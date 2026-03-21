Razorbacks take advantage of ninth-inning error to clinch series over Gamecocks

No. 4 Arkansas (18-6, 4-1 SEC) took the second game of the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-12, 0-5 SEC) with some help from the Gamecock defense, 3-2.

South Carolina came within an out of evening up the series in the top of the ninth. With the tying run on third base and two outs, Maika Niu hit a ground ball to shortstop KJ Scobey. Niu’s 70-grade speed may have played a factor in Scobey’s throw being well wide of the bag, allowing Ryder Helfrick to come in to tie the game.

It takes what it takes pic.twitter.com/aX87qHC3kg — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 21, 2026

With new life, Arkansas took the lead in the 10th after TJ Pompey led off with a double down the left field line. Pompey continues to strike out at an alarming rate, striking out three more times in his first three at-bats, but continues to show a propensity to deliver in a clutch moment. Nolan Souza used his speed to bunt him over to third and beat out the throw at first to put runners at the corners with no outs. Camden Kozeal got the game-winning RBI on a groundout.

After getting pummeled in the first game, South Carolina pitching rebounded, allowing just five Razorback hits. Damian Ruiz continues his hot stretch in the leadoff spot. He led off the third with a solo home run to center, his third in four games. All 3 of Ruiz’s home runs have come in the last week after not hitting a home run in the first 18 games.

Hunter Dietz was on the hook for a tough-luck loss until Arkansas’ rally in the ninth. Dietz tied his career-high in strikeouts with 12 as he allowed two runs in 6 ⅔, throwing a career-high 103 pitches. Dietz now has 54 strikeouts on the season.

Cole Gibler relieved Dietz in the seventh with the go-ahead run second in the seventh with the No. 9 hitter lefty Tyler Bak due up. Lefties had been 2-for-23 against Gibler before Bak lined an RBI single off Gibler on the first pitch to allow the inherited runner to score.

Gibler rebounded and pitched 3 ⅓ scoreless innings with four strikeouts, including retiring the top of the South Carolina order in the 10th to seal the win. His season ERA sits at 1.11.

Arkansas will go for its first SEC sweep of the season with lefty Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.95 ERA) on the mound. South Carolina has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 4 Arkansas (17-6, 3-1 SEC) looks to clinch the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-11, 0-4 SEC). After losing the series opener 22-6 in which Arkansas managed 14 hits and six home runs, South Carolina made a change at the head coaching position. Paul Mainieri’s tenure at South Carolina is over after just 80 games. Monte Lee will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the series. Arkansas will send lefty Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.18 ERA) to the mound. South Carolina starts righty Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA). Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Hunter Dietz

South Carolina

3B Patrick Evans



DH Will Craddock



C Talmadge LeCroy



SS KJ Scobey

2B Logan Sutter

RF Luke Yuhasz

LF Ethan Lizama

1B Beau Hollins

CF Tyler Bak



RHP Amp Phillips

Play-By-Play:

Bottom 10th:

Christian Turner replaced Stewart in right field

Evans lined out to second, 1 out

Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs

LeCroy popped up to short, 3 outs

Top 10th:

Pompey doubled to left

Souza singled to third, bunt, Pompey to third

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to second, Pompey scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 3, South Carolina 2

Helfrick intentionally walked

Stewart popped up to short, 3 outs

Bottom 9th:

Yuhasz struck out swinging, 1 out

Lizama struck out looking, 2 outs

Hollins singled to center

Bak grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Kozeal popped up to short, 1 out

Helfrick walked

Helfrick advanced to second on a passed ball

Stewart grounded out, first to the pitcher, Helfrick to third, 2 outs

Niu reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 2, South Carolina 2

Robinett walked, Niu to second

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Craddock walked

LeCroy flied out to center, 1 out

Scobey flied out to right, 2 outs

Craddock advanced to second on a wild pitch

Sutter grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Alex Valentin replaced Phillips

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza grounded out to third, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Yuhasz struck out looking, 1 out

Lizama struck out swinging, 2 outs

Hollins doubled to left

Cole Gibler replaced Dietz

Bak singled to right, Hollins scored, South Carolina 2, Arkansas 1

Evans struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Niu singled to left

Robinett grounded into a double play, shortstop to first, 2 outs

Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Craddock flied out to left, 1 out

LeCroy grounded out to third, 2 outs

Scobey singled to left

Sutter struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Ruiz walked

Kozeal grounded out to the catcher, bunt, sacrifice, Ruiz to second, 1 out

Helfrick grounded out to the pitcher, Ruiz to third, 2 outs

Stewart flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Yuhasz walked

Lizama grounded out to first, sacrafice, bunt, Yuhasz to second, 1 out

Hollins singled to center, Yuhasz scored, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 1

Bak filed out to center, 2 outs

Evans struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Aloy lined out to third, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

LeCroy lined out to left, 1 out

Scobey flied out to center, 2 outs

Sutter struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out

Niu flied out to center, 2 outs

Robinett grounded out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Lizama struck out swinging, 1 out

Hollins struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bak walked

Evans singled to left, Bak to second

Craddock struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza grounded out to second, 2 outs

Ruiz homered to center, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0

Kozeal singled to center

Helfrick lined out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Scobey struck out looking, 1 out

Sutter singled to center

Yuhasz struck out swinging, 2 outs

Sutter out at first, picked off, catcher to first base, 3 outs

Great back pick from Ryder Helfrick there. Hogs still looking for its first hit.

Top 2nd:

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Aloy popped up to first, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Evans grounded out to second, 1 out

Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs

LeCroy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: