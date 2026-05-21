REPORT: Arkansas DH Kuhio Aloy to have surgery

According to a report from Matt Jones of WholeHogSports, Arkansas designated hitter Kuhio Aloy will have surgery on Friday in Fayetteville to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand.

“Supposedly it’s healed in three weeks, then there’s the pain situation, then getting back into it,” Van Horn told Jones about the injury. “If we’re fortunate enough to be playing in three weeks and he could play, we’ll see how that goes.”

The preseason All-American suffered the injury on Wednesday during Arkansas’ 8-4 SEC Tournament win over Tennessee in Hoover (Ala.). Aloy excited the game in the third inning after an awkward swing where his front hand came off the bat. Van Horn and a trainer came out to tend on him, then he exited the game. Aloy later went back to the dugout and did not have anything on his hand.

Aloy has started 49 games for the Hogs in 2026 and is slashing .293/.352/.486 in 181 at-bats with 53 hits, 8 doubles, 9 home runs and 41 runs batted in.

No. 7 seed Arkansas returns to the field for the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday against No. 2 seed Texas with first pitch set for 3 p.m. CT.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.