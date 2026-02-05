Recap of Ryan Silverfield's first Arkansas signing class

The Arkansas football team put the finishing touches on their 2026 signing class on Wednesday with the addition of 21 new Razorbacks.

Of those, 13 are already enrolled in classes and participating in offseason workouts, each of which are listed below.

Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. EDGE J’Lynn Allen

6’7″, 245 lbs.

Cross County DL Danny Beale

6’4″, 330 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Southlake Carroll (Texas) OL Carey Clayton

6’3″, 270 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Valdosta (Ga.) DB Jalon Copeland

6’0″, 185 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Crowley (Texas) DB Brandon Ford

5’11”, 170 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Christ Church Episcopal (S.C.) WR Jude Hall

6’5″, 205 lbs.

Pleasant Grove (Texas) LS Eli Haltom

6’5″, 215 lbs.

Fayetteville QB Hank Hendrix

6’3″, 175 lbs.

Bryant RB TJ Hodges

6’0:, 185 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Bentonville WR Blair Irvin III

6’0″ 175 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

LR Central DL Anthony Kennedy Jr.

6’3″, 334 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Conway DB Tay Lockett

6’0″, 180 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Buford (Ga.) OL Ben Mubenga

6’5″, 290 lbs.

Bentonville WR Dequane Prevo

5’10”, 175 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. DL Antonio Sandel-Bascomb

6’3″, 305 lbs.

Ridgeview (Va.) P Connor Smith

6’3″, 180 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Missouri City (Texas) OL Hugh Smith

6’5″, 300 lbs.

Bryant LB Jakore Smith

6’0″, 190 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Fayetteville DB Kyndrick Williams

6’1″, 195 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Durant (Okla.) DL Colton Yarbrough

6’5″, 255 lbs.

Spring Enrollee

Hot Springs Lakeside OL Tucker Young

6’5″, 300 lbs.

