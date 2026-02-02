Florida State OC, Arkansas native Gus Malzahn retires

Florida State offensive coordinator and Arkansas native Gus Malzahn has retired from coaching, he announced in a statement from the school on Monday.

“After 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching,” Malzahn said. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell’s leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris.”

Co-offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. has been promoted by head coach and Central Arkansas alumnus Mike Norvell.

Malzahn, a Fort Smith native, ran the Seminoles’ offense in 2025 and they led the ACC in total offense under his watch.

In three stops as a head coach at Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF, Malzahn compiled a 105-62 record including the 2013 season when he led Auburn to an SEC Championship and a berth in the last-ever BCS National Championship Game. He got his start in the coaching ranks at Arkansas in 2006 and also served as OC at Tulsa during the 2007-08 seasons.

In his lone season with the Razorbacks in 2006 with the star-studded backfield led by Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, Malzahn helped Arkansas to a 10-3 finish that included the program’s most recent SEC Championship Game appearance and a berth in the Capital One Bowl.

He became a national name for the ‘Hurry-Up, No Huddle’ offense at Shiloh Christian and Springdale. He won two state championships at Shiloh (1998, 1999) and one at Springdale in 2005 that is arguably the best prep team assembled in state history. The Bulldogs mercy-ruled every opponent and finished ranked as high as No. 2 nationally.

Malzahn, 60, began his coaching career at now-defunct Hughes High in east Arkansas in 1991 as an offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach from 1992-95 where he took the Blue Devils to the 1994 state championship. Hughes’ football field was named after Malzahn in 2014.

