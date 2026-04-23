Razorbacks stage late rally to eke out win over Missouri to open series

No. 24 Arkansas (28-15, 10-9 SEC) scored 5 unanswered runs to avoid a crushing series-opening defeat against the Missouri Tigers (20-22, 3-16 SEC), 5-4.

Zack Stewart came up to the plate in the eighth inning with just 9 hits in 57 (.157) at-bats against SEC pitching, including 0-for-3 and 2 strikeouts to start the game. Stewart, who had not homered in conference play since the opening series against Mississippi State, launched the two-run home run to right field that ended up winning the game.

450 FOOT GO-AHEAD BOMB BY STEW! pic.twitter.com/9NOJqQT8vl — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 24, 2026

Missouri ambushed Arkansas starter Hunter Dietz in the first, sitting on the fastball. After Arkansas stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first, Jase Woita launched a solo homer on the first pitch that Dietz through.

Dietz then hit the No. 2 hitter before Blaize Ward hit a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw to give Missouri a 3-0 lead before Dietz recorded an out.

Arkansas’ ace settled in and scattered 5 hits outside the 2 home runs to still go 7 innings on 101 pitches, striking out 8.

The only other trouble Dietz faced was in the sixth. After a leadoff single and advancing to second on a wild pitch, Ward, a freshman from Maumelle, Arkansas and high school teammates with Razorback Peyton Lee, attempted to advance to third on a ball in front of him hit to the shortstop Camden Kozeal. Kozeal threw him out at third for the first out. Ward would have scored on a bloop base hit later in the inning if he stayed at second.

Arkansas couldn’t figure out Missouri starter Josh McDevitt, who struck out a career-high 11 in 6 ⅓. The Razorbacks put just enough good at-bats together to chase him from the game in the seventh.

Kuhio Aloy battled back from a 0-2 count to draw a 1-out walk, Reese Robinett doubled into the left field corner to put the tying run in scoring position. TJ Pompey struck out, continuing his feast or famine approach. Pompey after hitting a home run in the sixth, drawing a walk and striking out twice in the game has now seen 56.4% of his 140 plate appearances end in either a home run, walk or strikeout.

With Arkansas desperate for a 2-out hit, Carter Rutenbar delivered with a 2-run single. It’s the second straight game that he has hit either a tying or go-ahead single in the seventh inning or later.

Gabe Gaeckle struck out the side in the eighth, but walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth, forcing coach Dave Van Horn to go to the bullpen and bring on Ethan McElvain. McElvain stranded the tying run at first base, picking up his third save .

Arkansas goes for another series win 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

No. 24 Arkansas (27-15, 9-9 SEC) hits the road for the penultimate road trip of the season against the Missouri Tigers (20-21, 3-15 SEC). Missouri still comes into the series two games adrift of everyone else in the SEC but a much different team than the one the Razorbacks outscored 51-9, scoring at least 14 runs in each game. Missouri has already won four more games than they did all of last season and has improved their team ERA by over 4 runs under new pitching coach Drew Dickinson. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (4-2, 3.59 ERA) while Missouri counters with righty Josh McDevitt (3-4, 4.08 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

CF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita

SS Kam Durnin

2B Blaize Ward

CF Kaden Peer

C Mateo Serna

DH Cameron Benson

RF Pierre Seals

3B Keegan Knutson

LF Isaiah Frost

RHP Josh McDevitt

Bottom 9th:

Serna walked

Jamal George replaced Serna at first

Ethan McElvain replaced Gaeckle

Benson grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out, George to second

Seals flied out to left, 2 outs

Donovan Jordan replaced Knutson

Jordan singled to center, George scored, Arkansas 5, Mizzou 4

Tyler Macon replaced Frost

Macon strikes out swinging, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Ian Lohse replaced Lawrence

Robinett walked

Robinett caught stealing second, 1 out

Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs

Rutenbar walked

Christian Turner replaced Rutenbar at first

Ruiz flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Gabe Gaeckle replaced Dietz

Durnin struck out swinging

Maisonet struck out swinging, 2 outs

Peer struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Kozeal lined out to left, 1 out

Helfrick grounded out to short, 2 outs

Souza walked

Souza stole second

Stewart homered to right, Souza scored, Arkansas 5, Mizzou 3

Aloy grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Knutson grounded out to third, 1 out

Frost struck out swinging, 2 outs

Woita grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy walked

Robinett doubled to left, Aloy to third

Trey Lawrence replaced McDevitt

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to center, Aloy scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 3, Mizzou 3

Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, Rutenbar out at second, short to second, 3 outs

Arkansas has the tying run at second with 1 out.

Aloy was down 0-2 and worked a walk.

Robinett was down 0-2 before slapping a double to left.

Bottom 6th:

Ward singled to right

Ward advanced to second on a wild pitch

Peer reached on a fielder’s choice, Ward out at third, short to third, Peer to first, 1 out

Serna struck out swinging, 2 outs

Benson singled to center, Peer to third

Seals grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Kozeal doubled to right

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza struck out looking, Kozeal caught stealing third, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Frost grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, 1 out

Woita singled to center

Durnin grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Woita out at second, 3 outs

4 pitch inning for Dietz, just 71 through 5.

Top 5th:

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Pompey homered to right, Mizzou 3, Arkansas 1

Rutenbar popped out to third, 2 outs

Ruiz lined out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Serna grounded out to short, 1 out

Benson struck out swinging, 2 outs

Seals singled to right

Knutson flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Helfrick singled to center

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch

Stewart flied out to center, Helfrick to third, 2 outs

Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Woita struck out swinging,1 out

Durnin walked

Durnin stole second

Ward grounded out to short, Durnin to third, 2 outs

Peer struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Rutenbar popped out to short, 1 out

Ruiz grounded out to third, 2 outs

Kozeal grounded out to first, 3 outs

7 set down in a row by McDevitt. This Mizzou team is just so much better than last year.

Bottom 2nd:

Seals struck out looking, 1 out

Knutson grounded out to second, 2 outs

Frost struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Aloy fouled out to second, 1 out

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Woita homered to left, Mizzou 1, Arkansas 0

Durnin hit by a pitch

Ward homered to left, Durnin scored, Mizzou 3, Arkansas 0

Peer struck out swinging, 1 out

Serna singled to short

Benson grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Serna out at second, 3 outs

Top 1st: