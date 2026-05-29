Razorbacks topple Bears with big fifth inning to start regional 1-0

No. 2 Arkansas (40-20, 17-13 SEC) used a 6-run fifth inning to beat the No. 3 Missouri State Bears (34-20, 20-10 CUSA) 9-5 and start the Lawrence Regional 1-0. It is the 11th consecutive time that the Razorbacks have won the opening game of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas’ offense had little success against Missouri State starter Max Knight, who used his slider from the left side to hold Arkansas to just 1 run in 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. Once Knight left the game in the fifth, the Missouri State bullpen could not find the strike zone. The Bears issued 9 walks, 6 of them after Knight left the game.

The Razorbacks tagged Brock Lucas with 5 runs over just a ⅓ of an inning as the Razorbacks sent 11 hitters to the plate and flipped a 3-1 deficit into a 7-3 lead. Maika Niu had an RBI double in the inning as part of a 4-for-4 game with 2 stolen bases. It was Niu’s first 4-hit game in a Razorback uniform.

Missouri State’s bats had the opposite fate of Arkansas’. The Bears wasted no time getting the bats going against Gabe Gaeckle. Gaeckle allowed a leadoff home run to second baseman Bryce Cerminelli. Cerminelli went 3-for-3 with 2 walks and is now 14-for-21 against the Razorbacks in his career.

Gaeckle gutted his way through 4 innings, allowing 3 runs and striking out 7. The Arkansas pitching staff got plenty of defensive help from third baseman TJ Pompey. Pompey made a pair of run-saving plays at the hot corner.

With Arkansas down 3-0 and hanging by a thread, Pompey snagged a liner off the bat of Curry Sutherland going towards the shortstop side of third to save 2 runs and keep Arkansas within striking distance.

Once Missouri State got into the bullpen, the Bears did not see much success against the trio of Steele Eaves, Parker Coil and Ethan McElvain.

Only ran into some trouble in the eighth when a leadoff walk and 2 singles loaded the bases in a 8-3 game with 1 out, forcing McElvain into action to put out the fire. After allowing a 2-run double and bringing the tying run to the plate, McElvain induced a pair of groundballs to third to keep a 3-run lead intact. Pompey made a pair of slick plays to retire the side and strand runners at second and third.

Arkansas pitching stranded 12 Missouri State runners and held the Bears to 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Razorbacks face No. 1 Kansas in the winners bracket after the Jayhawks beat Northeastern 6-3. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

No. 2 Arkansas (39-20, 17-13 SEC) looks to start the Lawrence Regional with a win over the No. 3 Missouri State Bears (34-19, 20-10 CUSA). The Razorbacks have not lost the first game of the regional round since 2013. The two teams split a midweek series earlier in the regular season.

The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in Springfield, Mo. while Arkansas got revenge when the teams met at Baum-Walker Stadium, winning 12-4. Arkansas’ Gabe Gaeckle (6-3, 3.99 ERA) did not pitch in either game. Missouri State starts lefty Max Knight (6-3, 4.69 ERA). Knight appeared in both games and allowed 5 earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings combined.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Missouri State:

2B Bryce Cermenelli

SS Logan Fyffe

3B Curry Sutherland

RF Taeg Gollert

CF Caden Bogenpohl

DH Jax Ryan

C Carter Bergman

DH Bobby Atkinson

LF Gabe Roessler

LHP Max Knight

Top 9th:

Ryan struck out looking, 1 out

Bergman popped up to second, 2 outs

Beaman grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Lance Wade replaced Slater

Stewart walked

Christian Turner replaced Stewart at first

Pompey grounded into a fielder’s choice, third to second, Turner out at second, 1 out

Pompey stole second

Souza grounded out to second, Pompey to third, 2 outs

Niu doubled to right center, Pompey scored, Arkansas 9, Missouri State 5

Rutenbar struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Jackson Beaman replaced Atkinson

Beaman walked

Roessler flied out to left, 1 out

Cermenelli singled to right, Beaman to second

Fyffe singled to left, Beaman to third, Cermenelli to second

Ethan McElvain replaced Coil

Sutherland doubled to left, Beaman scored, Cermenelli scored, Arkansas 8, Missouri State 5

Gollert grounded out to third, 2 outs

Bogenpohl grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Robinett grounded out to short, 1 out

Ruiz grounded out, pitcher to second to first, 2 outs

Kozeal walked

Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Parker Coil replaced Eaves

Gollert struck out swinging, 1 out

Bogenpohl grounded out to short, 2 outs

Ryan singled to center

Bergman struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Stewart singled to center

Pompey walked, Stewart to second

Souza grounded out to third, Stewart to third, Pompey to second, 2 outs

Niu singled to first, Stewart scored, Pompey to third, Arkansas 8, Missouri State 3

Souza stole second

Rutenbar grounded out to first, 1 out

Top 6th:

Roessler flied out to center, 1 out

Cermenelli walked

Fyffe flied out to center, 2 outs

Sutherland flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Brock Lucas replaced Knight

Ruiz singled to center

Kozeal walked, Ruiz to second

Helfrick doubled to right, Ruiz scored, Kozeal to third, Missouri State 3, Arkansas 2

Stewart grounded out to first, Kozeal scored, Helfrick to third, Missouri State 3, Arkansas 3

Pompey singled to left, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 4, Missouri State 3

Souza walked, Pompey to second

Tyler Charlton replaced Lucas

Niu doubled to left, Pompey scored, Souza to third, Arkansas 5, Missouri State 3

Rutenbar walked

Robinett singled to right, Souza scored, Niu to third, Rutenbar to second, Arkansas 6, Missouri State 3

Owen Slater replaced Charlton

Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Niu scored, Rutenbar to third, Robinett out at second, Arkansas 7, Missouri State 3

Kozeal grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Steele Eaves replaced Gaeckle

Gollert struck out swinging, 1 out

Bogenpohl hit by a pitch

Ryan singled to third, bunt, Bogenpohl to second

Bergman flied out to right, Bogenpohl to third, 2 outs

Atkinson grounded out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Stewart walked

Pompey grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Stewart out at second, 2 outs

Souza singled, pitcher to short

Souza stole second

Niu singled to left, Souza scored, Missouri State 3, Arkansas 1

Niu stole second

Rutenbar walked

Robinett struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Ryan struck out swinging, 1 out

Bergman walked

Atkinson singled to right, Bergman to second, Bergman to third on a fielding error by the right fielder

Roessler out on a fielder’s choice, catcher to second, sacrifice bunt, Bergman scored, Atkinson to second, Missouri State 3, Arkansas 0

Cermenelli intentionally walked

Fyffe struck out swinging, Fyffe to first on a wild pitch, Atkinson to third, Cermenelli to second

Sutherland lined out to third, 3 outs

TJ Pompey saved 2 runs on a hot shot to avoid a house of horrors in the fourth. Zack Stewart’s error against his former team played a key part in giving Missouri State another run.

, Bottom 3rd:

Robinett struck out looking, 1 out

Ruiz singled to the pitcher, advanced to second on an error by the pitcher

Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Arkansas got a runner in scoring position for the first time but continue to strike out. Max Knight faced 13 hitters in 3 innings, he’s struck out 6.

Top 3rd:

Sutherland flied out to center, 1 out

Gollert struck out looking, 2 outs

Bogenpohl struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Pompey struck out looking, 1 out

Souza popped out to short, 2 outs

Niu walked

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Atkinson struck out swinging, 1 out

Roessler grounded out to third, 2 outs

Cermenelli singled to center

Fyffe grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick singled to center

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: