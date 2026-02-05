Recap of Ryan Silverfield's first Arkansas signing class
The Arkansas football team put the finishing touches on their 2026 signing class on Wednesday with the addition of 21 new Razorbacks.
Of those, 13 are already enrolled in classes and participating in offseason workouts, each of which are listed below.
Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. EDGE J’Lynn Allen
6’7″, 245 lbs.
Cross County DL Danny Beale
6’4″, 330 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Southlake Carroll (Texas) OL Carey Clayton
6’3″, 270 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Valdosta (Ga.) DB Jalon Copeland
6’0″, 185 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Crowley (Texas) DB Brandon Ford
5’11”, 170 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Christ Church Episcopal (S.C.) WR Jude Hall
6’5″, 205 lbs.
Pleasant Grove (Texas) LS Eli Haltom
6’5″, 215 lbs.
Fayetteville QB Hank Hendrix
6’3″, 175 lbs.
Bryant RB TJ Hodges
6’0:, 185 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Bentonville WR Blair Irvin III
6’0″ 175 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
LR Central DL Anthony Kennedy Jr.
6’3″, 334 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Conway DB Tay Lockett
6’0″, 180 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Buford (Ga.) OL Ben Mubenga
6’5″, 290 lbs.
Bentonville WR Dequane Prevo
5’10”, 175 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. DL Antonio Sandel-Bascomb
6’3″, 305 lbs.
Ridgeview (Va.) P Connor Smith
6’3″, 180 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Missouri City (Texas) OL Hugh Smith
6’5″, 300 lbs.
Bryant LB Jakore Smith
6’0″, 190 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Fayetteville DB Kyndrick Williams
6’1″, 195 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Durant (Okla.) DL Colton Yarbrough
6’5″, 255 lbs.
Spring Enrollee
Hot Springs Lakeside OL Tucker Young
6’5″, 300 lbs.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.