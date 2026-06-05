REPORT: Arkansas to face North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Arkansas will face North Carolina in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks and Tar Heels will square off on December 1 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It will be the first matchup between the programs since Thanksgiving Week of 2023 when the Arkansas fell in the Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place matchup.

North Carolina has a perfect 5-0 all-time record over Arkansas dating back to 2008.

North Carolina comes into the season with new head coach Michael Malone, who replaced Hubert Davis after five seasons. The Razorbacks also have premier non-conference matchups against Arizona and a rematch with Michigan State.

ACC/SEC Challenge games (Dec. 1)

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

Dec. 2 games

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

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