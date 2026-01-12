REPORT: Arkansas lands speedy LSU transfer wide receiver

LSU transfer wide receiver Jelani Watkins has committed to Arkansas, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Monday. Watkins, 5-foot-10 and 162 pounds, is the 34th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Laplace (La.) native played in LSU’s win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20 and caught 2 passes for 21 yards.

The speedster will compete in both football and track for Arkansas. He was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2024, rated as the 216th over player per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Official player bio:

2025 SEC Freshman of the Week (Track and Field)

Wide receiver with elite speed … Used first year with the Tigers developing and getting adjusted to the college game … Combines his elite speed with great hands and vision … Joined the LSU track team in January of 2025 as a dual sport athlete for the Tigers … Made an immediate impact on the track, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors in just his second meet … Runs the 60 and 200-meters indoors … Clocked at 6.63 in the 60-meter at the New Mexico Collegiate, which tied for seventh-fastest time in school history … Turned in a 20.85 time in the 200-meters at the same meet … Redshirted as a true freshman in 2024 after appearing in 2 games (Nicholls and South Carolina) … Born in Louisiana.

TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)

Redshirted as a true freshman in 2024 … Appeared in 2 games, seeing action against Nicholls and South Carolina … Did not record any statistics.

HIGH SCHOOL

Another outstanding wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2024 … Brings elite speed to LSU … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 composite and ranked No. 207 nationally, No. 35 at his position and No. 37 overall in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as No. 5 nationally at wide receiver by ESPN and No. 98 overall … Dual sport athlete who also excelled in track and field … Two-time Texas UIL 6A 200-meter state champion … Won the titles as both a sophomore and junior … Claimed the title in 2023 with a 20.54 time, .32 seconds faster than the second-place finisher … Ran the anchor on Klein’s state champion 4×100 relay team …Born in Louisiana but moved to Texas as a child … Clocked at 10.27 in the 100 … Plans to also run track at LSU … Played final season of high school football at Atascocita after transferring from Klein High School … Older brother Monte Watkins plays running back at New Mexico State.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.