Razorbacks turn Rip City to Lob City in NCAA Tournament win over Hawaii

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s not a surprise to anyone that the Arkansas basketball thrives above the rim, as the Hogs lead the nation in dunks, and fans were treated to a spectacle in their 97-78 opening-round victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Thursday afternoon at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Arkansas flexed its athletic muscles early on and used an 11-0 run to start the game to create some separation, which put the Rainbow Warriors in comeback mode early. They made some runs, but Arkansas responded every time.

One of the primary ways it responded was with a dunk party that looked more like an early-season non-conference game than one with the stakes of an NCAA Tournament game. The Razorbacks went a perfect 11-for-11 on dunks, and eight of those came on lobs.

“I mean, how many games have we played this year, 30-something? We’ve been doing this the whole year,” Trevon Brazile said in the locker room postgame. “This is how we play. We know every team that’s coming here is playing hard, so we just come out and try to play the same way every day.”

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According to StatBroadcast, the first lob the Razorbacks recorded came at the 7:45 mark of the first half. It went to Malique Ewin, who got the start in place of Nick Pringle, who said he had a “minor thing” with his hamstring. John Calipari said Pringle was available if needed pregame, but he did not see the floor.

Ewin got the assignment, understood it, and came out swinging. He finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high six assists in 31 minutes of action. Half of his rebounds came on the offensive side of the glass.

”My initial reaction was just to step up and have Nick’s back and go out there and get this win,” Ewin said. “Rebound, defend, score and just do the things that I did.”

Hogs got juice heading into halftime

The most electrifying sequence of the game, perhaps, came in the final minutes of the first half, and Brazile, who had a 19-point, six-rebound performance in the win, was at the epicenter of it.

Hawaii switched their defense to a zone, as the Hogs were able to get to the rim seemingly at will. D.J. Wagner was at the top of the key, passed it to Billy Richmond III on the wing, who dribbled to the free throw line and set up a lob to Brazile, who reached several feet behind him to grab the ball and slam it home.

TREVON BRAZILE PUNCHED THAT ONE 😳 pic.twitter.com/KMLfkT8cHR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

“I kind of jumped a little early, and Bill always throws me some wild lob because he knows I’m trying to do some crazy s**t,” Brazile said. “So I don’t know, I’ll have to go back and look at it.”

That’s not where Brazile’s involvement ends, though. On Hawaii’s ensuing possession, he emphatically rejected a layup attempt by Dre Bullock, which led to a runout on the other end that ended with a lob from Meleek Thomas to Richmond.

”They put their heads down once they saw that happen,” Richmond III said. “That’s just who we are. Get the ball out quick, push it, make them run with us.”

As has been the case several times this season, Brazile’s effort on both sides of the floor was key in several spurts the Razorbacks made in the win over the Rainbow Warriors. Wagner said he’s an important piece of the team to rely on game in and game out.

“Having somebody like that on the floor, he make the game so much more easier for all of us,” Wagner said. “You don’t got to worry about nobody getting past you, because you know you got him behind you. Even on offense, you know, you throw it to him, he’s going to make it.”

The 4-seed Razorbacks will play 12-seed High Point, which upset Wisconsin on Thursday, in the Round of 32 on Saturday.