Razorbacks take step back in latest AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team took a slight fall in the AP Top 25 on Monday afternoon. Going into the week at No. 15, the Razorbacks now sit at No. 17.

Arkansas split its contests last week, with a win over Ole Miss on Wednesday and a loss to Auburn on Saturday, but the manner in which the Hogs lost to Auburn didn’t seem to faze many voters

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 29 in the game and when the final buzzer sounded, the deficit was 22 points. It was the first conference loss for Arkansas and also their first in the year 2026.

This week, the Razorbacks are at home with a tilt against a feisty South Carolina team on Wednesday night. They’ll travel to Athens to face No. 21 Georgia on Saturday.

The Hogs are the second-highest rated SEC team in the AP poll, behind Vanderbilt, which is playing really well and ranked No. 10. They’re ahead of SEC teams Alabama (18), Florida (19), Georgia (21) and Tennessee (24) in the rankings.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 breaks down.

FULL AP Top 25

Arizona Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

