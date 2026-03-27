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Arkansas Roster Construction, v1.0

IMG_3471by: Jackson Collier1 hour agoJacksonCollier
John Calipari
Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari returns to the court after halftime against the Arizona Wildcats during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier begins the off-season roster construction series with intel on retention and incoming freshmen.

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