Ron Roberts looking to 'create havoc' with Arkansas defense

FAYETTEVILLE – Talking to some who have been around new Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts for an extended time, he is not known for beating around the bush.

Meeting with the media for the first time in his new gig on Tuesday, Roberts was asked about almost becoming now Head Hog Ryan Silverfield’s DC when the latter was promoted to head coach at Memphis in 2020. While most would keep the response at a simple ‘it didn’t work out’, Roberts was not afraid to provide details.

“When he first got to Memphis I was in Louisiana at the time and we met up there and they offered me a job,” Roberts recalled. “I wanted to take it and it just didn’t work out, had a buyout they couldn’t pay. Cut the BS – I had a buyout they couldn’t pay.”

How Will Arkansas’ Defense Line Up Under Ron Roberts?

Roberts, 58, has been a part of football for more than three decades at multiple levels coordinating defenses at Power Four programs Baylor, Auburn and Florida, plus has two stops as a collegiate head coach.

Throughout his career, the California native has operated out of the 4-2-5 nickel defense, as well as 3-3-5, and has shown he is not afraid to drop multiple defenders into coverage. As offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has discussed wanting his scheme to match his players, not the other way around, Roberts shares a similar opinion to his counterpart.

“We are going to be odd, four-down, we’ll be multiple,” Roberts said. “One, just because you have to be able every year to try to figure out who our guys are and what roles and what they do best. So I think you have to be multiple to adapt to your personnel on a year-to-year basis. And then obviously what you’re seeing nowadays in college football and the variety of things you are getting, so we’ll be multiple, we’ll be pressure-winded, the number one thing though, first thing we visit, being technically sound, make sure we put on the football.”

Along with ensuring schemes match the players, getting back to the basic fundamentals such as giving max effort, flying to the ball and wrapping up – things Arkansas has struggled immensely with in recent times – are requirements to get on the field.

“There’s a couple things we try to break it down,” said Roberts. “When you watch us play, what should you see? You want to be able to see that we’re technically sound, fundamentally sound, aligned to formation, all that. The general things in football. We line up things right when defensive formation properly leverages it.

“Our kids should play extremely hard. You should be able to see it in the way we play, that we love the game. And love each other and respect each other by the performance that we put on the football field. You should be able to see that in the tape, in how well we pursue the football, and we’re going to create havoc. I mean, that’s it. You look at how defenses are built most of the time nowadays, it’s creating negative plays, creating the turnovers, getting the ball back for your offense soon as you can.”

Pressure On the Edges

Arkansas will essentially have an entirely new defense when the Hogs take the field against North Alabama on Sept. 5, but Roberts has a key returner who is one of the nation’s best in the defensive trenches – North Little Rock alumnus Quincy Rhodes Jr.

“It’s an impact player in the SEC, and obviously he’s got to be somewhere in the first two days of the draft,” Roberts said of the 2025 All-Conference selection. “Those type of players are good to inherit. Nice to walk in the door and you got one. So I’m excited about the work he’s been putting in so far and excited to get on the field, get a chance to coach him.”

One of the most important positions in Roberts’ defense is the ‘JACK’, which is basically a hybrid defensive end/linebacker who must be effective at rushing the passer. Roberts mentioned transfers Jamonta Waller – who Roberts initially recruited to Waller’s previous stop at Auburn – Steven Soles Jr., Charlie Collins, Trent Sellers and Donovan Whitten as current options at the position.

Getting to the quarterback is a requirement, but it requires more versatility than logging sacks and forcing bad throws.

“First, you want the dynamic pass rusher that is what you are looking for,” Roberts said. “I want a dynamic guy who can bring that to the table, but he’s still got to be able to play the run. He’s got to set the run. So, most of the time we’re talking to him is, ‘Hey, he’s got to be able to at least be able to handle a tight end.’ Can he handle a tight end? Does he bring something to you as far as the pass-rush ability. And then we want to get someone who, (when it) comes third down, he needs to impact the football game.”

New Job, Same League

Roberts has coached in the SEC for the past three seasons, coordinating Auburn’s defense under Hugh Freeze in 2023, then held the same position at Florida along with Executive Head Coach under Billy Napier at Florida the past two seasons.

Having that experience gives him a better understanding of what his units will face week in and week out.

“Probably the experience of being there, understanding, really who we are going against, and have a better idea of the familiar area with some of the coordinators,” Roberts said. “Things like that help the excitement again for everybody across the board and I think right now it’s just like that again.”

A “clean slate” was something mentioned multiple times on Tuesday and Roberts – as he typically is – was clear and to the point that there are opportunities abound on The Hill.

“Like Coach [Silverfield] said, got a clean slate.,” Roberts continued. “You know what? The sky’s the limit. We know your dreams can come possible. You know me. So it’s all really coming down to how we are going to conduct our business over the next six months, really, to get ourselves some preparation, and then once we get into the fall camp, then it’s ‘all right, here we go’, and it is how we are going to conduct ourselves on a daily basis.”