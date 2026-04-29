Razorbacks win final midweek game over Northwestern State

No. 22 Arkansas (30-16, 11-10 SEC) scored the final 5 runs against the Northwestern State Demons (25-20, 16-11 Southland) to win its final midweek game of the season in comeback fashion, 5-2.

The Razorbacks found themselves down 2-0 just three batters into the game off starter Tate McGuire. First baseman Thomas Marsala III doubled in front of a 2-run homer from Ethan Menard.

Arkansas continued to struggle offensively in the early innings, committing a pair of outs on the bases. Carter Rutenbar got thrown out on a ball in front of him on a ball hit to shortstop but did hit a sac fly in the bottom of the second to open Arkansas’ account.

Rutenbar atoned for his baserunning error with a game-tying RBI single in the fourth inning.

Reese Robinett broke for home on a ground ball back to the pitcher and was promptly thrown out at the plate in the fourth one batter later on what would have been the go-ahead run.

After struggling against SEC bats over the weekend against Missouri, Colin Fisher bounced back with 4 scoreless innings of relief, striking out 3.

The Razorbacks took the lead on a sac fly in the seventh off the bat of Maika Niu. Cam Kozeal slid right into the catcher Sebastian Huerta and was replaced the next half inning on defense. Coach Dave Van Horn said Kozeal “wanted to stay in the game” but he opted to shift TJ Pompey over to short and bring Carson Brumbaugh in to play the field for the first time since March 20th.

Kuhio Aloy drove in an insurance run with an RBI single in a two-strike count before Ryder Helfrick added another run for the Hogs in the eighth.

With the Hogs only up by three and in a save situation, Arkansas brought in closer Ethan McElvain to get the final three outs and threw 17 pitches after Steele Eaves and Parker Coil pitched a scoreless inning each. McElvain made his first midweek appearance since April 7.

The final nine games of the regular season will all be against SEC opponents, starting with a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium against No. 17 Ole Miss. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 22 Arkansas (29-16, 11-10 SEC) plays its final midweek game against Northwestern State (25-19, 16-11 Southland) after the first game of a two-game series got rained out Tuesday. The Razorbacks send righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. Northwestern State sends righty Dylan Marionneaux (4-2, 3.69 ERA) After Wednesday, the Razorbacks conclude the season with nine SEC games, starting Friday against Ole Miss.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

RHP Tate McGuire

Northwestern State:

RF Brooks Leonard

1B Thomas Marsala III

DH Ethan Menard

CF Joe Siervo

3B Michael McAloose

LF JT Simonelli

C Sebastian Huerta

2B Zach White

SS Sam Ardoin

RHP Dylan Marionneaux

Top 9th:

Ethan McElvain replaced Coil

Luke Cornelison replaced Stewart at third

McAloose grounded out to third, 1 out

Bryce Johnson replaced Simonelli

Johnson struck out looking, 2 outs

Colton Harrison replaced Huerta

Harrison singled to center

White lined out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Lucas Harrington replaced Muffoletto

Pompey singled to center

Rutenbar doubled to left center, Pompey to third

Zack Stewart replaced Brumbaugh

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick singled to left, Pompey scored, Rutenbar out at home, left fielder to the catcher, Helfrick to second on the throw, 2 outs, Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 2

Ruiz walked

Jacob LeBlanc replaced Harrington

Souza lined out to center, 3 outs

Arkansas originally had two runs on the Helfrick single but obstruction was overturned on replay. The throw took the catcher right up the third base line.

Top 8th:

Parker Coil replaced Eaves

Pompey moves from third to short

Brumbaugh replaced Pompey at third

Leonard struck out looking, 1 out

Marsala lined out to left, 2 outs

Menard reached on a throwing error by the third baseman

Siervo grounded out to second, 3 outs

Camden Kozeal is out of this game after crashing into the catcher on a play at the plate on the sac fly. Pompey to short, Brumbaugh to third.

Bottom 7th:

Kozeal singled to center

Helfrick flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz walked, Kozeal to second

Souza hit by a pitch, Kozeal to third, Ruiz to second

Niu lined out to left, Kozeal scored, 2 outs, Arkansas 3, Northwestern State 2

Aloy singled to left, Ruiz scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 4, Northwestern State 2

Robinett grounded into a fielder’s choice, Aloy out at second, shortstop unassisted, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Steele Eaves replaced Fisher

Huerta grounded to second, 1 out

White lined out to center, 2 outs

Ardoin grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Aloy flied out to left

Robinett walked

Caleb Muffoletto replaced Fiveash

Pompey popped out to second, 2 outs

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Siervo lined out to left, 1 out

McAloose grounded out to second, 2 outs

Simonelli struck out looking

Bottom 5th:

Ruiz popped out to second, 1 out

Souza flied out to center, 2 outs

Niu flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Leonard hit by pitch

Marsala struck out swinging, 1 out

Menard flied out to left, 2 outs

Leonard caught stealing second base, catcher to second, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Aloy singled to center

Robinett singled to short, Aloy to second

Caden Fiveash replaced White

Pompey grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, sac, Aloy to third, Robinett to second

Rutenbar singled to left, Aloy scored, Pompey to second, Arkansas 2, Northwestern State 2

Kozeal grounded into a fielder’s choice, Robinett out at home, pitcher to catcher, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Simonelli hit by a pitch

Huerta grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Simonelli out at second, 2 outs

White singled to left, deflected by the shortstop

Ardoin grouned out to the pitcher, bunt, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Ruiz popped out to second, 1 out

Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs

Niu grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Colin Fisher replaced McGuire

Marsala singled to right

Menard struck out looking, 1 out

Siervo grounded into a fielder’s choice, Marsala out at second, third to second, 2 outs

McAloose grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Carter White replaced Marionneaux

Aloy walked

Robinett walked, Aloy to second

Pompey flied out to right, Aloy to third, 1 out

Rutenbar flied out to center, Aloy scored, 2 outs Northwestern State 2, Arkansas 1

Kozeal doubled to center, Robinett to third

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Huerta lined out to center, 1 out

White flied out to center, 2 outs

Ardonin singled to third

Ardonin stole second

Leonard grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar walked

Kozeal grounded out to second, Rutenbar to second, 1 out

Helfrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, Rutenbar out at third, short to third, Helfrick to first, 2 outs

Ruiz singled to right, Helfrick to second

Souza singled to shortstop, Helfrick to third, Ruiz to second

Top 1st: