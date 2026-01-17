Recap of Arkansas football's packed Friday

The transfer portal window closed on Friday but the Arkansas Razorbacks were busy hosting visits and compiling more signatures for Ryan Silverfield‘s inaugural team.

The portal haul sat at 34 coming into Friday but the day concluded with six more – plus one from the JUCO ranks – to put the portal additions at 40.

Here is a quick rewind to get all caught up, you can also see the full list on the HawgBeat transfer portal signee tracker.

Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire

5’11”, 210 pounds, one year eligibility

The native Texan started seven of the eight games he played for the Buffalos in 2025 and missed the other four due to injury. He logged 38 tackles (25 solo), 5 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries and forced a fumble. Over three seasons at Colorado, Stoutmire played in 25 games with 15 starts compiling 66 tackles, 1 for loss, and 8 pass breakups while playing nickelback and safety.

West Georgia cornerback Kyeaure Magloire

6’3″, 200 lbs., 1 year eligibility

Totaled 42 tackles, forced one fumble, nabbed 2 interceptions and broke up 3 passes in 2025.

Middle Tennessee State safety John Howse IV

6’1″, 194 lbs., one year eligibility

Appeared in four games and recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. He played in 21 games for Vanderbilt from 2021 to 2023. He had 20 tackles and an interception in that span.

West Virginia offensive lineman Ayden Bussell

6’5″, 300 lbs., three years eligibility

Bussell was a three-star recruit out of the class of 2023 and signed with Tennessee. He redshirted his freshman season, then transferred to West Virginia following spring practice in 2025. He took the year off from football to focus on his health, according to a report from Rocky Top Insider.

Clemson quarterback Cade Trotter

6’1″, 190 pounds, four years eligibility

Graduate of Highland Park High in Dallas (Texas) who will be added to the team as a walk-on after serving in a scout team role for Clemson in 2025.

Iowa State defensive back LaMarcus Hicks

6’2″, 195 pounds, four years eligibility

The Clarksdale (Miss.) native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2025 and appeared in three games on special teams for the Cyclones this fall.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

• TE Ty Lockwood

• QB Braeden Fuller

• DB Ian Williams

• LB Ben Bogle

• WR Chris Marshall

• WR Jelani Watkins

For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.