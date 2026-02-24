REPORT: Arkansas makes defensive line coach hire

Arkansas has hired Tulane defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson for the same role, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Wilkerson was at Tulane for two seasons, from 2024 to 2025. He comes to Arkansas after Marion Hobby abruptly left for the NFL.

Prior to his time at Tulane, Wilkerson coached on the defensive line at South Alabama, and coached defensive ends at Jacksonville state for two years before that.

Wilkerson was a team captain and three-year offensive line starter at Alabama State and earned All-SWAC honors in 2004.

Arkansas now is back up to 12 assistants, after two left for other jobs in recent weeks.