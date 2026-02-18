REPORT: Arkansas hiring Ryan Silverfield's former Memphis assistant as QB coach

The Arkansas football team made a quick hire after quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett left to be offensive coordinator at Maryland.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield is expected to bring on Mitch Stewart for the position, who held the same title at Memphis under Silverfield, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Stewart was the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach last season and was a senior offensive analyst for the team prior to that.

Stewart served as the head coach of Murray State from 2015-2019 and has also had coaching stints at programs including Georgia Southern, Samford, and Middle Tennessee.

Mitch Stewart Coaching File

2006: Newnan HS (Ga.) (OC)

2007-2009: Georgia Southern (WR)

2010-2011: Murray State (WR)

2012-2014: Murray State (OC)

2015-2019: Murray State (HC)

2020: Samford (WR)

2021: Samford (OC/WR)

2022-23: Middle Tennessee (OC)

2024: Memphis (senior OA)

2025: Memphis (QB)

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.