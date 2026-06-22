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REPORT: Some SEC opponents for Arkansas basketball released

Daniel Fair@hawgbeat
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John Calipari
Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein has released some information regarding Arkansas’ 2026-27 SEC slate.

Rothstein reported that Arkansas will travel to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats. It’ll be the second time head coach John Calipari has led the Razorbacks into Rupp Arena, and the two teams are 1-1 against each other since Calipari took over the Arkansas program.

The Razorbacks will also face Alabama twice during the SEC slate, a deviation from the last two years. Two years ago, Alabama played in Fayetteville and squeaked out an 85-81 win. Last season, the Razorbacks traveled to Tuscaloosa and lost in a double-overtime thriller in which Darius Acuff Jr. dropped 49 points and played all 50 minutes.

Another note that Rothstein released is that Arkansas will host the Florida Gators. The Hogs traveled to Gainesville last year and got blown out 111-77, effectively ending any shot the Hogs had at winning the SEC regular season title.

Dates for these games have not yet been released.

Arkansas basketball non-conference schedule so far

  • Nov. 26 – Michigan State (neutral site Thanksgiving Day)
    Dec. 1 – North Carolina (away in SEC/ACC Challenge)
  • December 19 – Arizona (neutral site)
  • Dec. 22 – vs. Central Michigan

SEC slate:

  • at Kentucky
  • Alabama (home-and-home)
  • vs. Florida

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