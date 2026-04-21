Ron Roberts pleased with Razorbacks’ defensive line depth in spring football

FAYETTEVILLE — Playing in the Southeastern Conference, it’s important to have depth on the defense game-in and game-out.

Arkansas learned that truth the hard way last season, as it finished near dead-last in most categories. It struggled to generate stops on a regular basis, which forced the offense to essentially have to score on every drive. The result was a 10-game losing streak in lieu of a 2-10 campaign and a new coaching staff.

That new coaching staff worked to address the depth issue, as new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts worked the transfer portal to bring in new faces to help. He spoke to the media on Monday and said he’s pleased with the depth he has, but he wants more.

”I think we’ve got good depth, I feel really good about it,” Roberts said. “I think what we’re really trying to talk about is, like, hey in an ideal perfect world we want to get to 22 guys that we feel really comfortable with who can execute at a real high level.

“Are we at 22? I don’t know if we’re at 22. I would say if we stopped right now we’re at 17, 18 guys you’re real comfortable with. But we’re going to keep hunting that number and I think between now and summer being involved — that mental aspect — then fall camp involved, I would love to see if we can get it to 24.”

Ron Roberts likes his defensive line depth

Specifically on the defensive line, depth was a major issue last year. Behind Cam Ball, who is hoping to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this week, there wasn’t much there. Roberts said he’s got more depth this year than the Hogs had last.

“I think right now, in our picture, we’ve said, okay, we’re good,” Roberts said. “We think we have, of the three d-lines for us, we think we’ve got six (guys) that could rotate in and contribute and play at any time. We’d like to get the seventh and eighth guy in that mix.”

One of the guys who figures to play into the picture is David Oke. He was on the roster last year but dealt with injuries that kept him off the field for most of the year. He appeared in just three games and had four tackles and one for loss.

Roberts said he’s someone that they can move around on the line, and that’s what he wants for other players as well.

“We did a lot last week, actually, with the D-line, shuffled it around a little bit, trying to create the depth, not just one-two down,” Roberts said. “Can (Xadavien) Sims go in and play tackle? Can he do it yet? We’ve moved Hunter Osborne a couple of times to defensive end. We’ve moved Oke around. Yeah, he’s a nose but can he play tackle?

“What we want to do is create depth and that’s what it is. In the Southeastern Conference you’ve got to have it.”

Roberts also has a freshman defensive lineman in Danny Beale III, who has impressed in spring drills and could find his way into meaningful playing time this season.

“Danny, again, has done a good job with it,” Roberts said. “He’s got a good work ethic. And obviously he’s a physical tool. The guy’s 300 and I’d probably be light if I said he was 335. I’m sure I’m pretty light on that, but he’s a big physical kid that’s going to be a really good football player.”

That depth will be on display on Saturday when the Hogs suit up for the spring football game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Instead of playing starters against backups, the plan is to mix and match players into two teams.

“They’re mixed and matched all the way through,” Roberts said. “It should be really competitive. But it’s not going to be ones on ones or ones on twos. It’s gonna be split. So like, I got six of the starters. I got six on one team, five on the other.”

Kickoff for the spring game is set for 2 p.m. CT. There will not be any television or streaming options for the game.

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