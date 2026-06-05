REPORT: Arkansas to face North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge
According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Arkansas will face North Carolina in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge.
The Razorbacks and Tar Heels will square off on December 1 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It will be the first matchup between the programs since Thanksgiving Week of 2023 when the Arkansas fell in the Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place matchup.
North Carolina has a perfect 5-0 all-time record over Arkansas dating back to 2008.
North Carolina comes into the season with new head coach Michael Malone, who replaced Hubert Davis after five seasons. The Razorbacks also have premier non-conference matchups against Arizona and a rematch with Michigan State.
ACC/SEC Challenge games (Dec. 1)
Arkansas at North Carolina
Auburn at Clemson
Duke at Florida
Boston College at Georgia
Wake Forest at LSU
Pitt at Missouri
Syracuse at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
South Carolina at NC State
Florida State at Tennessee
Texas at Louisville
Dec. 2 games
Alabama at Miami
Kentucky at Virginia
Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
Stanford at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Notre Dame
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