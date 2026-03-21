REPORT: South Carolina parting ways with head baseball coach Paul Mainieri in midst of Arkansas series

South Carolina is expected to part ways with second-year baseball coach Paul Mainieri, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Arkansas handed Mainieri and the Gamecocks their sixth-straight loss on Friday night in a 7-inning run rule 22-6 shellacking. Mainieri, who won a national championship as LSU’s skipper in 2009, came out of retirement prior to the 2025 season to lead the Gamecocks. The club struggled through a 28-29 record, 6-24 in SEC play, last spring and is currently 12-11 and winless (0-4) against league opponents.

In his career, Mainieri has posted a 641-283-3 record and took LSU to the College World Series five times.

Arkansas looks to take the series over the Gamecocks when the teams return the field at Founders Park at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. Click here for everything you need to know on the matchup, plus odds from BetSaracen.

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