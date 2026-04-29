Razorbacks win final midweek game over Northwestern State
No. 22 Arkansas (30-16, 11-10 SEC) scored the final 5 runs against the Northwestern State Demons (25-20, 16-11 Southland) to win its final midweek game of the season in comeback fashion, 5-2.
The Razorbacks found themselves down 2-0 just three batters into the game off starter Tate McGuire. First baseman Thomas Marsala III doubled in front of a 2-run homer from Ethan Menard.
Arkansas continued to struggle offensively in the early innings, committing a pair of outs on the bases. Carter Rutenbar got thrown out on a ball in front of him on a ball hit to shortstop but did hit a sac fly in the bottom of the second to open Arkansas’ account.
Rutenbar atoned for his baserunning error with a game-tying RBI single in the fourth inning.
Reese Robinett broke for home on a ground ball back to the pitcher and was promptly thrown out at the plate in the fourth one batter later on what would have been the go-ahead run.
After struggling against SEC bats over the weekend against Missouri, Colin Fisher bounced back with 4 scoreless innings of relief, striking out 3.
The Razorbacks took the lead on a sac fly in the seventh off the bat of Maika Niu. Cam Kozeal slid right into the catcher Sebastian Huerta and was replaced the next half inning on defense. Coach Dave Van Horn said Kozeal “wanted to stay in the game” but he opted to shift TJ Pompey over to short and bring Carson Brumbaugh in to play the field for the first time since March 20th.
Kuhio Aloy drove in an insurance run with an RBI single in a two-strike count before Ryder Helfrick added another run for the Hogs in the eighth.
With the Hogs only up by three and in a save situation, Arkansas brought in closer Ethan McElvain to get the final three outs and threw 17 pitches after Steele Eaves and Parker Coil pitched a scoreless inning each. McElvain made his first midweek appearance since April 7.
The final nine games of the regular season will all be against SEC opponents, starting with a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium against No. 17 Ole Miss. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Live Updates:
No. 22 Arkansas (29-16, 11-10 SEC) plays its final midweek game against Northwestern State (25-19, 16-11 Southland) after the first game of a two-game series got rained out Tuesday. The Razorbacks send righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. Northwestern State sends righty Dylan Marionneaux (4-2, 3.69 ERA) After Wednesday, the Razorbacks conclude the season with nine SEC games, starting Friday against Ole Miss.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
RHP Tate McGuire
Northwestern State:
RF Brooks Leonard
1B Thomas Marsala III
DH Ethan Menard
CF Joe Siervo
3B Michael McAloose
LF JT Simonelli
C Sebastian Huerta
2B Zach White
SS Sam Ardoin
RHP Dylan Marionneaux
Top 9th:
- Ethan McElvain replaced Coil
- Luke Cornelison replaced Stewart at third
- McAloose grounded out to third, 1 out
- Bryce Johnson replaced Simonelli
- Johnson struck out looking, 2 outs
- Colton Harrison replaced Huerta
- Harrison singled to center
- White lined out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Lucas Harrington replaced Muffoletto
- Pompey singled to center
- Rutenbar doubled to left center, Pompey to third
- Zack Stewart replaced Brumbaugh
- Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out
- Helfrick singled to left, Pompey scored, Rutenbar out at home, left fielder to the catcher, Helfrick to second on the throw, 2 outs, Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 2
- Ruiz walked
- Jacob LeBlanc replaced Harrington
- Souza lined out to center, 3 outs
Arkansas originally had two runs on the Helfrick single but obstruction was overturned on replay. The throw took the catcher right up the third base line.
Top 8th:
- Parker Coil replaced Eaves
- Pompey moves from third to short
- Brumbaugh replaced Pompey at third
- Leonard struck out looking, 1 out
- Marsala lined out to left, 2 outs
- Menard reached on a throwing error by the third baseman
- Siervo grounded out to second, 3 outs
Camden Kozeal is out of this game after crashing into the catcher on a play at the plate on the sac fly. Pompey to short, Brumbaugh to third.
Bottom 7th:
- Kozeal singled to center
- Helfrick flied out to center, 1 out
- Ruiz walked, Kozeal to second
- Souza hit by a pitch, Kozeal to third, Ruiz to second
- Niu lined out to left, Kozeal scored, 2 outs, Arkansas 3, Northwestern State 2
- Aloy singled to left, Ruiz scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 4, Northwestern State 2
- Robinett grounded into a fielder’s choice, Aloy out at second, shortstop unassisted, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Steele Eaves replaced Fisher
- Huerta grounded to second, 1 out
- White lined out to center, 2 outs
- Ardoin grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Aloy flied out to left
- Robinett walked
- Caleb Muffoletto replaced Fiveash
- Pompey popped out to second, 2 outs
- Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Siervo lined out to left, 1 out
- McAloose grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Simonelli struck out looking
Bottom 5th:
- Ruiz popped out to second, 1 out
- Souza flied out to center, 2 outs
- Niu flied out to center, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Leonard hit by pitch
- Marsala struck out swinging, 1 out
- Menard flied out to left, 2 outs
- Leonard caught stealing second base, catcher to second, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Aloy singled to center
- Robinett singled to short, Aloy to second
- Caden Fiveash replaced White
- Pompey grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, sac, Aloy to third, Robinett to second
- Rutenbar singled to left, Aloy scored, Pompey to second, Arkansas 2, Northwestern State 2
- Kozeal grounded into a fielder’s choice, Robinett out at home, pitcher to catcher, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Simonelli hit by a pitch
- Huerta grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Simonelli out at second, 2 outs
- White singled to left, deflected by the shortstop
- Ardoin grouned out to the pitcher, bunt, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Ruiz popped out to second, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs
- Niu grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Colin Fisher replaced McGuire
- Marsala singled to right
- Menard struck out looking, 1 out
- Siervo grounded into a fielder’s choice, Marsala out at second, third to second, 2 outs
- McAloose grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Carter White replaced Marionneaux
- Aloy walked
- Robinett walked, Aloy to second
- Pompey flied out to right, Aloy to third, 1 out
- Rutenbar flied out to center, Aloy scored, 2 outs Northwestern State 2, Arkansas 1
- Kozeal doubled to center, Robinett to third
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Huerta lined out to center, 1 out
- White flied out to center, 2 outs
- Ardonin singled to third
- Ardonin stole second
- Leonard grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar walked
- Kozeal grounded out to second, Rutenbar to second, 1 out
- Helfrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, Rutenbar out at third, short to third, Helfrick to first, 2 outs
- Ruiz singled to right, Helfrick to second
- Souza singled to shortstop, Helfrick to third, Ruiz to second
Top 1st:
- Leonard grounded out to short, 1 out
- Marsala doubled to right
- Menard homered to left, Marsala scored, Northwestern State 2, Arkansas 0
- Siervo singled to left
- Siervo stole second
- McAloose struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Simonelli grounded out to second, 3 outs