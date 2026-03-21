Razorbacks take advantage of ninth-inning error to clinch series over Gamecocks
No. 4 Arkansas (18-6, 4-1 SEC) took the second game of the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-12, 0-5 SEC) with some help from the Gamecock defense, 3-2.
South Carolina came within an out of evening up the series in the top of the ninth. With the tying run on third base and two outs, Maika Niu hit a ground ball to shortstop KJ Scobey. Niu’s 70-grade speed may have played a factor in Scobey’s throw being well wide of the bag, allowing Ryder Helfrick to come in to tie the game.
With new life, Arkansas took the lead in the 10th after TJ Pompey led off with a double down the left field line. Pompey continues to strike out at an alarming rate, striking out three more times in his first three at-bats, but continues to show a propensity to deliver in a clutch moment. Nolan Souza used his speed to bunt him over to third and beat out the throw at first to put runners at the corners with no outs. Camden Kozeal got the game-winning RBI on a groundout.
After getting pummeled in the first game, South Carolina pitching rebounded, allowing just five Razorback hits. Damian Ruiz continues his hot stretch in the leadoff spot. He led off the third with a solo home run to center, his third in four games. All 3 of Ruiz’s home runs have come in the last week after not hitting a home run in the first 18 games.
Hunter Dietz was on the hook for a tough-luck loss until Arkansas’ rally in the ninth. Dietz tied his career-high in strikeouts with 12 as he allowed two runs in 6 ⅔, throwing a career-high 103 pitches. Dietz now has 54 strikeouts on the season.
Cole Gibler relieved Dietz in the seventh with the go-ahead run second in the seventh with the No. 9 hitter lefty Tyler Bak due up. Lefties had been 2-for-23 against Gibler before Bak lined an RBI single off Gibler on the first pitch to allow the inherited runner to score.
Gibler rebounded and pitched 3 ⅓ scoreless innings with four strikeouts, including retiring the top of the South Carolina order in the 10th to seal the win. His season ERA sits at 1.11.
Arkansas will go for its first SEC sweep of the season with lefty Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.95 ERA) on the mound. South Carolina has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Live Updates:
No. 4 Arkansas (17-6, 3-1 SEC) looks to clinch the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-11, 0-4 SEC). After losing the series opener 22-6 in which Arkansas managed 14 hits and six home runs, South Carolina made a change at the head coaching position. Paul Mainieri’s tenure at South Carolina is over after just 80 games. Monte Lee will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the series. Arkansas will send lefty Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.18 ERA) to the mound. South Carolina starts righty Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA). Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
LHP Hunter Dietz
South Carolina
3B Patrick Evans
DH Will Craddock
C Talmadge LeCroy
SS KJ Scobey
2B Logan Sutter
RF Luke Yuhasz
LF Ethan Lizama
1B Beau Hollins
CF Tyler Bak
RHP Amp Phillips
Play-By-Play:
Bottom 10th:
- Christian Turner replaced Stewart in right field
- Evans lined out to second, 1 out
- Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs
- LeCroy popped up to short, 3 outs
Top 10th:
- Pompey doubled to left
- Souza singled to third, bunt, Pompey to third
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Kozeal grounded out to second, Pompey scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 3, South Carolina 2
- Helfrick intentionally walked
- Stewart popped up to short, 3 outs
Bottom 9th:
- Yuhasz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Lizama struck out looking, 2 outs
- Hollins singled to center
- Bak grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 9th:
- Kozeal popped up to short, 1 out
- Helfrick walked
- Helfrick advanced to second on a passed ball
- Stewart grounded out, first to the pitcher, Helfrick to third, 2 outs
- Niu reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 2, South Carolina 2
- Robinett walked, Niu to second
- Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Craddock walked
- LeCroy flied out to center, 1 out
- Scobey flied out to right, 2 outs
- Craddock advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Sutter grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Alex Valentin replaced Phillips
- Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 7th:
- Yuhasz struck out looking, 1 out
- Lizama struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Hollins doubled to left
- Cole Gibler replaced Dietz
- Bak singled to right, Hollins scored, South Carolina 2, Arkansas 1
- Evans struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Niu singled to left
- Robinett grounded into a double play, shortstop to first, 2 outs
- Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Craddock flied out to left, 1 out
- LeCroy grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Scobey singled to left
- Sutter struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Ruiz walked
- Kozeal grounded out to the catcher, bunt, sacrifice, Ruiz to second, 1 out
- Helfrick grounded out to the pitcher, Ruiz to third, 2 outs
- Stewart flied out to center, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Yuhasz walked
- Lizama grounded out to first, sacrafice, bunt, Yuhasz to second, 1 out
- Hollins singled to center, Yuhasz scored, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 1
- Bak filed out to center, 2 outs
- Evans struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Aloy lined out to third, 1 out
- Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Souza struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- LeCroy lined out to left, 1 out
- Scobey flied out to center, 2 outs
- Sutter struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out
- Niu flied out to center, 2 outs
- Robinett grounded out to first, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Lizama struck out swinging, 1 out
- Hollins struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Bak walked
- Evans singled to left, Bak to second
- Craddock struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Ruiz homered to center, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0
- Kozeal singled to center
- Helfrick lined out to left, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Scobey struck out looking, 1 out
- Sutter singled to center
- Yuhasz struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Sutter out at first, picked off, catcher to first base, 3 outs
Great back pick from Ryder Helfrick there. Hogs still looking for its first hit.
Top 2nd:
- Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Aloy popped up to first, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Evans grounded out to second, 1 out
- Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs
- LeCroy struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz flied out to center, 1 out
- Kozeal grounded out to the catcher, bunt, 2 outs
- Helfrick walked
- Stewart grounded out to second, 3 outs