REPORT: Arkansas lands decorated Charlotte transfer infielder

Charlotte transfer third baseman Dawson Bryce committed to Arkansas on Wednesday, according to reports.

Playing in 30 games during an injury-riddled 2026, Bryce slashed .306/.355/.463 with 37 hits, 8 doubles, a triple, 3 home runs and 25 runs batted in in 121 at-bats. He was the AAC Preseason Player of the Year coming into 2026 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bryce is the third transfer portal haul for the Hogs along with southpaw Ridge Harvey and outfielder Zeb Allen.

Player Profile

2025: American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference … American Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference … One of three Niners to play in all 58 games and one of two to start each contest … Led the team with a .340 batting average, 49 runs scored, 80 hits, 17 doubles, 14 home runs, and 53 RBIs … Also had a team-high .600 slugging percentage … Made his Niner debut in the season-opening doubleheader against Northeastern, totaling five hits across the two games (Feb. 14) … Scored twice and had a pair of hits against Wofford in the first midweek game of the year (Feb. 18) … Drove in a pair of runs on two hits at No. 4 Arkansas (Feb. 28) … Tripled and brought a run home as part of a two-hit game against James Madison (March 8) … Had a pair of hits and an RBI in the weekend finale at UNCW (March 15) .. Hit his first home run of the season as part of a two-hit, two-run, two-RBI game against UTSA (March 23) … Had back-to-back three-hit games with home runs in the first two games at Memphis (March 28-29) … Collected a pair of hits and scored three times in the opener against Wichita State (April 4) … Kicked off a 10-game hitting streak with a pair of knocks in the finale with the Shockers (April 6) … Drove in four runs on two hits against Gardner-Webb at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis (April 8) … Scored twice on two hits with two RBIs and a home run in Uptown at Truist Field against East Carolina (April 11) … Homered in three straight games, starting at No. 5 North Carolina (April 15) … Drive in a pair with a two-run homer in the opener at South Florida (April 17) … Brought home three runs on two hits, including a home run, in the finale against Florida Atlantic (Aprl 27) … Followed that with a three-run homer at Campbell in the final game of his hitting streak (April 29) … Had a three-hit game in the final game at Rice (May 4) … Had two doubles and a home run in the opener against UAB (May 9) … Named one of the Top 30 Hitters of May 9th by D1Baseball … Hit a walk-off double to complete the comeback against UAB in the middle game of the series with the Blazers (May 10) … Hit a home run and drove in a pair to complete the sweep over the Blazers (May 11) … Named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after totaling seven hits in four games against High Point and UAB (May 12) … Followed that up with a four-hit, five-RBI game with two doubles and three runs scored in the win over UNC Asheville (May 13) … Had a pair of hits in each of the first two games at Tulane (May 15-16) … Had four hits and drove in as many thanks to a pair of doubles and a home run in the regular-season finale with the Green Wave (May 17) … Named the American’s Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after his games against Asheville and Tulane (May 18) … Had a multi-hit game with two knocks against Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference Tournament opener (May 20) … Drove in two runs with three hits, including a home run, in the season finale against South Florida in the conference tournament.

Prep: Played for Merrimack in 2024 … Named the NEC Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-Conference honors after slashing .357/.413./619 in 58 games .. Attended Taunton High School where he was a two-time First Team Hockomock All-Star and two-time State Champion.

Personal: Son of Matt and Kelly … Has three siblings, Colby, Jace, and Troy … Birthday is August 7th … Majoring in Health Systems Management

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