500 in SEC play

by: DanielShi4 hours ago

No. 24 Arkansas (29-15, 11-9 SEC) secured its first SEC shutout of the season to clinch the series over the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC) with a game to spare, 6-0. 

The Razorbacks found themselves locked in a pitcher’s duel for the second straight day the first time through the order. Cole Gibler allowed just 1 hit in his 6 innings of work in the best start of his career. Gibler struck out 5 and worked around 3 walks, throwing 57 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

Missouri starter Brady Kelhenbrink came into the game with a 6.49 ERA, the highest among all NCAA qualifiers in the SEC, but had no problem mowing down Arkansas the first time through the lineup. Kehlenbrink struck out 7 the first time through in 3 perfect innings. 

Carter Rutenbar served as Arkansas’ sparkplug again, dumping a leadoff single into center field to start the fourth once the lineup turned over. Two batters later, Camden Kozeal hit a 2-run home run to right field to break the scoreless tie. 

Steele Eaves faced just one over the minimum for a 3 inning save in relief of Gibler, the first of his career. Between Gibler and Eaves, Arkansas allowed just 2 hits and held Missouri to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. 

After a rough first 3 innings, Arkansas got at least one runner on base in the final 6 innings. The Razorbacks picked up 3 insurance runs in the sixth, all on two-strike, two-out hits. Maika Niu split a pair of outfielders in the gap on an 0-2 pitch after failing to get the bunt down on a safety squeeze for an RBI double.

Zack Stewart drove in two more with a single up the middle on a 1-2 pitch. 

Through the first two games of the series, all 11 of Arkansas’ runs have either come with 2 outs in the inning or 2 strikes on the batter at the plate. 

Arkansas goes for its second straight road sweep 2 p.m. Saturday and a chance to climb three games above .500 for the first time all season in SEC play. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+. 

Live Updates:

No. 24 Arkansas (28-15, 10-9 SEC) tries to win its sixth SEC game in its last nine games against the Missouri Tigers (20-22, 3-16 SEC). The Tigers gave Arkansas all they could handle in the Razorbacks’ 5-4 series opening win, leaving the tying run on first in the bottom of the ninth. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (3-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound to try and clinch the series. Missouri counters with fellow southpaw Brady Kehlenbrink (3-6, 6.49 ERA). 

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
C Mateo Serna
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
CF Kaden Peer
3B Keegan Knutson
LF Donovan Jordan
LHP Brady Kehlenbrink

Bottom 9th:

  • Durnin lined out to left, 1 out
  • Ward grounded out to short, 2 outs
  • Serna grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 9th:

  • Luke Fricker replaced Salas
  • Ruiz fouled out to first, 1 out
  • Helfrick singled to center
  • Kozeal grounded out to the pitcher, Helfrick to second, 2 outs
  • Niu walked
  • Souza hit by a pitch, Helfrick to third, Niu to second
  • Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

  • Knutson grounded out to third, 1 out
  • Jordan struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Woita flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 8th:

  • Souza reached on an error by the second baseman
  • Souza stole second
  • Stewart grounded out to short, Souza to third, 1 out
  • Robinett singled to center, Robinett scored, Arkansas 6, Mizzou 0
  • Robinett stole second
  • Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs
  • Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

  • Steele Eaves replaced Gibler
  • Serna grounded out to second, 1 out
  • Benson struck out looking, 2 outs
  • Seals singled to right
  • Peer lined out to right, 3 outs

Top 7th;

  • Ruiz singled to left
  • Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch
  • Helfrick flied out to center, Ruiz to third, 1 out
  • Kozeal popped out to second, 2 outs
  • Niu lined out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

  • Woita grounded out to short, 1 out
  • Durnin flied out to center, 2 outs
  • Ward grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 6th:

  • Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Helfrick singled to left
  • Kozeal singled to left, Helfrick to third
  • Eli Skidmore replaced Kehlenbrink
  • Niu doubled to right center, Helfrick scored, Kozeal to third, Arkansas 3, Mizzou 0
  • Souza walked
  • Zack Stewart replaced Aloy
  • Stewart singled to center, Kozeal scored, Niu scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 5, Mizzou 0
  • Robinett lined out to center, 2 outs
  • Pompey walked, Souza to third, Stewart to second
  • Isaiah Salas replaced Skidmore
  • Rutenbar grounded out to short, 3 outs

Maika Niu failed to get the bunt down twice, then hit an RBI double into the gap.

Bottom 5th:

  • Benson walked
  • Seals struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Peer walked, Benson to second
  • Knutson popped out to second, infield fly, 2 outs
  • Jordan flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 5th:

  • Aloy grounded out to third, 1 out
  • Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs
  • Pompey walked
  • Pompey stole second
  • Rutenbar grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

  • Durnin struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Ward struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Serna struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 4th:

  • Rutenbar singled to center
  • Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Kozeal out at second, 1 out
  • Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs
  • Kozeal homered to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 2, Mizzou 0
  • Niu singled to the pitcher, bunt
  • Niu stole second
  • Souza lined out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

  • Peer lined out to second, 1 out
  • Knutson lined out to short, 2 outs
  • Jordan singled to center
  • Woita grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

  • Aloy struck out looking, 1 out
  • Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Pompey struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

  • Serna grounded out to short, 1 out
  • Benson walked
  • Seals lined out to right, 2 outs
  • Benson caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

  • Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Niu flied out to center, 2 outs
  • Souza flied out to left, 3 outs

First contact for Arkansas of the day is a deep fly ball to center. Kaden Peer did a perfect job timing his leap and robbing a homer.

Bottom 1st:

  • Woita grounded out to second, 1 out
  • Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs
  • Ward flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 1st:

  • Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

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