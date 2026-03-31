REPORT: Details announced for Arkansas basketball’s Thanksgiving plans

The Arkansas basketball team will be playing Michigan State in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, according to a report from WILX in Michigan.

Arkansas had a previously-scheduled home-and-home game with Michigan State and fulfilled its obligation of the road game last season. Michigan State took a 69-66 win over Arkansas on Nov. 8, 2025. It’s unclear if there will still be a home game for Arkansas in that series outside of this game.

The report from WILX, which cites Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, said the game will be played at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit and will follow the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day. Tip time and broadcast information is not known.

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This is the third year in a row the Razorbacks will play on Thanksgiving Day. They played Illinois in Kansas City in 2024 — John Calipari’s first year at the helm — and against Duke in Chicago last year.

Detroit is the hometown of Arkansas freshman phenom Darius Acuff Jr., though given his draft status as a projected lottery pick probably won’t be on next year’s team and will be in the NBA next season.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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